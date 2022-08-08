ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City, CA

CBS San Francisco

Desalination plant construction underway in Antioch as drought worsens

ANTIOCH – The city of Antioch sits right next to the largest source of fresh water in Northern California. But it's facing a water supply crisis because of changes to the Delta, both natural and man-made.  As a result, the city is taking extraordinary measures to increase supply in a way that has the rest of the state watching.Founded in the 1800s, Antioch was established on the banks of the Delta. But the city's public works Director, John Samuelson, said it's been a while since the Delta has provided much life to the area."We were only able to use our...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Report: Can Bay Area water supply withstand a major earthquake?

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) - A newly released report from the San Mateo County Grand Jury is raising concerns about what happens to the water supply when a major earthquake hits.READ : The Other Water Worry: Is Your Water Provider Prepared for the Big One?The infamous San Andreas fault cuts a path right though San Mateo County and the San Gregorio Fault skirts the coast line. At Cal Water Bayshore, which provides water to San Mateo, South San Francisco, San Carlos and Cola the threat of an earthquake is always on managers minds. "We want to reassure our customers that we're not taking...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Car Accident on Eastbound I-580 and Hopyard Road in Pleasanton

Authorities reported a crash on eastbound Interstate 580 and the Hopyard Road offramp in Pleasanton on the afternoon of Monday, August 8, 2022. The traffic collision occurred around 2:50 p.m. and involved four vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Crash on Interstate 580 and Hopyard Road...
PLEASANTON, CA
vallejosun.com

Sixth person who died in Vallejo’s Project RoomKey identified

VALLEJO – A sixth participant who died during Vallejo’s Project RoomKey program, which was designed to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been identified as Pia Sorrell, according to an email obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Shayne Kaleo of Shelter...
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vehicle strikes pedestrians in San Jose, 3 patients taken to hospital

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A vehicle struck two pedestrians in San Jose Tuesday afternoon, police say. The collision happened at around 4:03 p.m. at Almaden Avenue and West Reed Street at Interstate 280 near Highway 87. The two adult-female pedestrians were taken to the hospital. Their injuries were considered non-life...
SAN JOSE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two People Killed in Foster City Big Rig Crash

Accident Near San Mateo-Hayward Bridge Claims Lives of Two Women. A big rig crash in Foster City on Highway 92 westbound near the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge claimed the lives of two women on August 5. The collision occurred around 9:45 a.m., according to a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The incident report stated that there were three women going west in a Ford Fusion, and they had just exited the bridge when the vehicle passed across the highway lanes and hit a parked big rig on the shoulder of the road. The Ford then went into a ditch.
FOSTER CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Council Approves Cambrian Village Development

An old-school shopping center in San Jose is getting a long-promised makeover. Cambrian Village, best known for its carousel sign, was built in the 1950s and hasn't changed much. On Tuesday, the San Jose City Council approved a dramatic redesign combining shopping with residential units. It includes 300 apartments, about...
SAN JOSE, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Mill Valley ex-mayor resigns, moves to Sonoma County

Mill Valley City Councilmember Sashi McEntee, who sparked a firestorm by making an offhand comment during the Black Lives Matter movement, has resigned her seat as she is moving to Sonoma County. McEntee, now Sashi Sabaratnam after a recent divorce and marriage, works for the California Cooperative extension in Sonoma...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Driver, 2 Pedestrians Injured After Collision in San Jose

A driver and two pedestrians were taken to the hospital Tuesday following a collision in San Jose, police said. The collision happened at about 4 p.m. in the area of West Reed Street and Almaden Avenue, according to police. The two pedestrians suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said. The driver...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters battle building fire in Isleton

ISLETON -- Crews are working Monday night to put out a fire burning at a building in Isleton. The city's fire department says crews from several districts responded to battle the flames at a building on D Street. The fire is under control, officials say, and the cause is under investigation. Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible. Isleton is located around 40 miles south of Sacramento. 
ISLETON, CA

