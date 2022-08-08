Authorities are looking for suspects who burglarized a pharmacy in Ashland and led officers in Jefferson City on a pursuit. The Ashland Police Department says the Kilgore’s Pharmacy on Eastside Drive was burglarized just after 4:00 this morning. The suspects cut a hole in the side of the building to get inside. One of the items they stole included a GPS tracker.

ASHLAND, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO