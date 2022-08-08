In Conjunction With The Street Fighter 5 Competition At Evo 2022, A Brand-New Street Fighter 6 Trailer Has Been Released

Read full article on original website
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
Complex
Nike’s Forgotten ‘Street Fighter’ Sneaker Emerges
A seemingly inconsequential, outlet-relegated sneaker gained new relevance this week, the full story of its video game-inspired design surfacing two years after it was produced. The shoe, a white pair of the Nike Air Force 1 dressed in blue accents, nods to Evo Moment #37, the extraordinary conclusion to a Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike game from 2004 that still stands as the most iconic moment in competitive fighting game history.
Hordes of Resident Evil Games on Sale for Limited Time
A new charity sale is offering up a bundle of Resident Evil games for almost a tenth of the price. Here's what you need to know.
A New Tower Of Fantasy Trailer Has Customizable Characters, cars, And Much More
For the upcoming online role-playing game Tower of Fantasy, Level Infinite and Hotta Studio unveiled a new video today. The freedom and ingenuity of the game’s character customization, equipment, and various vehicles you can ride are all highlighted in the trailer. A brief video also demonstrates the flexibility to...
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Hypes Up Mirko's Season 6 Action
The Rabbit Hero: Mirko will be one of the many heroes taking center stage during My Hero Academia Season 6, and now one awesome cosplay is hyping up the hero's big fights! Rumi Usagiyama has been one of the major key interest characters ever since she was first introduced to the series during the Pro Hero arc. Now that we have gotten to see her in action in very small moments over the fourth and fifth seasons, she'll be finally unleashed in full as she is one of the many heroes leading the charge against the villains in the anime's coming war.
It Has Been Reported That A Live-Action Pac-Man Movie Is Now In Production
A live-action adaptation of the iconic video game Pac-Man is coming. The Associated Press claims that a live-action rendition of the vintage arcade favorite will soon hit theatres. Even while video game movies don’t exactly have the finest image, this one has quite the pedigree: it was created by Bandai...
No Man’s Sky Comparing Images From 2016 And 2022 In A Latest Video
The most recent in-depth video from now-famous YouTuber Cycu1 demonstrates the amazing steps Hello Games took to expand the No Man’s Sky universe. The numerous enhancements made by the writers to increase No Man’s Sky’s interactive galaxy are highlighted in Cycu1’s comparative film. The English developers’ work followed a dual route of optimization and straightforward “fan service.”
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives The Saiyan Prince Vegeta A Fem Makeover
The Prince of all Saiyans has changed by leaps and bounds over the course of the Dragon Ball franchise, going from a world-destroying tyrant to an Earth-bound Z-Fighter most interested in defeating Son Goku in a fight. With Vegeta currently learning such transformations as Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Ego, he has grown exponentially in power, but some clever cosplay takes us back to the look he sported from his earliest appearances in Dragon Ball Z, seeking the Dragon Balls in order to gain immortality while having no problem in eliminating anyone that got in his way.
A New Installment Of The Fatal Fury/Garou Fighting Game Series Has Been Approved And Will Be In Development Throughout EVO 2022, According To An Official Announcement From SNK
The three founders of one of the most well-known fighting game brands of the 1990s were Terry Bogard, Andy Bogard, and Joe Higashi. In less than ten years, the 1991 Neo Geo game Fatal Fury would inspire ten different sequels and spin-offs, culminating in Garou. Released in 1999: Mark of...
Season 14 Legends Are Having The Wrong Powers Due To A New Apex Legends Bug
Even though Apex Legends has received high praise from the gaming press since its release, the game has been home to a wide variety of unusual and occasionally absurd bugs. Given that it’s a highly complicated game that frequently receives significant content upgrades, this is obviously neither especially shocking nor surprising, but one would assume that its player base would have seen everything by then.
Spider-Man Remastered Screen Shots Have Been Revealed Of Pc Version
August can be found at the Spider-Man Superstore and the Marvel Games Store. Insomniacs’ remake of the well-known open-world game, which was first released in 1966 as a component of the Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, was unveiled for the PC in June during a State of Play event.
Behaviour Interactive, The Company Behind Dead By Daylight, Has Unveiled Meet Your Maker, A New Gameplay That Once More Emphasizes Inventive Player Fatalities
Dead by Daylight, a popular horror game, was launched by Behaviour Interactive in 2016. Although it was not the first asymmetric online horror game, it did contribute to the genre’s acceptance of the model. Since Behaviour Interactive’s Dead by Daylight was launched, additional games have adapted similar gameplay models,...
Tactics Ogre: Reborn For The PS5, PS4, Switch, And PC Publish Date On November 11
Tactics Ogre: Reborn has been officially announced by Square Enix for release on November 11, 2022, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. The game design has been changed for Tactics Ogre: Reborn and the graphics and audio have been enhanced. A remake of the...
happygamer.com
A Completely New Story With A New Demon Summoner Is Included In The Soul Hackers 2 Release Day DLC
A new teaser for Atlus‘s upcoming title Soul Hackers 2 today teased a host of DLC, along with a completely supplementary plot, that will be made accessible once the game is released. Soul Hackers 2 follows the trend of Atlus games’ outfit packs, which draw design cues from earlier...
Crossplay Is Being Developed By The Makers Of The Fighting Game The King Of Fighters 15
SNK had a panel at the Evo 2022 event today, where they unveiled King of Fighters 15, their most recent fighting game. There hasn’t been a new trailer for KOF15, which is expected on Sunday, but there have been a few announcements of information. Awakened Orochi Team will be launched on August 8th, according to the business.
The $20k Halo 2 Challenge Was Ultimately Completed By Someone
Halo 2 has been successfully completed on Legendary difficulty with all Skulls unlocked without a single death, earning the player a $20,000 award. Charlie “Cr1TiKal” White put out a challenge prior to this year. He made a $5,000 offer to anyone who could beat Halo 2 on an epic level with all 13 of the skulls turned on.
NME
Bandai Namco teases new ‘Tekken’ game with Evo 2022 clip
Bandai Namco has shared a brief teaser video at Evo 2022 which suggests a new Tekken game is on the way. Tekken 8 hasn’t been officially announced, nor has it been named, but a short teaser shown at the event features the infamous cutscene of Kazuya launching Heihachi from a clifftop, which was originally from the 1994 PlayStation game.
GTA 6 Grand Theft Auto Will Establish Creative Norms For The Game The Company And All Amusement According To Rockstar
When Rockstar said that the unnamed game’s production was “well started” in February, they revealed that it would be the next GTA. The parent company of Rockstar, Take-Two, stated today that the game’s production is still “well along” and that it will be excellent as well.
MultiVersus’ Season One Glimpse Reveals Arena Mode, Rated Play, And More Cosmetics
More Characters, a New Ranking Mode, Classic Arcade Mode, and Other Features in MultiVersus Season 1. Tony Huynh, the director of the MultiVersus game, announced the news today during the celebration of EVO 2022. The game will also have new characters, new cosmetics like icons, banners, and variations, a retro...
HappyGamer
