Columbia, MO

939theeagle.com

Budweiser Clydesdales to be featured in tonight’s parade at Missouri state fair

Governor Mike Parson will travel to west-central Missouri’s Sedalia for this (Thursday) morning’s opening day ceremony for the 2022 state fair. The ceremony begins at 11 am near the agriculture building, and the opening day parade is this evening at 6. The Budweiser Clydesdales will be on display in the parade along Missouri State Fair boulevard.
SEDALIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Expansion is underway at Columbia’s Logboat Brewing

The second phase of Columbia’s popular Logboat Brewing’s expansion is underway. Logboat is located on Fay street, near College. Our Zimmer ‘Inside Columbia” magazine reports Logboat is prepping the east yard for new production space. The magazine reports the expansion will provide new production space to efficiently keep beer in stock, expand packaging sizes and potentially open more distribution across Missouri.
COLUMBIA, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Talking cars and tragedies: A look back at the Missouri State Fair in photos

“Buckets of Fun” is the theme for this year’s Missouri State Fair, which runs Thursday through Aug. 21 in Sedalia. Headliners at the grandstand include ZZ Top, Casting Crowns, KC and the Sunshine Band, Tesla, Trace Adkins and Sam Hunt. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews...
SEDALIA, MO
KYTV

The Missouri State Fair is underway. Here’s what you need to know.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Fair kicked off in Sedalia Thursday morning, and it promises to be “Buckets of Fun.”. Gates for the state fair are open every day from 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Activities include a demolition derby, tractor pulls, cooking demos, livestock competitions and much more.
SEDALIA, MO
kwos.com

JCMO Police hunt for non – custodial dad

A man is accused of taking his 3 – year old daughter from a Jefferson City daycare. The child went missing last week when Thomas Chee picked her up. The mother couldn’t get a hold of him. Law officers tracked Chee’s cellphone to Nebraska. They think he’s headed to California state to visit his mother.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
ktvo.com

3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
lakeexpo.com

788 Kersten Way, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Golden Reef condominiums is located in the heart of Osage Beach and between the 19-mile marker of the Osage and 1-mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm. This cozy unit is located on the Top floor, providing a great view of the Lake of the Ozarks and the State Park. The covered deck is a wonderful spot to relax and enjoy the view, rain or shine. The vaulted ceilings create an open and spacious feeling. Included are two boat slips, a 14x36 and 10x24. The unit comes fully furnished. If you are considering a vacation rental investment, this unit is ready to go right down to the Nest thermostat and Internet-connected door lock that allows you to change the door code on the fly. The location in town and on the lake makes it very easy & convenient to enjoy some of the best restaurants, shopping, and entertainment venues of Osage Beach. Golden Reef condos is very well managed and maintained. The lakeside pool was just replaced in the Spring of this year.
kwos.com

Missouri man’s body pulled from Boone County lake

Searches find the body of a man missing at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area. 61 – year old Michael Smith had been fishing Sunday when he disappeared. Two companions couldn’t find him when they returned from a trip to town. Foul play is not suspected.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Kosh Man Arrested for Burglary in Boone County, MO.

Columbia, MO. – A Koshkonong man was arrested for stealing over $8,000 worth of items from an antique mall in Boone County, Missouri. Thomas Kazimir of Koshkonong is being charged with 2nd Degree Burglary, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance except 35 grams or less of Marijuana or Synthetic Cannabinoid.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MIAMI WOMAN INJURED IN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 41 IN SALINE COUNTY

A 33-year-old Miami woman was injured in a one vehicle crash in Saline County on Tuesday, August 9. According to a release from the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when Tara A. Hopkins of Miami struck a television in the roadway on 41 Highway one mile north of Route-NN. The front passenger side tire of the vehicle blew out causing Hopkins to lose control and proceed to travel off the east side of the highway striking a utility pole and overturning.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Toddler Hospitalized After Near-Drowning

(KTTS News) – A two-year-old boy was airlifted to a Columbia hospital after a near-drowning at Lake of the Ozarks. The accident happened Wednesday night just west of Osage Beach. According to reports, the boy walked away from a home on Tara Visita Road and was found in the...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man pleads guilty to part in Cole County robbery

One of two men arrested for an armed robbery in Cole County last year pleads guilty. Dnozea Spain, of Columbia, pleaded down Thursday to accessory to stealing. He’ll be sentenced either August 24 or 25. He’d originally been charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Spain and...
COLE COUNTY, MO
firesideguard.com

Centralia’s new small-engine shop thriving

One of Centralia’s new family businesses is thriving. B and A Small Engine Repair, LLC on North Jenkins Street is keeping small engines running and, judging by the shop packed with lawn mowers and four-wheelers, customers are happy. “B and A,” stands for Buck and Allison, as in Ryan...
CENTRALIA, MO

