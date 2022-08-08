ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, OH

nbc24.com

Michigan State Police taking over Dee Warner investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio — Michigan State Police will now handle the disappearance of Dee Warner, as requested by the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office. In May, Warner's family and an investigative attorney composed a timeline and divulged new details in a deep dive covering everything they know about the case so far.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
nbc24.com

Toledoans discuss the best ways to prepare for going back to school

TOLEDO, Ohio — With students heading back to school, many parents are preparing to send their kids off to a new grade level. Like Mia and Brady who head back to school next week. Grandparent Tricia Beaber says she's already started prepping the kids to get into the school mode.
TOLEDO, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Wood County, OH
Education
County
Wood County, OH
nbc24.com

Boats and Battlefields on deck for this weekend!

WGO fan favorite John Thompson is back, and here to tell us about two upcoming events here in Toledo!. The Sixty Years' War for Ohio: American Revolution is taking place at Fort Meigs August 13-14. This is the commemoration of those actions that took place in Ohio during the American Revolution and will be an entire weekend of demonstrations, lectures, battle re-enactments, encampments and general blast of amazing visual history they like to host at the Fort.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Metroparks Toledo offers trolley tours of Side Cut

MAUMME, Ohio — Morgan Sopko led a small group of park visitors Tuesday in a different kind of way, driving a trolley through the trails of Side Cut Metropark. This month marks the 94th anniversary of the Toledo Metroparks and the 92nd for the historic park. "I have the...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Toledo Newsboys remember John Gunckel at Woodlawn memorial

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Newsboys gathered Wednesday to celebrate their late founder John Gunckel at his grave's pyramid monument in Woodlawn Cemetery. The club started this annual celebration in 2004 and always meets up on a Wednesday near Gunckel's birthday, Aug. 16, to kick off the Newsboys season.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Toledo is revved up for Jeep Fest 2022!

The Toledo Jeep Fest is set for the weekend of August 12th, 2022! In 2021, more than 65,000 attendees traveled from 37 states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Mexico to take part in the dynamic weekend-long event, and it's projected to welcome even more this year to help celebrate the 5th annual Toledo Jeep Fest.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Final preparations underway before Jeep Fest kicks off Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday marks the start of Toledo's fifth annual Jeep Fest weekend. Last year's festival brought in over 65,000 guests from 37 states to celebrate the locally built car brand. "Seeing all those Jeeps roll, over 1,000 that are almost all made right here in Toledo," described...
TOLEDO, OH
NewsBreak
Education
nbc24.com

Toledo School for the Arts hosts free community art project

TOLEDO, Ohio — The City of Toledo is sponsoring a hands-on visual art piece for community members to help create alongside workers from the Toledo School for the Arts. The group of instructors will be at the Danny Thomas Park in South Toledo putting together the glass mosaic. The...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Artist Mercé Culp talks new exhibit at the Franklin Park Mall

Have you seen What's Going On at the Franklin Park Mall?. Artist Mercé Culp, 4-dimensional artist and designer has a new window display. We caught up with the artist on What's Going on to talk her project, but also the work she does for kids. To get more info...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Toledo Zoo to get Wild About Art with weekend fair

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo will a destination for over 50 local and regional artists this weekend. The two-day Wild About Art fair will feature a wide variety of creations on display and for sale. There will also be live entertainment and animal painting demonstrations among other workshops...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

The Greater Toledo International Youth Orchestra hosting open auditions

Have you thought about getting a young person you know interested in music?. The Greater Toledo International Youth Orchestra is hosting open auditions on August 21st and is welcoming all ages to attend. Dr. Jason Stumbo appeared on What's Going On to talk requirements and more. For more on GTIYO...
TOLEDO, OH

