Sierra Front Field Manager Kimberly Dow has been named Carson City District manager for the Bureau of Land Management. “Kim is a respected, proven leader in BLM Nevada with a track record of getting things done,” said BLM Nevada state director Jon Raby. “She also has an incredible level of knowledge and diverse experienceWe are all excited to have Kim leading such an important district for BLM Nevada.”

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO