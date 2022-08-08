Read full article on original website
‘We are a huge family’
VINEMONT, Ala. – The Vinemont community enjoyed the second annual Freedom Fest on Friday, put on by Vinemont Schools. Festivities included inflatables, vendors, face painting, live music, free school supplies and the inaugural cruise-in car show in the middle school parking lot. Student athletes and coaches, including volleyball coach Lance Lay and football coach Stephen Robinson, as well as the school band, greeted and entertained the crowd before the live music started. Vinemont High School Principal Robin Netherton said he was happy to see such a big turnout for the back-to-school event. “We had a good turnout last year. This year we added...
How will you be remembered?
In for the long haul, Moulton eatery looks to be remembered 100 years after it’s gone. “I hope people are still talking about Bryan’s 100 years after I’m gone,” he said to no one in particular, not so long ago. I glanced at the empty tables to my left. Then shot a quick look to the tables at my back. Only then did I realize my buddy Ignacio Morales was talking to me. We’re the only two left. But honestly, how do you respond to a statement like that? C’mon, just a couple bites…
Christmas on the River is coming to Ditto Landing; holiday festivities begin in December
Christmas on the River is kicking off at Ditto Landing this holiday season. Ditto Landing will be home to special holiday events, a train display, a Christmas tree farm and even a Christmas card lane. The Christmas tree farm is first come, first serve, until there are no trees left.
Huntsville music festival shutting down after 13-year run
Twickenham Fest was a totally different music festival for Huntsville. Cofounded by New York opera singer and Huntsville native Susanna Phillips, Twickenham Fest presented chamber music – stripped-down ensembles playing classical music - in free concerts here. After a humble 2009 launch with just two performances attended by just...
Sweetwater Bakery in Florence will be your new favorite place to grab a treat
FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Sweetwater Bakery is changing the game when it comes to all things sweet and sugary!. Located in historic East Florence, Sweetwater Bakery offers everything from delicious cinnamon rolls, savory quiche, eclairs, coffee and more. Stop by for a visit or check out the menu...
Books-a-Million on University...What happened?? I loved that place
Books-a-Million on University...What happened?? I loved that place. It is moving to the Aldi/Academy building at parkway and drake. Since that building was the last of the mall, I'm surprised it hasn't been condemned yet.
Record-breaking restaurant participation in 2022 Huntsville Restaurant Week
No tickets are required for restaurant week. Patrons only need to make reservations for restaurants where it's normally needed.
Pet of the week of August 10
Hoss is about 6-9 months old. He loves playing and running the yard. His adoption fee is $110. Hoss and his friends are looking for their forever homes and can be adopted by visiting the Morgan County Animal Shelter, located at 1314 Industrial Drive in Hartselle.
19 Rewind: Former WHNT reporter remembers chasing Elvis in 1975
In 2005, News 19 reporters met with former WHNT reporter Dick Curtis at the hotel before it was demolished to talk about chasing down Elvis Presley in 1975.
Progressive Union Church Community Block Party and Back to School Jam
Story and photos submitted by Greg Miley, SON staff writer. The Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church hosted a Community Block Party and Back to School Jam on Saturday, August 6, 2022, 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. The event was held on the campus of Progressive Union Church, located at 1917-1919 Brandontown Road in Huntsville. The theme for the event was “It’s A Family Affair.” Various events were held throughout the day which was filled with food, fun, and fellowship. The church normally hosts a ‘Back to School Jam’ each year prior to the start of the school year. This year, under the leadership of the new Pastor of Progressive Union, Rev. Dion Jamar Watkins, the event expanded to a Block Party for the community and the Back-to-School Jam. Mother Nature did cause the event to shutdown about 30 minutes early due to heavy rain. Due to the generosity of the community and church sponsors a magnificent event was held for the Huntsville community. A prayer station was available for those in need of prayer and the Progressive Union Praise Team provided gospel music. Some of the participants were the Lee High School Cheerleaders, Columbia High School Band, the Huntsville Community Drum Line, the Huntsville Fire Department, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department SWAT and K-9 Unit, various community service organizations, car clubs and more. Student gift bags were available for the first 300 students in K-4 through 12th grades, drawings for gift card were held throughout the day. Bouncy houses, a dunking booth, ice cream and snow cone trucks, hot dogs, hamburger, popcorn, horse and buggy rides, and games were available for the young and young at heart. Free haircuts and hair braiding were available. Progressive Union is located at 1917-1919 Brandontown Road in Huntsville, Rev. Dion Jamar Watkins is the Pastor.
Thirsty Turtle, iconic Huntsville dive bar, closes; owner says temporary
It was a packed house Wednesday night at The Thirsty Turtle. Word had gotten out among regulars here and friends of the staff this beloved, long-running dive-bar was closing down, effective last night. Deanna Wolf, daughter of Marilyn VerMeer, the bar’s long-time owner who died recently at age 73, tells AL.com the closure is temporary.
Rocket City Mom Welcomes Lindsey Barron as New COO
Help us welcome the newest member of the RCM team! Lindsey Barron is the new Chief Operations Officer at Rocket City Mom Media Group and RocketCityMom.com. Barron will oversee daily operations for Sales and Editorial Staff and can be reached via email at lindsey@rocketcitymom.com. “As the Huntsville area continues to...
Book vending machine introduced at a Madison Co. school
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Cross Roads Elementary School has introduced a book vending machine to help inspire more kids to read. The goal of the vending machine is to get kids interested in reading books by giving them a reward for doing so. According to the elementary school librarian,...
Victim Services collecting stuffed animals for children in crisis
CULLMAN, Ala. – Victim Services of Cullman (VSOC) is holding a stuffed animal drive to provide comfort to the children in crisis who need to visit its shelters. VSOC provides crisis response and recovery services for survivors of domestic or sexual violence. Executive Director Carol Horstman said, “When children come into the shelter, it can be a scary time of uncertainty. During shelter intake, each child receives a plush toy animal. The toy is a comfort item, ready to be loved. Many times, it is also the first item the child can call their own again after leaving their home. “Due to a...
One Generation Away to hand out free groceries at drive-thru food pantry Saturday in Hazel Green
While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Hazel Green on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits Hazel Green High School from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given out.
Local farmers to be featured in national TV show
Mark and Sandy Byrd of Byrd Family Farms in Danville will receive statewide and national exposure with a feature on Simply Southern TV. The segment will highlight Byrd Farms for being named Alabama’s 2022 Farm of Distinction. The show will premiere locally on WAFF-TV 48 in Huntsville on Aug....
Madison family deals with ongoing repair delays in newly built home
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - What should have been an exciting experience for the Townsend family, turned into an exhausting one. The Townsend’s said buying a home is not what it lived up to be. “We closed and had tons of things not done, it was not just one or...
More than 60K turn out to Rock the South
CULLMAN, Ala. – Temperatures were in the low 90s and the heat index was near 100 when the gates opened at this year’s Rock the South Friday. Thousands of country music fans of all ages descended on the venue, and the general admission area steadily filled throughout the afternoon, reaching capacity near dusk. As of 6 p.m., the headcount was more than 60,000, with more on their way. Many were delayed due to a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound just south of Exit 299, the Dodge City/Alabama Highway 69 exit. Also as of 6 p.m., two arrests had been made by the Cullman Police Department for unlawful possession of marijuana, and two people had been transported by emergency personnel for treatment for heat exhaustion. Check online at www.CullmanTribune.com for an updated story on Friday night’s festivities. See photo galleries, including shots of Friday night’s headliner, Alabama, at www.facebook.com/CullmanTribune. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Decatur father and son join cross-country walk for pancreatic cancer, veterans causes
A North Alabama father-son duo is back home after helping to raise money and awareness for pancreatic cancer and veterans. Lt. Col. Michael Snyder and his son Creighton Snyder caught up with Kenny Mintz in Colorado over the weekend. Mintz is in the middle of a more than 3,000-mile journey...
New pre-school opens in Muscle Shoals
The Muscle Shoals Early Learning Center officially opened its doors on August 8.
