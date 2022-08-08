ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc24.com

Toledo Opera hosting virtual 'Blue' Tuesday Talk

In the Opera Blue, an African American couple in Harlem navigates life and politics with an activist son and a police officer father. The Toledo Opera is hosting a virtual Tuesday event Tuesday, August 16 at 6:00 p.m. which will feature a panel perspective on Blue and a screening of the 20 minute documentary film Blue: Stories from Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Toledo Newsboys remember John Gunckel at Woodlawn memorial

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Newsboys gathered Wednesday to celebrate their late founder John Gunckel at his grave's pyramid monument in Woodlawn Cemetery. The club started this annual celebration in 2004 and always meets up on a Wednesday near Gunckel's birthday, Aug. 16, to kick off the Newsboys season.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

CommUNITY film Fest keeping people first

The CommUNITY Film Fest is heading into town this weekend. It's an event hosted by the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities and Partners for Inclusion to help create the films and run the event. The event is celebrating 8 years happening at the Maumee Indoor Theater Sun. Aug. 14th...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Toledo, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
nbc24.com

Washington Local previews 2 new school buildings

TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local Schools staff cut the ribbon at two new school buildings this week — one Monday and the other Tuesday. Shoreland Elementary and Silver Creek Elementary are now housed by the district's first new facilities in more than 50 years. The schools, each of...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Toledoans discuss the best ways to prepare for going back to school

TOLEDO, Ohio — With students heading back to school, many parents are preparing to send their kids off to a new grade level. Like Mia and Brady who head back to school next week. Grandparent Tricia Beaber says she's already started prepping the kids to get into the school mode.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Boats and Battlefields on deck for this weekend!

WGO fan favorite John Thompson is back, and here to tell us about two upcoming events here in Toledo!. The Sixty Years' War for Ohio: American Revolution is taking place at Fort Meigs August 13-14. This is the commemoration of those actions that took place in Ohio during the American Revolution and will be an entire weekend of demonstrations, lectures, battle re-enactments, encampments and general blast of amazing visual history they like to host at the Fort.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diana Williams
nbc24.com

Final preparations underway before Jeep Fest kicks off Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday marks the start of Toledo's fifth annual Jeep Fest weekend. Last year's festival brought in over 65,000 guests from 37 states to celebrate the locally built car brand. "Seeing all those Jeeps roll, over 1,000 that are almost all made right here in Toledo," described...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Artist Mercé Culp talks new exhibit at the Franklin Park Mall

Have you seen What's Going On at the Franklin Park Mall?. Artist Mercé Culp, 4-dimensional artist and designer has a new window display. We caught up with the artist on What's Going on to talk her project, but also the work she does for kids. To get more info...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visual Arts#City Park#Toledo School Of The Arts
nbc24.com

Michigan State Police taking over Dee Warner investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio — Michigan State Police will now handle the disappearance of Dee Warner, as requested by the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office. In May, Warner's family and an investigative attorney composed a timeline and divulged new details in a deep dive covering everything they know about the case so far.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
nbc24.com

Wauseon man accused of fatally injuring 3-year-old turns himself in

WAUSEON, Ohio — A man from Wauseon is facing charges of felonious assault and murder in view of a Tuesday incident. According to a press release form the city's Division of Police, officers, were dispatched to a reported child having seizures. On scene, they found an unresponsive 3-year-old girl....
WAUSEON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy