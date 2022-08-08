Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kjluradio.com
Suspects in Ashland burglary and Jefferson City pursuit remain at large
Authorities are looking for suspects who burglarized a pharmacy in Ashland and led officers in Jefferson City on a pursuit. The Ashland Police Department says the Kilgore’s Pharmacy on Eastside Drive was burglarized just after 4:00 this morning. The suspects cut a hole in the side of the building to get inside. One of the items they stole included a GPS tracker.
Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sunrise Beach toddler was flown to a hospital Wednesday night following a near drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a home on Tara Vista Road near the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm around 8:10 p.m. Troopers said the 2-year-old boy The post Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police investigate crime scene in west Jefferson City
Police were investigating a crime scene Thursday afternoon in west Jefferson City. The post Police investigate crime scene in west Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Woman seriously injured following motorcycle crash off Route T in Camden County
A woman is seriously injured following a motorcycle crash near the Lake of the Ozarks on Wednesday evening. The post Woman seriously injured following motorcycle crash off Route T in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kansas City man was hurt late Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened on Bumper Hill Road near Route D in Camden County around 11:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 41-year-old Gregory W. Hepner was thrown The post Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Lebanon men arrested for burgling barn
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Laclede County men were arrested after Camden County deputies responded to suspicious activity at a barn in Montreal. Around 9 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence off State Road BB in Montreal in Camden County to address a report of several people loading items from a barn into […]
No one hurt in Jefferson City house fire
No one was home when a house caught fire in west Jefferson City on Wednesday, according to a Jefferson City Fire Department news release. The post No one hurt in Jefferson City house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Judge sentences Bunceton man to probation for hitting child with vehicle
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Cooper County judge sentenced a Bunceton man to probation for hitting a child with a vehicle in 2021. Judge Robert L. Koffman sentenced Treyvon Korte at a hearing on Monday to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in physical The post Judge sentences Bunceton man to probation for hitting child with vehicle appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Searchers recover body of Mo. man who drowned while fishing
BOONE COUNTY —A Missouri man drowned on Sunday afternoon in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 61-year-old Michael L. Smith of St. Louis was reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation Area. Authorities recovered his body on Monday and transported to Parker Millard Funeral Home...
kjluradio.com
Authorities search for Sedalia man, woman, who fled from troopers and abandoned child
Authorities in Pettis County are searching for a man and a woman from Sedalia who led troopers on a chase earlier this week. The Pettis County Sheriff's Office says a pickup truck fled from the Missouri State Highway Patrol on highway 65 Monday. The chase continued onto Hughesville Road before the suspects drove into a hay field near Turkey Creek Road east of Hughesville and fled on foot.
kwos.com
Missouri man’s body pulled from Boone County lake
Searches find the body of a man missing at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area. 61 – year old Michael Smith had been fishing Sunday when he disappeared. Two companions couldn’t find him when they returned from a trip to town. Foul play is not suspected.
Columbia Police investigate after a suspicious person reported entering an apartment Tuesday night
Columbia police are investigating a suspicious person that was inside an apartment on the 4300 block of Kentsfield on Tuesday night. The post Columbia Police investigate after a suspicious person reported entering an apartment Tuesday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman sentenced to probation for starting fire inside Jefferson City church
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Cole County judge sentenced a woman Tuesday for starting a fire inside a Jefferson City church. In October, the Cole County Prosecutor's Office charged Anne-Marie Mullins with breaking into Christian Fellowship Church on Beck Street in late May 2021. Mullins pled guilty at a court hearing Tuesday to amended misdemeanor The post Woman sentenced to probation for starting fire inside Jefferson City church appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man charged after allegedly breaking windows in over 700 cars in Boone County
A Columbia is facing multiple charges after he allegedly damaged 705 cars by breaking their windows over several days at A1 Auto. The post Columbia man charged after allegedly breaking windows in over 700 cars in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Body identified at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area
Searchers have found a body believed to be a missing man in Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation area north of Columbia. The post Body identified at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
tncontentexchange.com
Talking cars and tragedies: A look back at the Missouri State Fair in photos
“Buckets of Fun” is the theme for this year’s Missouri State Fair, which runs Thursday through Aug. 21 in Sedalia. Headliners at the grandstand include ZZ Top, Casting Crowns, KC and the Sunshine Band, Tesla, Trace Adkins and Sam Hunt. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews...
Lake-area woman charged with murder for hire violates bond
A Lake-area real estate agent accused in a murder-for-hire plot had her bond revoked this week and will have to spend time in jail. The post Lake-area woman charged with murder for hire violates bond appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man charged after allegedly stealing over $8,000 worth of merchandise from Midway Antique Mall
A Koshkonong, Missouri man who allegedly stole over $8,000 worth of merchandise from the Midway Antique Mall on Sunday morning was arrested and charged on Monday. The post Man charged after allegedly stealing over $8,000 worth of merchandise from Midway Antique Mall appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CLOSURE: Highway 42 outside Osage Beach closed after crash
OSAGE BEACH, Mo.– Highway 42 South of Osage Beach is experiencing closures in both lanes, estimated to last at least two more hours by the Missouri Department of Transportation. The closure began at about 1:38 p.m. when a power line was knocked down on the road. It is unclear if any injuries were sustained in […]
Man charged after allegedly burglarizing Midway Antique Mall
On Sunday at 9:11 a.m., a Boone County Sheriff's deputy arrested a suspect that allegedly burglarized the Midway Antique Mall Sunday morning. The post Man charged after allegedly burglarizing Midway Antique Mall appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0