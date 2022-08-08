ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk suspect in Plume Street quadruple shooting appears in court

By Jon Dowding
 2 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Court documents reveal the suspect of Friday morning’s quadruple shooting in Downtown Norfolk was kicked out of the Legacy Lounge before the shooting outside.

25-year-old Tyshawn Gray appeared in court for the first time Monday for an arraignment.

He faces nine charges in connection to the shooting that injured four people , including a Norfolk Sheriff’s deputy. The charges include one count of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, three counts malicious wounding, four counts use of a firearm, and one count of discharging a firearm in public.

PREVIOUS: Deputy among 4 shot in Norfolk incident, Council to re-evaluate downtown establishments

He will be back in Norfolk court Wednesday at 8:30 for a continuance of his arraignment from Monday morning. He’s currently being held without bond at the Chesapeake City Jail.

On Saturday, 10 On Your Side caught up with Charita Parker, the bar manager of Legacy Lounge, who revealed what she says happened inside the club before shots rang out.

She says she didn’t see an altercation inside the building, but she saw people running back inside when the shooting started.

“There was no fight on the inside of the club. No incident that could have, you know, provoked that person that could have did that, to even want to do what he did,” she said.

“I think that it is crazy”: Bar manager at Legacy Lounge reacts to city manager’s comments

Norfolk Interim Police Chief Michael Goldsmith said during a press conference Friday that Gray fired into the crowd when people began to exit.

Court documents reveal Gray was kicked out of the lounge prior to the shooting — raising a question of what prompted his removal from the lounge?

The Legacy Lounge opened just a few weeks ago.

Parker says she feels the city manager’s remarks Friday, in part saying operating in Downtown Norfolk is a privilege, are an attack on Black-owned businesses.

“Things happen in Black-owned businesses and the first thing to do is let’s get them out of here. Plume Street, everybody knows that Plume Street is like Norfolk’s baby. And they really don’t want anything that could cause any ruckus on this street,” she said.

10 On Your Side reached out to a number of Norfolk City Council members Monday to get their responses to Friday’s press conference and are still awaiting a comment from them.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

