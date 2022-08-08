ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxla.com

1 person killed in 5 Freeway crash in Burbank

BURBANK, Calif. - One person is dead following a crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Burbank Wednesday morning, officials said. According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5 and W. Verdugo Avenue. Officials said a semi-truck crashed with...
BURBANK, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Cyclist is hit, killed on PCH

A bicyclist was fatally injured Tuesday evening when struck by an automobile in Huntington Beach. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, the accident took place after 6 p.m. on Pacific Coast Highway, north of Admiralty Drive. Arriving officers found the cyclist, a 42-year-old man, lying in...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

One dead following multi-car crash on 5 Freeway in Burbank

One person was killed in a multi-car crash involving a semi truck in Burbank early Wednesday morning. The crash, which reportedly occurred at around 8:20 a.m., blocked traffic in the area for hours as investigators surveyed the scene. Several lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway were impacted throughout the morning due to an extensive amount of debris and gasoline spillage on the road. The victims identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. The No. 4 and 5 lanes remained blocked through 11 a.m. 
BURBANK, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Rye Canyon Crash Leaves At Least One Person Trapped, Five Injured

A Rye Canyon crash left at least one person trapped in their vehicle Tuesday. Around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on Rye Canyon Road near Avenue Stanford in Valencia, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “One person was...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Oxnard Man Arrested After Leaving Child In Unattended Vehicle Amid 90 Degree Heat

An Oxnard man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly leaving his 5-year-old son in an unattended vehicle parked in a Santa Clarita parking lot in the 90-degree heat. Around 5 p.m. Saturday, deputies received reports of a child left unattended in a vehicle in a parking lot on the 25600 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS News

Suspect opens fire on West Covina police before fleeing from scene in Valinda

A large scale shooting investigation was underway in Valinda early Wednesday morning, after a suspect opened fire on police officers before speeding off from the scene. The shooting took place at 6:20 a.m. near the intersection of Valinda Avenue and Summer Place. After firing several shots at West Covina Police Department officers, the suspect fled from the area in a black vehicle.
WEST COVINA, CA
KGET

Sam Fire burns in LA County, closes parts of Hwy 138

UPDATE (8:10 p.m.) — Fire officials in Los Angeles said firefighters have kept the Sam Fire to 150 acres. Fire crews from LA County and the Angeles National Forest will remain on scene. A KTLA camera shows a fire tornado developing in the fire. UPDATE (5:20 p.m.) — The Sam Fire has now reached 50 […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Man dies as a result of Conejo Valley mobile home fire

Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire which fatally injured a Conejo Valley man. Ventura County firefighters responded to reports of a burning mobile home on the 50 block of Saint John Court in Thousand Oaks around 2 a.m. Tuesday. They found flames and smoke in...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Canyon Country Pursuit Suspect Arrested Nearly 1 Month After Fleeing From Deputies

A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly led deputies on a Canyon Country pursuit in July that was terminated due to unsafe speeds. On Tuesday, July, 19, deputies conducting a patrol check of Galixy Avenue and Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country observed a vehicle accelerating in an unsafe manner, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area

COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
COMPTON, CA
theavtimes.com

Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster traffic crash

LANCASTER – A motorcyclist died Sunday evening after he ran a red light and collided with a vehicle at a Lancaster intersection, authorities said. The fatal collision happened around 6:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, near the intersection of Avenue J-8 and 25th Street West, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
LANCASTER, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Castaic Man Arrested On Two Counts Of Assault With A Deadly Weapon, Felony Vandalism

An assault suspect was arrested after he allegedly attempted to stab an individual and brandished a gun at another victim in Castaic Saturday. On Saturday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call on Victoria Road and Green Hill Drive in Castaic, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
CASTAIC, CA

