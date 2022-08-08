Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Desalination plant construction underway in Antioch as drought worsens
ANTIOCH – The city of Antioch sits right next to the largest source of fresh water in Northern California. But it's facing a water supply crisis because of changes to the Delta, both natural and man-made. As a result, the city is taking extraordinary measures to increase supply in a way that has the rest of the state watching.Founded in the 1800s, Antioch was established on the banks of the Delta. But the city's public works Director, John Samuelson, said it's been a while since the Delta has provided much life to the area."We were only able to use our...
Report: Can Bay Area water supply withstand a major earthquake?
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) - A newly released report from the San Mateo County Grand Jury is raising concerns about what happens to the water supply when a major earthquake hits.READ : The Other Water Worry: Is Your Water Provider Prepared for the Big One?The infamous San Andreas fault cuts a path right though San Mateo County and the San Gregorio Fault skirts the coast line. At Cal Water Bayshore, which provides water to San Mateo, South San Francisco, San Carlos and Cola the threat of an earthquake is always on managers minds. "We want to reassure our customers that we're not taking...
eastcountytoday.net
Firefighters Battle Vegetation Fire Threatening Multiple Homes in Antioch
At 7:51 pm Monday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a report of a fence fire in the area of Deer Valley Road and Prewett Ranch in the City of Antioch. While responding, CONFIRE reported brown smoke and requested a full vegetation fire. Upon arrival, they...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Car Accident on Eastbound I-580 and Hopyard Road in Pleasanton
Authorities reported a crash on eastbound Interstate 580 and the Hopyard Road offramp in Pleasanton on the afternoon of Monday, August 8, 2022. The traffic collision occurred around 2:50 p.m. and involved four vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Crash on Interstate 580 and Hopyard Road...
KTVU FOX 2
Redwood City tenant claims harassment from property management as she fights eviction
A Redwood City woman says she’s being pushed out of her apartment and harassed by the property management after receiving an eviction notice due to renovations. Today, faith leaders and a Redwood City Council member held a vigil in support of the tenant.
vallejosun.com
Sixth person who died in Vallejo’s Project RoomKey identified
VALLEJO – A sixth participant who died during Vallejo’s Project RoomKey program, which was designed to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been identified as Pia Sorrell, according to an email obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Shayne Kaleo of Shelter...
10-acre East Bay estate originally listed for $19.8M goes up for auction
It was first listed for sale in July 2020 for nearly $20 million.
Frustrated buyers in the Bay Area housing market buying 'second homes' first
Is this the secret to getting into the Bay Area housing market?
KTVU FOX 2
Vehicle strikes pedestrians in San Jose, 3 patients taken to hospital
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A vehicle struck two pedestrians in San Jose Tuesday afternoon, police say. The collision happened at around 4:03 p.m. at Almaden Avenue and West Reed Street at Interstate 280 near Highway 87. The two adult-female pedestrians were taken to the hospital. Their injuries were considered non-life...
rwcpulse.com
Robotics company Nuro aims to help make vehicle fatalities, emissions a thing of the past
When Mountain View-based robotics company Nuro brought the first generation of its autonomous delivery vehicle to market in 2018, like any other road-going car, the vehicle was required by law to have side-view mirrors and windshield wipers. But unlike most other vehicles on the road at the time, Nuro’s machine...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two People Killed in Foster City Big Rig Crash
Accident Near San Mateo-Hayward Bridge Claims Lives of Two Women. A big rig crash in Foster City on Highway 92 westbound near the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge claimed the lives of two women on August 5. The collision occurred around 9:45 a.m., according to a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The incident report stated that there were three women going west in a Ford Fusion, and they had just exited the bridge when the vehicle passed across the highway lanes and hit a parked big rig on the shoulder of the road. The Ford then went into a ditch.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Council Approves Cambrian Village Development
An old-school shopping center in San Jose is getting a long-promised makeover. Cambrian Village, best known for its carousel sign, was built in the 1950s and hasn't changed much. On Tuesday, the San Jose City Council approved a dramatic redesign combining shopping with residential units. It includes 300 apartments, about...
Is it safe to wear a Rolex? Another Bay Area watch theft reported
(KRON) — In the latest in a series of recent thefts of high-end watches, a Redwood City man was robbed of his Rolex outside of his home on Saturday, according to the Redwood City Police Department. Al Shawa was outside of his home when the armed theft took place. In a statement to KRON4, he […]
Bay Area police shut down major catalytic converter operation
The Fremont Police Department said Monday that it shut down a recycling company buying stolen catalytic converters, putting an end to a "major pathway for criminal activity."
The Almanac Online
New report lists local communities among Bay Area's most racially and economically segregated neighborhoods
A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods are highly segregated by race and wealth, with census tracks in Portola Valley, Woodside, Atherton and Menlo Park on the top 20 list of the most segregated neighborhoods by white wealth. The report is based...
18-Year-Old Died 1 Injured After A Multi-Vehicle In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle accident on the northbound highway south of Curtner Avenue on Friday. According to the officials, the incident occurred on Highway 87 after [..]
Shaking reported in Bay Area from Sierra Nevada earthquake
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near the California-Nevada border on Monday afternoon, with shaking felt as far west as the Bay Area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
marinlocalnews.com
Mill Valley ex-mayor resigns, moves to Sonoma County
Mill Valley City Councilmember Sashi McEntee, who sparked a firestorm by making an offhand comment during the Black Lives Matter movement, has resigned her seat as she is moving to Sonoma County. McEntee, now Sashi Sabaratnam after a recent divorce and marriage, works for the California Cooperative extension in Sonoma...
NBC Bay Area
Driver, 2 Pedestrians Injured After Collision in San Jose
A driver and two pedestrians were taken to the hospital Tuesday following a collision in San Jose, police said. The collision happened at about 4 p.m. in the area of West Reed Street and Almaden Avenue, according to police. The two pedestrians suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said. The driver...
Firefighters battle building fire in Isleton
ISLETON -- Crews are working Monday night to put out a fire burning at a building in Isleton. The city's fire department says crews from several districts responded to battle the flames at a building on D Street. The fire is under control, officials say, and the cause is under investigation. Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible. Isleton is located around 40 miles south of Sacramento.
