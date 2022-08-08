Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Renter’s insurance: It may be a smart move for college students
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s probably not at the top of your back-to-school checklist, but according to R.B.I. Insurance Agent, Natasha Reinhart, renter’s insurance may be a good idea if you’re in college. Renter’s insurance can cover personal property that is lost, stolen or damaged, and can...
13abc.com
Chance to win year supply of gas with blood or platelet donation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to the American Red Cross, about 62% of the U.S. population is eligible to give blood, but only 3% does. All who come to donate between August first through 31, will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value.
wktn.com
Three Food Distributions Site Operating in Findlay this Week
There will be three West Ohio Food Bank drive through food distributions in Hancock County this week. The first one is tomorrow from 11:00am until 1:00pm at the Church of Christ in McComb. The other two will both be Saturday August 13 in Findlay. From 8:30 until 10:00am, it will...
City of Toledo ending water shutoff moratorium; local programs offer help paying water bills
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo will soon end its COVID-19 water shutoff moratorium and resume regular operations. Citing the "diminished" threat of COVID, the Toledo Department of Public Utilities will enforce shutoffs for unpaid bills starting Sept. 1. Toledo will be the last water utility in Ohio to end its water shutoff moratorium.
farmersadvance.com
Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project
COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
13abc.com
Prescribed burn in Wood Co. parks
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Wood County Park District Stewardship Department is planning to conduct prescribed fire in several park properties this fall. The locations of these burns will be Bradner Preserve, Rudolph Savanna Area and Sawyer Quarry Preserve, but further confirmation will come later on. The exact timing of the...
wlen.com
What Does a “State of Emergency” Issued by the Lenawee County Board Chair Entail?
Adrian, MI – The situation with the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian has forced the City of Adrian Mayor and Commission, and the Lenawee County Board of Commissioners Chair, to declare a state of emergency. What does that mean, exactly?. After the regular meeting of the county Commissioners this...
13abc.com
Mercy Health to host Back-to-School event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health, in collaboration with community partners, is hosting a Back-to-School event to help families get ready and excited for the school year. The event will take place on Aug 10. from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Seaway Marketplace located at 1707 Cherry St. Organizers says the event is designed to promote a successful start to the school year.
13abc.com
Engage Toledo Ambassador Academy classes to begin in September
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced Wednesday the details about the Toledo Ambassador Academy classes that are set to begin next month. The Engage Toledo Ambassador Academy launched in 2017 and has since graduated over 100 Toledo resident ambassadors and 32 high school Junior Ambassadors. The City...
Now hiring: USPS Toledo looking to fill immediate openings, holding job application workshop Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The United States Postal Service is looking to fill immediate openings for several job positions in Toledo. USPS will be hosting a job application workshop at its 435 South St. Clair St. location in downtown Toledo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
13abc.com
Toledo graphic designer proposes new design for the city’s flag
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo native Jacob Parr is proudly proposing a facelift to the city’s flag. Parr credits his fuel to create the new design to his love for the city. Parr said he desires to give Toledo a flag that residents can be proud of. “I started...
13abc.com
TPS hosting Back-to-School events, offering supplies and resources
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools is holding a few Back-to-School events that’ll offer supplies and resources that’ll help students prepare for the upcoming school year. The first event will be the TPS Back-to-School Bash. It will take place on Aug. 10 from 4 p.m. to 7...
13abc.com
12-year-old author writes about life as a refugee and making Toledo his new home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When you’re born somewhere coined “The Land of the Free,” like the U.S., it may be easy to forget about all the opportunities here. The story of 12-year-old refugee, turned author, Tanzeel Ahmad and his family, may serve as a good reminder. “I...
13abc.com
Volunteers needed for Hancock Co. fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Hancock County Fair and United Way of Hancock County (UWHC) are collaborating this fair season. UWHC’s volunteer center, Volunteers United, is recruiting volunteers to serve at the fair’s entrance gate this year, selling and scanning tickets. Volunteers are still needed for many of...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Lenawee County commissioner listed himself as beneficiary in Phoenix Project
David Stimpson, chair of the Lenawee County Commission and a vocal advocate for the stalled Phoenix Project, listed himself and two of his companies as beneficiaries of the project, according to official records. Phoenix Project, a proposed $90 million sports complex in Tecumseh, was shelved by the county commission in...
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces plans to lift water shutoff moratorium
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The city of Toledo Department of Public Utilities announces plans to lift its moratorium on water shut-offs Tuesday. According to the department, the city will resume its regular operations beginning September 1, making Toledo the last water utility in the state to end its shutoff moratorium. Toledo...
Cracks in evacuated Michigan senior high rise large enough to fit a hand, report shows
ADRIAN, MI - An initial assessment of a 12-story senior apartment complex in Adrian evacuated on July 25 shows a crack in the floor of one room large enough to fit a person’s hand and extending completely through concrete planks between levels, to the extent that light was visible between units.
Shoreland Elementary held ribbon-cutting Tuesday at first school built by Washington Local in over 50 years
TOLEDO, Ohio — Next week, 700 students will soon walk the halls of the new Shoreland Elementary School, part of the $51 million dollar deal approved by voters back in 2019. The school celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony just a day before Tuesday's ribbon-cutting for Silver Creek Elementary, also a part of the deal for the Washington Local School District.
13abc.com
Law Enforcement cautions parents to be vigilant when posting back-to-school photos
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office urges parents to think twice before sharing any back-to-school pictures on social media. As a new academic year approaches, back-to-school photos are already flooding social media platforms. Yet, local authorities are warning parents not to share the name of children’s schools,...
Toledo could soon have a new city flag
TOLEDO, Ohio — Sitting in front of Toledo's city council chambers Tuesday, Jacob Parr has been working for six years for this moment. "It's all leading up to this, I'm confident in the work that I've done, I stand behind it," Parr said. "From there it's just a matter of whether city council agrees with me."
