Scheid: Don’t give up on Ukraine

Retired Brigadier General Mark Scheid spoke to the Rotary Club on Monday. Precious Grundy | The Lima News

LIMA — Mark Scheid, Retired Army Brigadier General, discussed the war on Ukraine at the Rotary Club on Monday afternoon. According to the speaker introduction by Rotary Club member Mary Elmquist-Lane, Brigadier Scheid and two others wrote the strategic war plan for Afghanistan and Iraq. After the plan was completed and approved, he was deployed to Kuwait as the Chief of the Joint Movement Control Center.

Scheid shared a few stories from his time serving for the United States.

“I became the Chief of War plans for Central Command on September 10th, 2001 and you all remember September 11th, 2001,” said Scheid. “Well on September 10th, 2001, I was in the Pentagon getting briefed on war plans. That was my first day on duty and we were moving along pretty well. My wife’s birthday is actually on September 11. I previously missed around 15 birthdays in a row, due to being deployed. That night I said, ‘You know what guys? We are going to work late tonight and I am going to catch the last flight home to Tampa and be with my wife on her birthday.’ Where we were briefing that night and where we would have been in the morning is exactly where the nose of the plane went in. I always say if it wasn’t for her birthday I would not still be here today.”

Scheid reportedly talks to the public to help people understand and provide perspective. He encouraged people to not give up on the Ukrainians.

“When I was a Major, we had to talk with four generals from the Russian army,” Scheid. “We asked them if they would ever think of attacking the United States and one of them responded, ‘Oh, absolutely not. It’s not because of your military, it is because everyone in the United States has a gun. How do you fight an entire country?’ The U.S. is presently supplying Ukrainian civilians with guns. The war is not Ukraine versus Russia. Some of the 32 other countries are giving up one-third of their GDP (gross domestic product) just to support the Ukrainians. With all the support I do not see how they could lose.”

Scheid believes the United States will not invade Russia and the continued support from other countries to Ukraine will aid in the war efforts.

“I don’t think the U.S. will get any more involved than they are now and will continue to support no matter who is in office,” added Scheid. “The United States has given the Ukrainians a lot of sophisticated equipment. Air defense systems and some artillery with some defense and offensive capabilities.”