Zachary, LA

Woodlawn 4-star QB Rickie Collins commits to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After de-committing from Purdue, Woodlawn four-star quarterback Rickie Collins has decided to stay at home and play for LSU. Brian Kelly and the Tigers landed the hometown hero on Wednesday, Aug. 10. “It showed that they really wanted me,” said Collins. “No other school did...
Southern WRs hungry to prove themselves

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New Southern head coach Eric Dooley is counting on a tempo from his offense that will leave opposing defenses struggling to keep up. The Jaguar wide receivers will try to leave those defenders in the dust. Probably no position group on this Southern team has...
Basketball camp for youth to feature NBA players, LSU greats

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC in Baton Rouge has announced plans for a one-of-a-kind basketball camp for young people. The camp is expected to be staffed by current and former NBA players, former LSU greats, and high school and college coaches. The list of staffers includes Dale Brown, Garret Temple, Ricky Blanton, Ronnie Henderson, Jermaine Williams, Ronald Dupree, Tasmin Mitchell, coach John Brady, Darnell Lazare, Collis Temple Jr., Collis Temple III, Tyrus Thomas, Howard Carter, and more.
Southeastern ranked No. 17 in FCS poll

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Southeastern earned another FCS national ranking this week. The Lions are No. 17, which is right behind Southland rival Incarnate Word and Deion Sanders’ Jackson State Tigers. Another SWAC team they met in the playoffs last year, FAMU, also received votes.
Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s Baton Rouge home goes up for sale

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s 4,377-square-foot Baton Rouge home is up for sale. Wade and his wife purchased the home in June 2017 for almost $1.3 million, according to a report from The Advocate. The listing on Realtor.com says the Highland Road home, which was listed on Friday, Aug. 5, is currently on sale for $1.57 million.
Gridiron preview: All you need to know about East Feliciana High football

Football season is just around the corner, which means it is time to take a look at the teams from around the area and take a sneak peek into what we can expect this fall. First on the docket is the East Feliciana Tigers, a team filled to the brim with returning starters who are looking to establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in Class 2A.
Big year ahead for West Baton Rouge Schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students, teachers and many of you parents are still adjusting to the new school schedule this week. The same goes for leaders in West Baton Rouge Schools, who are welcoming students as Superintendent Wes Watts retires. David Corona will be the interim superintendent for the...
This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco

A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
Tippy Tap mobile bar arrives in Baton Rouge this month

Tippy Tap, an Atlanta-based luxury mobile bar service, is coming to Baton Rouge. Clients will be able to rent the stylish, customizable bar for parties and be treated to drinks of their choice from a vintage Italian truck. Set to launch in mid-August, the Capital Region will be the second...
Expect heavy traffic for the first day of school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Monday, August 8 marks the start of a big day and week for back-to-school in Baton Rouge. Families can expect heavy traffic delays in West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge. You can learn more about upcoming events this school year in EBR schools here:
Denham Springs Dollar General robbed at gunpoint

Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Denham Springs store Monday afternoon. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Dollar General along Arnold Road was robbed at gunpoint around 2 p.m. Deputies said no one was injured. Simple question, if you are willing to commit armed robbery,...
