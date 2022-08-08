In Conjunction With The Street Fighter 5 Competition At Evo 2022, A Brand-New Street Fighter 6 Trailer Has Been Released

The Rabbit Hero: Mirko will be one of the many heroes taking center stage during My Hero Academia Season 6, and now one awesome cosplay is hyping up the hero's big fights! Rumi Usagiyama has been one of the major key interest characters ever since she was first introduced to the series during the Pro Hero arc. Now that we have gotten to see her in action in very small moments over the fourth and fifth seasons, she'll be finally unleashed in full as she is one of the many heroes leading the charge against the villains in the anime's coming war.

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO