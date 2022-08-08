Read full article on original website
$1.5M settlement granted to correctional officers barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Minnesota board of county commissioners on Tuesday approved a nearly $1.5 million settlement for correctional officers who were told they were not to have contact with former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. The officers at Ramsey County Adult Detention Center alleged that Superintendent Steve Lydon...
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is
Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
Alabama boy, 12, who fabricated story about an intruder killing his mother admits to cops that he accidentally shot her dead in their home
A 12-year-old boy confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a 29-year-old registered nurse, after he originally claimed she was killed by an intruder in the family's Forestdale, Alabama home. Ayobiyi Cook, who friends called 'Yo-Yo', was found dead in the suburban home on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue after...
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
Kassandra Sweeney: Child charged with murdering mother and two children
A juvenile has been arrested and charged with murdering a woman and her two sons in Northfield, New Hampshire last week, police said.The child, who will be tried under the juvenile system, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence in connection to the three deaths.The body of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, was discovered alongside her four-year-old son Benjamin and one-year-old son Mason at their house in Northfield on 3 August by police responding to a 911 call.Autopsy reports determined each died of a single gunshot wound.Police have not revealed the name...
Incel violence threat ‘still not being tackled’ year after deadly Plymouth shooting, MP warns
Another mass shooting like the rampage that left five victims dead in Plymouth a year ago will happen again unless the government tackles the threat posed by incels, an MP has warned.Luke Pollard, who represents the area where the shooting took place, told The Independent it had exposed a “rotten underbelly of our society that we knew little about and have no way of challenging”. “A year on and we still don’t really understand incel culture – the systems aren’t in place to both identify young men going down that path or how to rescue them,” he said.“If we...
