ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maumee, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Renter’s insurance: It may be a smart move for college students

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s probably not at the top of your back-to-school checklist, but according to R.B.I. Insurance Agent, Natasha Reinhart, renter’s insurance may be a good idea if you’re in college. Renter’s insurance can cover personal property that is lost, stolen or damaged, and can...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Chance to win year supply of gas with blood or platelet donation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to the American Red Cross, about 62% of the U.S. population is eligible to give blood, but only 3% does. All who come to donate between August first through 31, will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value.
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

Three Food Distributions Site Operating in Findlay this Week

There will be three West Ohio Food Bank drive through food distributions in Hancock County this week. The first one is tomorrow from 11:00am until 1:00pm at the Church of Christ in McComb. The other two will both be Saturday August 13 in Findlay. From 8:30 until 10:00am, it will...
FINDLAY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Maumee, OH
Maumee, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
farmersadvance.com

Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project

COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Prescribed burn in Wood Co. parks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Wood County Park District Stewardship Department is planning to conduct prescribed fire in several park properties this fall. The locations of these burns will be Bradner Preserve, Rudolph Savanna Area and Sawyer Quarry Preserve, but further confirmation will come later on. The exact timing of the...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Mercy Health to host Back-to-School event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health, in collaboration with community partners, is hosting a Back-to-School event to help families get ready and excited for the school year. The event will take place on Aug 10. from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Seaway Marketplace located at 1707 Cherry St. Organizers says the event is designed to promote a successful start to the school year.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judith Parker
13abc.com

Engage Toledo Ambassador Academy classes to begin in September

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced Wednesday the details about the Toledo Ambassador Academy classes that are set to begin next month. The Engage Toledo Ambassador Academy launched in 2017 and has since graduated over 100 Toledo resident ambassadors and 32 high school Junior Ambassadors. The City...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPS hosting Back-to-School events, offering supplies and resources

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools is holding a few Back-to-School events that’ll offer supplies and resources that’ll help students prepare for the upcoming school year. The first event will be the TPS Back-to-School Bash. It will take place on Aug. 10 from 4 p.m. to 7...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Prices#Medicare#Seniors#Older Adults Lifestyle#Medical Insurance#General Health#Senior Health
13abc.com

Volunteers needed for Hancock Co. fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Hancock County Fair and United Way of Hancock County (UWHC) are collaborating this fair season. UWHC’s volunteer center, Volunteers United, is recruiting volunteers to serve at the fair’s entrance gate this year, selling and scanning tickets. Volunteers are still needed for many of...
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo announces plans to lift water shutoff moratorium

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The city of Toledo Department of Public Utilities announces plans to lift its moratorium on water shut-offs Tuesday. According to the department, the city will resume its regular operations beginning September 1, making Toledo the last water utility in the state to end its shutoff moratorium. Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
WTOL 11

Shoreland Elementary held ribbon-cutting Tuesday at first school built by Washington Local in over 50 years

TOLEDO, Ohio — Next week, 700 students will soon walk the halls of the new Shoreland Elementary School, part of the $51 million dollar deal approved by voters back in 2019. The school celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony just a day before Tuesday's ribbon-cutting for Silver Creek Elementary, also a part of the deal for the Washington Local School District.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo could soon have a new city flag

TOLEDO, Ohio — Sitting in front of Toledo's city council chambers Tuesday, Jacob Parr has been working for six years for this moment. "It's all leading up to this, I'm confident in the work that I've done, I stand behind it," Parr said. "From there it's just a matter of whether city council agrees with me."
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy