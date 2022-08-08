Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
nbc24.com
Toledo Opera hosting virtual 'Blue' Tuesday Talk
In the Opera Blue, an African American couple in Harlem navigates life and politics with an activist son and a police officer father. The Toledo Opera is hosting a virtual Tuesday event Tuesday, August 16 at 6:00 p.m. which will feature a panel perspective on Blue and a screening of the 20 minute documentary film Blue: Stories from Toledo.
nbc24.com
Toledo Newsboys remember John Gunckel at Woodlawn memorial
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Newsboys gathered Wednesday to celebrate their late founder John Gunckel at his grave's pyramid monument in Woodlawn Cemetery. The club started this annual celebration in 2004 and always meets up on a Wednesday near Gunckel's birthday, Aug. 16, to kick off the Newsboys season.
nbc24.com
CommUNITY film Fest keeping people first
The CommUNITY Film Fest is heading into town this weekend. It's an event hosted by the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities and Partners for Inclusion to help create the films and run the event. The event is celebrating 8 years happening at the Maumee Indoor Theater Sun. Aug. 14th...
nbc24.com
Groundbreaking kicks off construction of new pickleball courts in Rotary Community Park
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Monday morning was the dawning of construction for eight new pickleball courts in Rotary Community Park. The Perrysburg Rotary Club raised $300,000 of the $400,000 budgeted for the courts which are planned for an area south of the parking lot. The remaining $100,000 will be covered...
nbc24.com
Washington Local previews 2 new school buildings
TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local Schools staff cut the ribbon at two new school buildings this week — one Monday and the other Tuesday. Shoreland Elementary and Silver Creek Elementary are now housed by the district's first new facilities in more than 50 years. The schools, each of...
nbc24.com
Toledo Early College students arrive for first day of new academic year
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Early College High School students in grades 7 through 10 walked through the doors Tuesday for another year of preparatory studies. Rocky and Rocksy joined the crowd to kick off the next chapter in their curriculum. TEC students can earn as many as 60 college...
nbc24.com
Toledoans discuss the best ways to prepare for going back to school
TOLEDO, Ohio — With students heading back to school, many parents are preparing to send their kids off to a new grade level. Like Mia and Brady who head back to school next week. Grandparent Tricia Beaber says she's already started prepping the kids to get into the school mode.
nbc24.com
Boats and Battlefields on deck for this weekend!
WGO fan favorite John Thompson is back, and here to tell us about two upcoming events here in Toledo!. The Sixty Years' War for Ohio: American Revolution is taking place at Fort Meigs August 13-14. This is the commemoration of those actions that took place in Ohio during the American Revolution and will be an entire weekend of demonstrations, lectures, battle re-enactments, encampments and general blast of amazing visual history they like to host at the Fort.
nbc24.com
Final preparations underway before Jeep Fest kicks off Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday marks the start of Toledo's fifth annual Jeep Fest weekend. Last year's festival brought in over 65,000 guests from 37 states to celebrate the locally built car brand. "Seeing all those Jeeps roll, over 1,000 that are almost all made right here in Toledo," described...
nbc24.com
The YWCA CDA to Associate program provides women new career opportunities
Whether you're preparing for a career in early childhood development, or already employed, the Childhood Development Associate credential signals to administrators and parents that you're well educated in child development and fully prepared to help kids learn and grow. To learn more about the YWCA CDA to Associate program, WGO...
nbc24.com
Artist Mercé Culp talks new exhibit at the Franklin Park Mall
Have you seen What's Going On at the Franklin Park Mall?. Artist Mercé Culp, 4-dimensional artist and designer has a new window display. We caught up with the artist on What's Going on to talk her project, but also the work she does for kids. To get more info...
nbc24.com
Ronald McDonald House supporters compete in golf outing fundraiser at Toledo Country Club
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio partnered with Toledo Country Club for the first time Monday to host its annual "Fore the House! Golf Outing." The fundraiser had 36 teams competing along the course to provide funds for aid and shelter that the House will...
nbc24.com
Lucas County commissioners approve fee waiver for first-time dog impounds
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday to waive redemption and citation fees for first-time lost or stray dogs found with current license tags. The Homeward Bound Initiative, started by the Lucas County Canine & Control, allows owners to have the fees forgiven...
nbc24.com
Michigan State Police taking over Dee Warner investigation
TOLEDO, Ohio — Michigan State Police will now handle the disappearance of Dee Warner, as requested by the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office. In May, Warner's family and an investigative attorney composed a timeline and divulged new details in a deep dive covering everything they know about the case so far.
nbc24.com
Wauseon man accused of fatally injuring 3-year-old turns himself in
WAUSEON, Ohio — A man from Wauseon is facing charges of felonious assault and murder in view of a Tuesday incident. According to a press release form the city's Division of Police, officers, were dispatched to a reported child having seizures. On scene, they found an unresponsive 3-year-old girl....
nbc24.com
Cenovus Energy reaches deal to buy BP's half of BP-Husky Toledo Refinery
TOLEDO, Ohio — Cenovus Energy Inc. has agreed to purchase BP's remaining 50% interest in the BP-Husky Toledo Refinery. Cenovus merged with Husky Energy in 2021 and has owned the other 50% of the refinery since then. The $300 million transaction is expected to close by the end of...
