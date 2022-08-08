Read full article on original website
Police: Body found on the side of Highway 186 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, deputies said those who found the body were traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40. Deputies reported to...
Apparent homicide victim found in Franklin County
Franklin County sheriff’s deputies received a report at approximately 6:30 a.m. on August 10 of a body laying near Arkansas Highway 186, south of Interstate 40 near Altus.
Arkansas State Police investigating body found along highway as homicide
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Aug. 10 at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found the body of a female.
Logan County Sheriff announces arrest made in case of woman found dead inside home
LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) announced an arrest has been made in a murder that occurred Sunday, Aug. 7. The LCSO says the 911 Dispatch received a call on Sunday that a woman was shot and deceased at a house on East State Highway 10 east of Magazine.
Three adults, two juveniles arrested in Fort Smith burglary, shooting
Fort Smith police arrested five suspects on August 9 related to a burglary where shots were fired.
Fort Smith PD issues warning against phone scams
Fort Smith Police issued a release Wednesday warning of a phone scam in which individuals are trying to use the names of Fort Smith police officers to extort money by threatening victims with the app, Tinder.
Two teens arrested in Fort Smith burglary case
Fort Smith Police announced the arrest of two teens in connection to commercial burglaries that occurred in Fort Smith from July 29-August 4.
Fort Smith Police respond to car crash at 54th and Kelley Highway
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are responding to a car crash involving injuries and causing delays. Fort Smith officers are at the scene of a two-car injury accident that occurred at 54th and Kelley Highway. Police say one individual is being transported to a local hospital for...
Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash takes place in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Saturday, Aug. 6. It took place at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Albert Pike and Rogers Avenue. All eastbound lanes were impacted for about 40 minutes before reopening. The accident reconstruction team was...
160 miles of yard sales taking place for Bargains Galore on 64 event
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 23rd Bargains Galore on 64 is taking place this week along Arkansas Highway 64. August 11-13, 160 miles of yard sales, antiques and collectibles are taking place along Highway 64. The sales will take place in Fort Smith past Conway and on to Beebe.
KHBS
Arkansas schools adding armed presence
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley start the fall semester this month. 40/29 News has talked with several school district leaders about what they're doing new this year to keep kids safe. The Arkansas School Safety Commission has recommended an armed presence at...
Fort Smith police find dead woman in a creek
On August 3 at approximately 4:00 p.m., Fort Smith police responded to a call that resulted in discovering a dead woman in a creek.
Greenwood implementing new safety measures for upcoming school year
GREENWOOD, Ark. — With mass shootings increasing nationwide, parents may be hesitant to send kids back to school. In Greenwood, administrators say parents can rest easy. “If we were to have an active shooting situation…. we just can’t be victims, ” said Jim Caudle, Director of School Security.
400 free backpacks filled with supplies in Fort Smith
Fort Smith Evangel Temple Assembly of God helped families prepare for school with backpacks filled with school supplies.
Judge: City of Fort Smith must pay $745k in recycling lawsuit
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The city of Fort Smith lost a class-action lawsuit related to recycling services, with Sebastian County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Tabor ruling Wednesday that the city owes $745,057 for not properly processing recyclable materials. The city took recyclable materials to the landfill from October 2014...
Fire breaks out at Best Western in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Emergency crews are working to control a fire at Best Western Motel in Clarksville. The fire happened in the afternoon of Friday, July 29. The Clarksville Police Department asks everyone to stay clear of South Rogers Street. The Johnson County Sheriff says deputies kicked in many...
Arkansas State Police investigate officer-involved shooting, suspect in custody
KNOXVILLE, Ark. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to an address on Ivy Lane in Knoxville on Saturday, July 31 to investigate a possible theft and serve a felony warrant. When deputies attempted to speak to the woman at the home, JCSO says she fired a...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas Secretary of State scuttles casino removal amendment over signatures
Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston, R-Ark., told supporters of an amendment to strike Pope County as a destination for a casino that they did not qualify for consideration due to a lack of signatures. Thurston also said the amendment’s supporters did not qualify for a “cure period,” which would have allowed them to collect more voter signatures.
Election results | Fort Smith Board of Directors Position 5 Seat
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The field has been narrowed down to two candidates for the at-Large Position 5 Seat for the Fort Smith Board of Directors. Incumbent Robyn Dawson and Christina Catsavis were the two top-vote earners in the primary election that concluded Tuesday, Aug. 9. Dawson got 31%...
yieldpro.com
Cushman & Wakefield arranges $20.9 million sale of Arkansas 360 portfolio
Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of five Arkansas multifamily properties that comprise the Arkansas 360 Portfolio—Cottages of Hot Springs, Glen Oaks, Indiandale Manor, Village Meadows, and Woodland Terrace. Totaling 360 units, the properties were acquired by several buyers and the final portfolio sale price was $20,925,000.
