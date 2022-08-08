ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

CBS News

Palmdale woman shot in face trying to fight off man who kidnapped her daughter

A Palmdale woman was shot in the face as she attempted to fight off a kidnapper at her home on Sunday. The incident was reported to have occurred near 11th Street East and Avenue R just before 10:30 p.m., when a "man entered the woman's residence and shot her in the face before taking the child and leaving," according to Lieutenant Thomas Kim with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
PALMDALE, CA
Vibe

Nurse Charged With Six Counts Of Murder After Deadly 7-Car Collision

Click here to read the full article. On Monday (August 8), Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that 37-year-old Nicole Linton will face multiple criminal charges following a fatal car crash. Linton, a registered nurse, is accused of six counts of murder for a seven-car collision in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles last week. “Today, we begin the process of holding accountable the person responsible for the deaths of six people, including a pregnant woman, and their families,” District Attorney Gascón said. “This is a case that will always be remembered for the senseless loss of so many...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Suspect opens fire on West Covina police before fleeing from scene in Valinda

A large scale shooting investigation was underway in Valinda early Wednesday morning, after a suspect opened fire on police officers before speeding off from the scene. The shooting took place at 6:20 a.m. near the intersection of Valinda Avenue and Summer Place. After firing several shots at West Covina Police Department officers, the suspect fled from the area in a black vehicle.
WEST COVINA, CA
CBS LA

Assault with deadly weapon suspect arrested after barricading inside Trader Joe's/CVS building in East Pasadena

Authorities arrested an assault with a deadly weapon suspect in East Pasadena Tuesday morning, following an hours-long standoff in which the suspect was barricaded inside of a CVS Pharmacy and Trader Joe's building. The incident reportedly began at around 12:40 a.m., when the suspect first was said to have barricaded themself inside of the building, located in the 3000 block of Huntington Drive. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies and a SWAT team were on scene for more than six hours, as the suspect was finally taken into custody at around 7 a.m. There was no information available on an incident that prompted authorities to engage with the suspect. 
EAST PASADENA, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
People

Pregnant Woman Killed in Fiery L.A. Crash Is Identified, And Police Make An Arrest

Authorities have arrested a 37-year-old woman in connection with a blazing multi-vehicle crash that killed six people, including a pregnant woman. Nicole Linton is facing vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence charges, the California Highway Patrol announced Friday. So far, the LA County De​partment of Medical Examiner-Coroner has identified 23-year-old Asherey...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Off-duty police officer shot and killed in his car in Downey

An off-duty officer with the Monterey Park Police Department was shot and killed outside an LA Fitness gym in Downey on Monday afternoon. According to Downey Police Department, reports of shots fired came in at around 3:25 p.m., and when paramedics with Downey Fire Department arrived on scene, they found the victim sitting unresponsive in his Dodge Charger.A good Samaritan and paramedics performed CPR on the victim but he was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting took place in the 12700 block of Lakewood Boulevard in the parking lot of the Downey Landing shopping center.The circumstances surrounding the shooting were...
DOWNEY, CA
The Independent

Kobe Bryant’s wife sobs in court as jury told sheriff’s deputy shared graphic photos of crash site

Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa sobbed as a California jury was told how a sheriff’s deputy shared graphic photos in a bar of the helicopter crash in which the basketball great and their daughter were killed.Bryant, Gianna Bryant and seven others died in the crash on 26 January 2020 when it came down in bad weather as they flew from Orange County to a basketball tournament.Ms Bryant’s lawyer, Luis Li, told the federal court in Los Angeles that just two days after the fatal accident, Deputy Joey Cruz was “showing pictures of [Kobe’s] decapitated body”, at a bar in Norwalk,...
NORWALK, CA
CBS LA

Woman allegedly behind wheel of deadly Windsor Hills crash in custody

37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton, the driver allegedly behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz that sped past a crowded intersection and crashed into several vehicles in Windsor Hills Thursday, was released from a hospital and is now in custody at the Century Regional Detention Center.Linton, who was arrested Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, allegedly crashed into other vehicles on the intersection of Slauson and La Brea Avenue on Thursday.The Houston native is a registered nurse and is likely to be charged on Monday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The fiery crash claimed the lives of six people, including a pregnant mother and her unborn child as well as the woman's infant son who was going to turn one years old this month. Linton is being held on $9 million bail after she was released from Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Sunday.
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
The Independent

Two found dead inside burned out car as McKinney Fire spreads to over 55,400 acres

Two people were found dead inside a burned out car as the McKinney Fire spread to over 55,400 acres in Klamath National Forest, California.Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was in the driveway of a residence in the community of Klamath River.Officials located the deceased individuals in the path of the wildfire on Sunday, 31 July.The McKinney Fire has rapidly spread in Northern California, with the blaze at zero per cent containment on Monday, 1 August.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More California wildfire burns 30,000 acres of national forest as nearby town is evacuatedCalifornia wildfire burns 30,000 acres of national forest as nearby town is evacuatedItalian firefighters help battle raging wildfire on German-Czech border
ACCIDENTS
CBS LA

Family asking for help in finding missing Inglewood woman

The family of a 27-year-old woman from Inglewood is asking for help in finding their sister and daughter Ronnetta Faye Martian.Martian was last seen Monday Aug. 1 with two other men in Rosamond, near Lancaster.Her car was found up in flames in Inglewood on Monday evening. The vehicle was set on fire with fireworks, her sister Chantsee told CBSLA.The two men she was last seen with are not talking to Martian's family and were seen on her Ring doorbell camera leaving her home with Martian's belongings.Anyone with information is asked to call Martian's sister at (323) 570-8466 or her father, Ron, at (323) 627-7912.

