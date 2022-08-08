ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

kjluradio.com

Suspects in Ashland burglary and Jefferson City pursuit remain at large

Authorities are looking for suspects who burglarized a pharmacy in Ashland and led officers in Jefferson City on a pursuit. The Ashland Police Department says the Kilgore’s Pharmacy on Eastside Drive was burglarized just after 4:00 this morning. The suspects cut a hole in the side of the building to get inside. One of the items they stole included a GPS tracker.
ASHLAND, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sunrise Beach toddler was flown to a hospital Wednesday night following a near drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a home on Tara Vista Road near the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm around 8:10 p.m. Troopers said the 2-year-old boy The post Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kansas City man was hurt late Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened on Bumper Hill Road near Route D in Camden County around 11:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 41-year-old Gregory W. Hepner was thrown The post Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Lebanon men arrested for burgling barn

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Laclede County men were arrested after Camden County deputies responded to suspicious activity at a barn in Montreal. Around 9 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence off State Road BB in Montreal in Camden County to address a report of several people loading items from a barn into […]
LEBANON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Judge sentences Bunceton man to probation for hitting child with vehicle

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Cooper County judge sentenced a Bunceton man to probation for hitting a child with a vehicle in 2021. Judge Robert L. Koffman sentenced Treyvon Korte at a hearing on Monday to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in physical The post Judge sentences Bunceton man to probation for hitting child with vehicle appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
#Road Safety#Traffic Accident#Troop F
kjluradio.com

Authorities search for Sedalia man, woman, who fled from troopers and abandoned child

Authorities in Pettis County are searching for a man and a woman from Sedalia who led troopers on a chase earlier this week. The Pettis County Sheriff's Office says a pickup truck fled from the Missouri State Highway Patrol on highway 65 Monday. The chase continued onto Hughesville Road before the suspects drove into a hay field near Turkey Creek Road east of Hughesville and fled on foot.
SEDALIA, MO
kwos.com

Missouri man’s body pulled from Boone County lake

Searches find the body of a man missing at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area. 61 – year old Michael Smith had been fishing Sunday when he disappeared. Two companions couldn’t find him when they returned from a trip to town. Foul play is not suspected.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman sentenced to probation for starting fire inside Jefferson City church

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Cole County judge sentenced a woman Tuesday for starting a fire inside a Jefferson City church. In October, the Cole County Prosecutor's Office charged Anne-Marie Mullins with breaking into Christian Fellowship Church on Beck Street in late May 2021. Mullins pled guilty at a court hearing Tuesday to amended misdemeanor The post Woman sentenced to probation for starting fire inside Jefferson City church appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Talking cars and tragedies: A look back at the Missouri State Fair in photos

“Buckets of Fun” is the theme for this year’s Missouri State Fair, which runs Thursday through Aug. 21 in Sedalia. Headliners at the grandstand include ZZ Top, Casting Crowns, KC and the Sunshine Band, Tesla, Trace Adkins and Sam Hunt. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews...
SEDALIA, MO
KOLR10 News

CLOSURE: Highway 42 outside Osage Beach closed after crash

OSAGE BEACH, Mo.– Highway 42 South of Osage Beach is experiencing closures in both lanes, estimated to last at least two more hours by the Missouri Department of Transportation. The closure began at about 1:38 p.m. when a power line was knocked down on the road. It is unclear if any injuries were sustained in […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO

