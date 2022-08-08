ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

kiss951.com

This North Carolina City Is One Of The Most Pet-Friendly In The Country

Considering for most folks their pet is a member of the family, it makes sense that some people take their four-legged friends into consideration when deciding where to live. Some cities in the U.S. are more pet-friendly than others, and a new report reveals which ones are the best for you and your fur babies.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

'Environmental racism:' First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain

Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. During the Civil War, there were over 10,000 enslaved men, women and children in Edgecombe County. Their stories remain etched across several geographical landmarks remaining in modern day Princeville – places like the Tar River, Shiloh Landing and Freedom Hill.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
WRAL

Deputies surround home in Caswell County neighborhood

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Deputies surround home in Caswell County neighborhood. Sky 5 is flying over an active scene in Semora, which is in Caswell County, north of Wake...
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Group wants to help save Wheels Family Fun Park in Durham

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Group wants to help save Wheels Family Fun Park in Durham. The City of Durham is about to put out another survey asking for residents'...
DURHAM, NC
wkml.com

Fayetteville, Charlotte Have Deadliest Roads in North Carolina

Out of 229,011 miles of roads in North Carolina, it turns out the deadliest stretch of it is right here in Fayetteville. According to our friends at MoneyGeek.com, the stretch of Cliffdale Road from Beverly Drive to Landsdowne Road is the deadliest spot in the state. There were 10 fatal accidents in that 4.9 mile stretch from 2018-2020.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Old Wake Forest car dealership to transform into food hall

WAKE FOREST, N.C.(WNCN)- Food halls have proven to be popular gathering places in the Triangle. From Morgan Street Food Hall in downtown Raleigh to Boxyard in RTP, they attract heavy crowds on evenings and weekends. Now, Wake Forest could see a food hall coming to town. Discover Wake Forest announced...
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL

Dozens of police cars seen blocking road in Semora near farmhouse

Semora, N.C. — Dozens of police cars and first responders were lined up along Paradise Lane in Semora, according to video from Sky5. Semora is in Caswell County, which is north of Wake County by around 70 miles. Police SUVs were seen parked on the property of one large...
SEMORA, NC
cbs17

Ft. Bragg soldier, ‘wife’ convicted of sham wedding for $10K

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fort Bragg soldier and his wife are accused of being involved in a sham wedding in exchange for $10,000. United States Attorney Michael Easley of the Eastern District of North Carolina says the Fort Bragg Criminal Investigation Division received a tip in February 2019 that Samuel Agyapong, a Fort Bragg soldier, agreed to marry Barbara Oppong, a 43-year-old Ghana citizen living in New York, in exchange for the money.
FORT BRAGG, NC
WRAL

Large police presence in Caswell County neighborhood

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sky5 is flying over an active police scene in Semora, which is in Caswell County, north of Wake County. Dozens of police officers and first responders were seen lined up in a remote area of Caswell County.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Moving inland: Painted bunting spotted in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — An unexpected visitor has taken up residence in Raleigh. For the last several weeks, a bird called a painted bunting has made appearances in Dix Park. This is a rare sighting as these types of birds are normally only found along the coast, but its beautiful, colorful appearance has avid bird watchers very excited.

