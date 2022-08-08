Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen Walters
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Related
kiss951.com
This North Carolina City Is One Of The Most Pet-Friendly In The Country
Considering for most folks their pet is a member of the family, it makes sense that some people take their four-legged friends into consideration when deciding where to live. Some cities in the U.S. are more pet-friendly than others, and a new report reveals which ones are the best for you and your fur babies.
What to know when facing an eviction in North Carolina
Evictions are picking up again since the COVID-19 eviction moratorium ended one year ago.
'Environmental racism:' First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain
Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. During the Civil War, there were over 10,000 enslaved men, women and children in Edgecombe County. Their stories remain etched across several geographical landmarks remaining in modern day Princeville – places like the Tar River, Shiloh Landing and Freedom Hill.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid
Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: Residents of Chapel Hill greeted Sunday with message of hate
Chapel Hill. It’s a neighborhood where in one house you’ll find the conductor of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra; in another a Springfield school board member; or across the street the former police chief of Juneau, Alaska; or a retired family-law judge around the corner. They were in for...
WRAL
Deputies surround home in Caswell County neighborhood
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Deputies surround home in Caswell County neighborhood. Sky 5 is flying over an active scene in Semora, which is in Caswell County, north of Wake...
WRAL
Group wants to help save Wheels Family Fun Park in Durham
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Group wants to help save Wheels Family Fun Park in Durham. The City of Durham is about to put out another survey asking for residents'...
A union drive is underway at Amazon’s huge new Garner facility. Can workers win in NC?
Union has built coalition of pro-union workers at Garner facility, but not yet nearly large enough to win an election.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wkml.com
Fayetteville, Charlotte Have Deadliest Roads in North Carolina
Out of 229,011 miles of roads in North Carolina, it turns out the deadliest stretch of it is right here in Fayetteville. According to our friends at MoneyGeek.com, the stretch of Cliffdale Road from Beverly Drive to Landsdowne Road is the deadliest spot in the state. There were 10 fatal accidents in that 4.9 mile stretch from 2018-2020.
cbs17
Old Wake Forest car dealership to transform into food hall
WAKE FOREST, N.C.(WNCN)- Food halls have proven to be popular gathering places in the Triangle. From Morgan Street Food Hall in downtown Raleigh to Boxyard in RTP, they attract heavy crowds on evenings and weekends. Now, Wake Forest could see a food hall coming to town. Discover Wake Forest announced...
‘We were traumatized’: Viral TikTok shows Myrtle Beach hotel’s unsanitary conditions
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A TikTok showing the moldy conditions inside the Sea Mist Resort in downtown Myrtle Beach now has more than six million views and nearly 35,000 comments. The poster, Kelly Bruce, is from Durham, North Carolina. She saved up to take her lifelong friends on a girls’ trip to Myrtle Beach. […]
North Carolina town gets crime report week after entire police department quits
Kenly Mayor Herbert L. Hales II said the county is forming a committee to hire a new police chief to then build the force.
North Carolina man wins $300K lottery jackpot on wedding anniversary
Forget the pearls— a major paper anniversary gift was scored by one Wake County man when he won $331,579 in cash on the day of his 38th wedding anniversary.
Proposed NC bill aims to end free EV charging, recommends $50K to remove stations
Some North Carolina Lawmakers say you have to pay for your parking and you have to pay for your gasoline, so why should your electric vehicle be charged for free?
WRAL
Dozens of police cars seen blocking road in Semora near farmhouse
Semora, N.C. — Dozens of police cars and first responders were lined up along Paradise Lane in Semora, according to video from Sky5. Semora is in Caswell County, which is north of Wake County by around 70 miles. Police SUVs were seen parked on the property of one large...
cbs17
Ft. Bragg soldier, ‘wife’ convicted of sham wedding for $10K
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fort Bragg soldier and his wife are accused of being involved in a sham wedding in exchange for $10,000. United States Attorney Michael Easley of the Eastern District of North Carolina says the Fort Bragg Criminal Investigation Division received a tip in February 2019 that Samuel Agyapong, a Fort Bragg soldier, agreed to marry Barbara Oppong, a 43-year-old Ghana citizen living in New York, in exchange for the money.
North Carolina city has already matched number of homicide deaths from 2021
In an arrest in one of the cases, a man with a wife and six children was killed during a family gathering in June.
WRAL
Large police presence in Caswell County neighborhood
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sky5 is flying over an active police scene in Semora, which is in Caswell County, north of Wake County. Dozens of police officers and first responders were seen lined up in a remote area of Caswell County.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Moving inland: Painted bunting spotted in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — An unexpected visitor has taken up residence in Raleigh. For the last several weeks, a bird called a painted bunting has made appearances in Dix Park. This is a rare sighting as these types of birds are normally only found along the coast, but its beautiful, colorful appearance has avid bird watchers very excited.
WRAL
Sky 5 flies over procession for fallen Wayne County deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sky 5 flies over procession for fallen Wayne County deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman. Watch live: Sky 5 flies over the procession for Sgt. Matthew Fishman,...
Comments / 0