AOL Corp
Copy-paste error results in Nevada homebuyer getting 87 properties for the price of one home
RENO, Nev. – A Nevada homebuyer literally got more than she bargained for after ending up with an entire swath of lots in a subdivision in the west-central part of the state – while buying a single-family home. The buyer was originally purchasing a single-family home in Sparks,...
KOLO TV Reno
$25 million investment for Fernley Highway announced
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A $25 million investment for a highway project in Fernley was announced by Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto on Wednesday. The funding comes from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which was passed last year, and will go towards the Victory Project, which will complete the Nevada Pacific Parkway connection from I-80 to Highway 50.
2news.com
Nevada DMV to go Appointment-Only Starting Aug. 15
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will end most walk-in services and switch to an appointment-only business model starting Monday, August 15. Ongoing staff shortages and high customer demand hastened the move to eliminate walk-in services at the DMV’s six largest offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno.
Nevada DMV offices starting appointment-only policy next week
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday it will end most walk-in services and switch to appointments only starting next week. The new policy is set to begin Monday, Aug. 15. Walk-in services will be eliminated at the DMV’s six largest offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas, and Reno […]
sparkstrib.com
Real Estate market showing signs of cooling down
The Reno/Sparks housing market is all over the place as inflation, interest rates, and an influx of new people moving to Northern Nevada affects real estate sales and lease agreements. This could be a good thing for the area, though, as supply slowly starts to catch up with demand. Realtor.com...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno woman creates program to help people navigate inflation (PART 2)
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Kimberly Greenman Ph.D created a financial education program as a UNR student. It’s designed to help her clients overcome common barriers responsible for preventing proper budgeting, saving, and investing. It’s called Financially Fit Employees and Financially Fit Me. This report is focusing on budgeting....
mynews4.com
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles ending most walk-in services
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will end most walk-in services and switch to an appointment-only business model starting Monday, Aug. 15. Beginning Aug. 15, only customers with an appointment will be served at the six metro locations Monday...
KOLO TV Reno
The Mammovan is back in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) Nevada Health Centers is offering mobile mammography screenings the next two weeks here in Northern Nevada. This van makes it even easier for a woman to get their annual exam conveniently and close. Women 40 and older can be screened right in their area. Today, the van...
Nevada DMV to eliminate walk-ins, switch to appointment-only for most services
Starting Monday, Aug. 15, the Nevada DMV will switch to an appointment-only model for most services at its six metropolitan locations, officials said.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno, Washoe County, commit to carbon reduction plan
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County and the City of Reno announced Wednesday their intention to commit to a roadmap to carbon reduction. The new roadmap expands their existing partnership with nZero, a carbon tracking platform measuring energy, emission, and utility information. The roadmap will build on the public emissions...
Record-Courier
New director named for BLM Carson District Office
Sierra Front Field Manager Kimberly Dow has been named Carson City District manager for the Bureau of Land Management. “Kim is a respected, proven leader in BLM Nevada with a track record of getting things done,” said BLM Nevada state director Jon Raby. “She also has an incredible level of knowledge and diverse experienceWe are all excited to have Kim leading such an important district for BLM Nevada.”
Record-Courier
The Aug. 10, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Alpine County supervisors are meeting 9 a.m. today to ratify an emergency declaration and allocate $65,000 in tobacco money to the Alpine Chamber of Commerce to provide financial relief to the residents and businesses. Douglas County Mosquito Abatement has signs up that they’re fogging in Genoa...
FOX Reno
Here's how many teacher openings there are in the Washoe County School District
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County School District is all but certain to head into the 2022-2023 school year with a shortage of teachers, district leaders said during Tuesday's board meeting. According to WCSD human resources director Emily Ellison, the teacher shortage was trending...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
IVGID sees positive results from limiting beach access
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — It’s been two months since the general improvement district Board of Trustees unanimously voted to adopt updates to Ordinance 7 in order to combat beach overcrowding following many complaints from local residents and so far results have been positive. IVGID General Manager Indra Winquest...
KOLO TV Reno
Free classroom supplies for teachers in WCSD
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first day of school in both Washoe and Carson is just a week away. With prices on the rise buying supplies may be harder for some this year. Fortunately, there’s a big resource teachers can turn to for a way to save. The Teachers’...
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County hiring issues
Quest Counseling now has Child and Youth Outpatient Psychiatric Program. Quest Counseling now has Child and Youth Outpatient Psychiatric Program. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. The search continues for 16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area. Updated: 15 hours ago. This is a recurring recording of...
Spirit Airlines’ new Reno-Las Vegas flights start this week
Reno-Tahoe International Airport is celebrating the arrival of Spirit Airlines with the carrier’s first flight set to land in the Biggest Little City on Wednesday. The inaugural flight from Las Vegas will be landing in Reno a little after 1 p.m., the first of Spirit's twice daily service between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Harry Reid International...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City judge dismisses Joey Gilbert’s lawsuit over governor’s race vote counting
RENO, Nev. (AP) - A Nevada judge has dismissed Republican Joey Gilbert’s lawsuit seeking to overturn his loss to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Gilbert, a Reno lawyer who was outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, finished second in the...
Nevada Appeal
Carson resident talks animals in Wildlife Board appointment
Bears, deer, bobcats, and rattlesnakes were just some of the animals discussed Thursday by Carson City supervisors and their newest appointee to the Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife, Tim Wilson. After a public interview, the board voted unanimously to appoint Wilson, a retired state worker, to the board that advises...
2news.com
Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada seeks community input
The Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada is asking for input from the public on a community needs assessment survey. Survey responses will help the museum better serve the community and move forward after recent events led to its subsequent closure. “We believe the first step is to involve the...
