CBS News
Palmdale woman shot in face trying to fight off man who kidnapped her daughter
A Palmdale woman was shot in the face as she attempted to fight off a kidnapper at her home on Sunday. The incident was reported to have occurred near 11th Street East and Avenue R just before 10:30 p.m., when a "man entered the woman's residence and shot her in the face before taking the child and leaving," according to Lieutenant Thomas Kim with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Nurse Charged With Six Counts Of Murder After Deadly 7-Car Collision
Click here to read the full article. On Monday (August 8), Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that 37-year-old Nicole Linton will face multiple criminal charges following a fatal car crash. Linton, a registered nurse, is accused of six counts of murder for a seven-car collision in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles last week. “Today, we begin the process of holding accountable the person responsible for the deaths of six people, including a pregnant woman, and their families,” District Attorney Gascón said. “This is a case that will always be remembered for the senseless loss of so many...
CBS News
Suspect opens fire on West Covina police before fleeing from scene in Valinda
A large scale shooting investigation was underway in Valinda early Wednesday morning, after a suspect opened fire on police officers before speeding off from the scene. The shooting took place at 6:20 a.m. near the intersection of Valinda Avenue and Summer Place. After firing several shots at West Covina Police Department officers, the suspect fled from the area in a black vehicle.
Assault with deadly weapon suspect arrested after barricading inside Trader Joe's/CVS building in East Pasadena
Authorities arrested an assault with a deadly weapon suspect in East Pasadena Tuesday morning, following an hours-long standoff in which the suspect was barricaded inside of a CVS Pharmacy and Trader Joe's building. The incident reportedly began at around 12:40 a.m., when the suspect first was said to have barricaded themself inside of the building, located in the 3000 block of Huntington Drive. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies and a SWAT team were on scene for more than six hours, as the suspect was finally taken into custody at around 7 a.m. There was no information available on an incident that prompted authorities to engage with the suspect.
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
Lauren Goodger’s face is ‘unrecognisable’ after ‘attack’ by boyfriend Charles Drury on day of baby’s funeral
LAUREN Goodger's face is "unrecognisable" after an "attack" by her boyfriend Charles Drury. Lauren, 35, is thought to have suffered a broken eye socket after the 25-year-old allegedly assaulted her on the day of their daughter's funeral. Tragic Lorena died shortly after birth on July 8 following complications. Charles Drury,...
Man Accidentally Kills Sister When Fatally Shooting Her Boyfriend: Police
The man and his father were arrested in connection with the fatal incident.
People
Calif. Man Who Was Prepared to Propose to Girlfriend Killed in Hit-and-Run Days Before
A California man with plans to ask his girlfriend to marry him was killed in a hit-and-run just five days before he intended to pop the question. Speaking with KTLA-TV Wednesday, family identified the victim as 30-year-old Freddy Perez. Freddy was riding on his motorcycle in Mission Hills, Calif., on...
11-Year-Old Black Boy 'Brutally Attacked' By Police At State Fair, BLM Says
'Elijah [Hunter] was tackled by police and his friends were not. Elijah is Black and his friends are white,' a spokesperson for Black Lives Matter Sacramento said.
People
Pregnant Woman Killed in Fiery L.A. Crash Is Identified, And Police Make An Arrest
Authorities have arrested a 37-year-old woman in connection with a blazing multi-vehicle crash that killed six people, including a pregnant woman. Nicole Linton is facing vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence charges, the California Highway Patrol announced Friday. So far, the LA County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has identified 23-year-old Asherey...
Photos released of shooter who went on a deadly California 7-Eleven spree
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Photos of the suspected shooter in a baffling and deadly series of 7-Eleven robberies around Southern California have been released by police. In five hours on Monday, police believe the same man attacked six different 7-Eleven stores; the date...
Off-duty police officer shot and killed in his car in Downey
An off-duty officer with the Monterey Park Police Department was shot and killed outside an LA Fitness gym in Downey on Monday afternoon. According to Downey Police Department, reports of shots fired came in at around 3:25 p.m., and when paramedics with Downey Fire Department arrived on scene, they found the victim sitting unresponsive in his Dodge Charger.A good Samaritan and paramedics performed CPR on the victim but he was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting took place in the 12700 block of Lakewood Boulevard in the parking lot of the Downey Landing shopping center.The circumstances surrounding the shooting were...
Kobe Bryant’s wife sobs in court as jury told sheriff’s deputy shared graphic photos of crash site
Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa sobbed as a California jury was told how a sheriff’s deputy shared graphic photos in a bar of the helicopter crash in which the basketball great and their daughter were killed.Bryant, Gianna Bryant and seven others died in the crash on 26 January 2020 when it came down in bad weather as they flew from Orange County to a basketball tournament.Ms Bryant’s lawyer, Luis Li, told the federal court in Los Angeles that just two days after the fatal accident, Deputy Joey Cruz was “showing pictures of [Kobe’s] decapitated body”, at a bar in Norwalk,...
Woman allegedly behind wheel of deadly Windsor Hills crash in custody
37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton, the driver allegedly behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz that sped past a crowded intersection and crashed into several vehicles in Windsor Hills Thursday, was released from a hospital and is now in custody at the Century Regional Detention Center.Linton, who was arrested Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, allegedly crashed into other vehicles on the intersection of Slauson and La Brea Avenue on Thursday.The Houston native is a registered nurse and is likely to be charged on Monday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The fiery crash claimed the lives of six people, including a pregnant mother and her unborn child as well as the woman's infant son who was going to turn one years old this month. Linton is being held on $9 million bail after she was released from Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Sunday.
Oregon Residents Tie Man Accused of Starting Wildfires to a Tree Until Police Show Up
After a man discarded his cigarette into the woods, which ignited a wildfire, Oregon residents tied the man up until authorities arrived. Thanks to the good samaritans, Oregon police were able to arrest the man. According to The New York Times, 30-year-old Trennon Smith reportedly threw his lit cigarette down as he walked along a gravel road.
Two found dead inside burned out car as McKinney Fire spreads to over 55,400 acres
Two people were found dead inside a burned out car as the McKinney Fire spread to over 55,400 acres in Klamath National Forest, California.Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was in the driveway of a residence in the community of Klamath River.Officials located the deceased individuals in the path of the wildfire on Sunday, 31 July.The McKinney Fire has rapidly spread in Northern California, with the blaze at zero per cent containment on Monday, 1 August.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More California wildfire burns 30,000 acres of national forest as nearby town is evacuatedCalifornia wildfire burns 30,000 acres of national forest as nearby town is evacuatedItalian firefighters help battle raging wildfire on German-Czech border
Teen, father arrested in connection with fatal collision in La Habra
A 17-year-old was arrested today in connection with a deadly hit-and-run collision in La Habra, and his father was taken into custody on suspicion of helping him, police said.
Family asking for help in finding missing Inglewood woman
The family of a 27-year-old woman from Inglewood is asking for help in finding their sister and daughter Ronnetta Faye Martian.Martian was last seen Monday Aug. 1 with two other men in Rosamond, near Lancaster.Her car was found up in flames in Inglewood on Monday evening. The vehicle was set on fire with fireworks, her sister Chantsee told CBSLA.The two men she was last seen with are not talking to Martian's family and were seen on her Ring doorbell camera leaving her home with Martian's belongings.Anyone with information is asked to call Martian's sister at (323) 570-8466 or her father, Ron, at (323) 627-7912.
