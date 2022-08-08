Story and photos submitted by Greg Miley, SON staff writer. The Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church hosted a Community Block Party and Back to School Jam on Saturday, August 6, 2022, 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. The event was held on the campus of Progressive Union Church, located at 1917-1919 Brandontown Road in Huntsville. The theme for the event was “It’s A Family Affair.” Various events were held throughout the day which was filled with food, fun, and fellowship. The church normally hosts a ‘Back to School Jam’ each year prior to the start of the school year. This year, under the leadership of the new Pastor of Progressive Union, Rev. Dion Jamar Watkins, the event expanded to a Block Party for the community and the Back-to-School Jam. Mother Nature did cause the event to shutdown about 30 minutes early due to heavy rain. Due to the generosity of the community and church sponsors a magnificent event was held for the Huntsville community. A prayer station was available for those in need of prayer and the Progressive Union Praise Team provided gospel music. Some of the participants were the Lee High School Cheerleaders, Columbia High School Band, the Huntsville Community Drum Line, the Huntsville Fire Department, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department SWAT and K-9 Unit, various community service organizations, car clubs and more. Student gift bags were available for the first 300 students in K-4 through 12th grades, drawings for gift card were held throughout the day. Bouncy houses, a dunking booth, ice cream and snow cone trucks, hot dogs, hamburger, popcorn, horse and buggy rides, and games were available for the young and young at heart. Free haircuts and hair braiding were available. Progressive Union is located at 1917-1919 Brandontown Road in Huntsville, Rev. Dion Jamar Watkins is the Pastor.

