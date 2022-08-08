Read full article on original website
Garvin County man accused of hitting man in head with hammer
ELMORE CITY, Okla. (KXII) - A Garvin county man has been charged with assault and battery after allegedly hitting a man in the head with a hammer. According to court documents, Clint Hernandez stabbed a man and hit another man in the head with a hammer. It happened in Elmore...
Retired Oklahoma Game Warden makes shocking discovery in Hugo Lake
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - On Monday, a retired Oklahoma Game Warden identified illegal electrofishing devices at Hugo Lake. Game Wardens Jim Gillham, of Atoka County, and Andrew Potter, of Choctaw County, said they received information and began an investigation leading to the seizure of multiple illegal electrofishing devices at Hugo Lake.
Calera man arrested for burglary at Durant auto repair shop
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Calera man has been charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into four cars. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 41-year-old Joshua Allen Covington broke into four vehicles owned by Usry Auto House in August. Covington allegedly lifted the hood on all four...
Eufaula child dies after utility vehicle crash in Pittsburg Co.
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers said a Eufaula child died after a utility vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon in Pittsburg County. Troopers said a group of children from Eufaula was traveling in a 2021 Polaris UTV. They said the 13-year-old driver was headed northbound on Nitzel Road,...
Police investigating after shooting in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Police are investigating after a shooting occurred in Ardmore early Monday morning. Ardmore police captain Claude Henry said officers were called around 1 a.m. to the corner of 6th street Northwest and Commerce street. They found a car with the drivers side door open, and there...
Durant City Council votes to fire city manager
DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - The position of city manager seems to be a revolving door in Durant. In May of 2016, Durant’s city manager Sarah Sherrer, was placed on paid leave and later fired after a criminal investigation. Sherrer was accused of loading and firing a gun in her...
OSSAA enforces new rule to encourage good sportsmanship
DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - Football is a game that’s filled with emotion, on the field and in the stands. However, sometimes, if a referee’s call doesn’t go their way - coaches, athletes, and spectators can become unruly. Tishomingo’s defense coordinator, Jeff Alexander said, “My kids don’t want...
Businesses are fed up with ongoing construction on University Blvd.
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Construction in Durant, OK on University Blvd. has been ongoing since November, leaving. businesses on the road struggling to keep its clientele. “We would like to know when they would be done so we can tell our clients,” said Nikki Goodlow, owner of Gifted Hands. Nine...
Ardmore’s Evan Smith signs to run track with Sooners
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Another Ardmore Tiger is headed to Norman as Evan Smith signed with the Oklahoma Sooners to run track. Smith signed his letter of intent to join the Sooners track and field team next season. He will join his teammate Ricky Smith, who signed his letter of intent earlier this summer.
Longtime OU Coach Cale Gundy steps down
NORMAN, Okla. (KSWO) - University of Oklahoma Assistant Football Coach Cale Gundy announced he would step down Sunday, after using inappropriate language during a film session. Gundy, the longest-tenured assistant coach in the Big 12 Conference, has been a coach at OU since 1999 and was the team’s quarterback from...
Ardmore Tigers
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Last season the Ardmore Tigers used a 9-2 record to lift them to a playoff birth against Bishop McGuinness. The Tigers met their match in the opening round, resulting in a first round exit. But in 2022, the ending of last year is just fuel to the fire.
