KOLO TV Reno

$25 million investment for Fernley Highway announced

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A $25 million investment for a highway project in Fernley was announced by Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto on Wednesday. The funding comes from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which was passed last year, and will go towards the Victory Project, which will complete the Nevada Pacific Parkway connection from I-80 to Highway 50.
2news.com

Nevada DMV to go Appointment-Only Starting Aug. 15

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will end most walk-in services and switch to an appointment-only business model starting Monday, August 15. Ongoing staff shortages and high customer demand hastened the move to eliminate walk-in services at the DMV’s six largest offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno.
8 News Now

sparkstrib.com

Real Estate market showing signs of cooling down

The Reno/Sparks housing market is all over the place as inflation, interest rates, and an influx of new people moving to Northern Nevada affects real estate sales and lease agreements. This could be a good thing for the area, though, as supply slowly starts to catch up with demand. Realtor.com...
KOLO TV Reno

Reno woman creates program to help people navigate inflation (PART 2)

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Kimberly Greenman Ph.D created a financial education program as a UNR student. It’s designed to help her clients overcome common barriers responsible for preventing proper budgeting, saving, and investing. It’s called Financially Fit Employees and Financially Fit Me. This report is focusing on budgeting....
mynews4.com

KOLO TV Reno

The Mammovan is back in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) Nevada Health Centers is offering mobile mammography screenings the next two weeks here in Northern Nevada. This van makes it even easier for a woman to get their annual exam conveniently and close. Women 40 and older can be screened right in their area. Today, the van...
KOLO TV Reno

Reno, Washoe County, commit to carbon reduction plan

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County and the City of Reno announced Wednesday their intention to commit to a roadmap to carbon reduction. The new roadmap expands their existing partnership with nZero, a carbon tracking platform measuring energy, emission, and utility information. The roadmap will build on the public emissions...
Record-Courier

New director named for BLM Carson District Office

Sierra Front Field Manager Kimberly Dow has been named Carson City District manager for the Bureau of Land Management. “Kim is a respected, proven leader in BLM Nevada with a track record of getting things done,” said BLM Nevada state director Jon Raby. “She also has an incredible level of knowledge and diverse experienceWe are all excited to have Kim leading such an important district for BLM Nevada.”
Record-Courier

The Aug. 10, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Alpine County supervisors are meeting 9 a.m. today to ratify an emergency declaration and allocate $65,000 in tobacco money to the Alpine Chamber of Commerce to provide financial relief to the residents and businesses. Douglas County Mosquito Abatement has signs up that they’re fogging in Genoa...
Tahoe Daily Tribune

IVGID sees positive results from limiting beach access

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — It’s been two months since the general improvement district Board of Trustees unanimously voted to adopt updates to Ordinance 7 in order to combat beach overcrowding following many complaints from local residents and so far results have been positive. IVGID General Manager Indra Winquest...
KOLO TV Reno

Free classroom supplies for teachers in WCSD

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first day of school in both Washoe and Carson is just a week away. With prices on the rise buying supplies may be harder for some this year. Fortunately, there’s a big resource teachers can turn to for a way to save. The Teachers’...
KOLO TV Reno

Lyon County hiring issues

Quest Counseling now has Child and Youth Outpatient Psychiatric Program. Quest Counseling now has Child and Youth Outpatient Psychiatric Program. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. The search continues for 16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area. Updated: 15 hours ago. This is a recurring recording of...
Reno-Gazette Journal

Spirit Airlines’ new Reno-Las Vegas flights start this week

Reno-Tahoe International Airport is celebrating the arrival of Spirit Airlines with the carrier’s first flight set to land in the Biggest Little City on Wednesday. The inaugural flight from Las Vegas will be landing in Reno a little after 1 p.m., the first of Spirit's twice daily service between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Harry Reid International...
Nevada Appeal

Carson resident talks animals in Wildlife Board appointment

Bears, deer, bobcats, and rattlesnakes were just some of the animals discussed Thursday by Carson City supervisors and their newest appointee to the Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife, Tim Wilson. After a public interview, the board voted unanimously to appoint Wilson, a retired state worker, to the board that advises...
2news.com

Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada seeks community input

The Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada is asking for input from the public on a community needs assessment survey. Survey responses will help the museum better serve the community and move forward after recent events led to its subsequent closure. “We believe the first step is to involve the...
