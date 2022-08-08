Read full article on original website
Michigan State Police taking over Dee Warner investigation
TOLEDO, Ohio — Michigan State Police will now handle the disappearance of Dee Warner, as requested by the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office. In May, Warner's family and an investigative attorney composed a timeline and divulged new details in a deep dive covering everything they know about the case so far.
Lucas County commissioners approve fee waiver for first-time dog impounds
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday to waive redemption and citation fees for first-time lost or stray dogs found with current license tags. The Homeward Bound Initiative, started by the Lucas County Canine & Control, allows owners to have the fees forgiven...
Toledo Police Chief George Kral to retire in 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police Chief George Kral announced Monday that he will retire in January 2023. Kral joined the Toledo Police Department in 1990 and was appointed chief in 2015.
Toledoans discuss the best ways to prepare for going back to school
TOLEDO, Ohio — With students heading back to school, many parents are preparing to send their kids off to a new grade level. Like Mia and Brady who head back to school next week. Grandparent Tricia Beaber says she's already started prepping the kids to get into the school mode.
Boats and Battlefields on deck for this weekend!
WGO fan favorite John Thompson is back, and here to tell us about two upcoming events here in Toledo!. The Sixty Years' War for Ohio: American Revolution is taking place at Fort Meigs August 13-14. This is the commemoration of those actions that took place in Ohio during the American Revolution and will be an entire weekend of demonstrations, lectures, battle re-enactments, encampments and general blast of amazing visual history they like to host at the Fort.
Metroparks Toledo offers trolley tours of Side Cut
MAUMME, Ohio — Morgan Sopko led a small group of park visitors Tuesday in a different kind of way, driving a trolley through the trails of Side Cut Metropark. This month marks the 94th anniversary of the Toledo Metroparks and the 92nd for the historic park. "I have the...
Groundbreaking kicks off construction of new pickleball courts in Rotary Community Park
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Monday morning was the dawning of construction for eight new pickleball courts in Rotary Community Park. The Perrysburg Rotary Club raised $300,000 of the $400,000 budgeted for the courts which are planned for an area south of the parking lot. The remaining $100,000 will be covered...
Toledo Early College students arrive for first day of new academic year
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Early College High School students in grades 7 through 10 walked through the doors Tuesday for another year of preparatory studies. Rocky and Rocksy joined the crowd to kick off the next chapter in their curriculum. TEC students can earn as many as 60 college...
Toledo Newsboys remember John Gunckel at Woodlawn memorial
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Newsboys gathered Wednesday to celebrate their late founder John Gunckel at his grave's pyramid monument in Woodlawn Cemetery. The club started this annual celebration in 2004 and always meets up on a Wednesday near Gunckel's birthday, Aug. 16, to kick off the Newsboys season.
The YWCA CDA to Associate program provides women new career opportunities
Whether you're preparing for a career in early childhood development, or already employed, the Childhood Development Associate credential signals to administrators and parents that you're well educated in child development and fully prepared to help kids learn and grow. To learn more about the YWCA CDA to Associate program, WGO...
Toledo is revved up for Jeep Fest 2022!
The Toledo Jeep Fest is set for the weekend of August 12th, 2022! In 2021, more than 65,000 attendees traveled from 37 states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Mexico to take part in the dynamic weekend-long event, and it's projected to welcome even more this year to help celebrate the 5th annual Toledo Jeep Fest.
Final preparations underway before Jeep Fest kicks off Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday marks the start of Toledo's fifth annual Jeep Fest weekend. Last year's festival brought in over 65,000 guests from 37 states to celebrate the locally built car brand. "Seeing all those Jeeps roll, over 1,000 that are almost all made right here in Toledo," described...
Toledo School for the Arts hosts free community art project
TOLEDO, Ohio — The City of Toledo is sponsoring a hands-on visual art piece for community members to help create alongside workers from the Toledo School for the Arts. The group of instructors will be at the Danny Thomas Park in South Toledo putting together the glass mosaic. The...
Artist Mercé Culp talks new exhibit at the Franklin Park Mall
Have you seen What's Going On at the Franklin Park Mall?. Artist Mercé Culp, 4-dimensional artist and designer has a new window display. We caught up with the artist on What's Going on to talk her project, but also the work she does for kids. To get more info...
Toledo Zoo to get Wild About Art with weekend fair
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo will a destination for over 50 local and regional artists this weekend. The two-day Wild About Art fair will feature a wide variety of creations on display and for sale. There will also be live entertainment and animal painting demonstrations among other workshops...
The Greater Toledo International Youth Orchestra hosting open auditions
Have you thought about getting a young person you know interested in music?. The Greater Toledo International Youth Orchestra is hosting open auditions on August 21st and is welcoming all ages to attend. Dr. Jason Stumbo appeared on What's Going On to talk requirements and more. For more on GTIYO...
Cenovus Energy reaches deal to buy BP's half of BP-Husky Toledo Refinery
TOLEDO, Ohio — Cenovus Energy Inc. has agreed to purchase BP's remaining 50% interest in the BP-Husky Toledo Refinery. Cenovus merged with Husky Energy in 2021 and has owned the other 50% of the refinery since then. The $300 million transaction is expected to close by the end of...
