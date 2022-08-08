Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
Vikings: 2 first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Minnesota Vikings are having a busy offseason, just like the rest of the teams in the NFL. And also like the other 31 teams, they are seeing some interesting positional battles in the training camp. After missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, where they both finished with sub-.500 records, the Vikings, under a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell, are looking to come out stronger in the upcoming 2022 NFL season. It’s going to be easier said than done, but that’s also why they are going to need to make the correct calls in deciding who will be starting on every position when Week 1 comes around. With that said, here are two first-stringers, who could potentially lose their current no. 1 designations before the season even kicks off in September.
Carolina Panthers Report: There’s a Clear Leader in the Starting QB Battle Between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold
Has Baker Mayfield already won the starting QB job in Carolina? The post Carolina Panthers Report: There’s a Clear Leader in the Starting QB Battle Between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Lines on Roquan Smith's next team, from Cowboys to Raiders
Tuesday morning, Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade away from the only professional team he has ever known. Instantly, fans and bettors were stirred into a fury on social media as they speculated where the stud linebacker would end up next. Smith was drafted No. 8 in the...
Yardbarker
Mike Zimmer lands new job as NFL analyst
Mike Zimmer has a new job and it's not what you'd expect the longtime NFL coach to be doing. The 66-year-old former head coach of the Minnesota Vikings was announced Tuesday as the newest member of The 33rd Team. Bring Me The News has reached out to the online publication...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cowboys secondary coach Joe Whitt away from team due to "private health matter"
Dallas Cowboys secondary coach and passing game coordinator Joe Whitt is away from the team while he addresses “a private health matter,” the team announced in a statement on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, Rams, Matthew Stafford
San Francisco doesn’t plan on rushing a resolution for QB Jimmy Garoppolo, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport adds the team is prepared to wait all the way until cut day when 53-man rosters need to be finalized to trade Garoppolo. Garoppolo is “progressing well” but still...
Yardbarker
Sean McVay says he signed extension with Rams
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that he has signed a contract extension with the club. It hasn't been announced yet because the Rams are also working on a new deal for general manager Les Snead and are waiting to announce both, McVay said. "I was talking...
Dallas Cowboys schedule: Preseason Week 1 @ Denver Broncos, 2022 predictions
Dallas Cowboys schedule: @ Denver Broncos, Preseason Week 1 The Dallas Cowboys preseason schedule begins on Saturday with a 9
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Rams' Sean McVay Reveals He Signed Contract Extension After Super Bowl Win
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed to reporters Tuesday that he signed a contract extension this offseason to remain with the team for the foreseeable future. McVay said the Rams will announce his extension when they complete a deal with general manager Les Snead. McVay coached the Rams...
Cooper Kupp ‘pumped’ reaction to Sean McVay’s new contract
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has agreed to a new contract with the team. Both Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead were expected to get new contracts heading into this upcoming season. As Snead and the Rams are yet to finalize their new deal, the team hasn’t officially announced McVay’s new contract.
Yardbarker
Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer spotted at Bengals practice
Not a peep has come from Mike Zimmer in the nearly seven months since he was fired by the Minnesota Vikings, and there has been little to no visual sightings of the former head coach. That is until this past weekend when Zimmer was at his old stomping grounds, taking in a Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice.
CBS Sports
Rams' Sean McVay confirms that he received a new contract extension following Super Bowl victory
Several months after his coaching future was in question, Sean McVay confirmed on Tuesday that he and the Rams agreed on a new contract extension following the team's Super Bowl win in February. The terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed. There were rumblings earlier this offseason that...
purplePTSD.com
Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!https://purplePTSD.com
Comments / 0