ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Two House Democrats cut ads for Liz Cheney in Wyoming

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NsKM5_0h9bSNLI00
Tweet

Two House Democrats are urging Wyoming Democrats to switch parties in the state’s upcoming primary to boost the chances of Rep. Liz Cheney (R), one of former President Trump’s primary targets this cycle.

“You might be a little surprised that I’d be supporting Liz Cheney in her bid to continue representing Wyoming in the U.S. House, but principle must always come before politics, and nobody has shown more honor, integrity and courage than she,” said Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) in a new ad.

“Liz Cheney and I don’t agree on everything,” said Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) in his ad. “But we’re on the same side today fighting for a country where we settle our differences by voting, not violence.”

The ads are running on at least Facebook, and the platform indicated that they are being paid for by Wyomingites Defending Freedom and Democracy, an organization that has documented $475,000 in contributions to the Federal Elections Commission as it seeks to boost Cheney’s campaign.

Cheney is facing a tough reelection battle in next week’s Republican primary, when she will square off against the Trump-backed Harriet Hageman.

The congresswoman has drawn the ire of Trump and his allies for voting for his second impeachment and serving as the vice chairwoman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

She has been adamant in blaming Trump for the events of Jan. 6, repeatedly calling him unfit for office.

Malinowski and Phillips are the latest figures to suggest Democrats in the state vote in the Republican primary to push Cheney over the finish line, as the scant polling in the race shows Hageman well ahead.

“Patriots will put it all on the line to protect our country, and Liz Cheney has done that,” Phillips said. “It’s far more important than any policy differences that we might have, so I ask you to please consider temporarily switching parties and voting for Liz Cheney on or by August 16th.”

Both congressmen directly mentioned Trump by name in their ads, with Malinowski calling him an “extremist.”

“She had the courage to put country over party for all of us,” Malinowski said of Cheney in the ad. “Wyoming Democrats can put country over party, too, by registering to vote for her in the Republican primary. I hope you do.”

Comments / 24

Greg Schutjer
2d ago

If she had real integrity, she would have stood up to Pelosi when she kicked two appointed Republicans off the Jan6 committee.

Reply(1)
21
James E Page
2d ago

A current day Democrat saying "people before politics!" We all know these Democrats have NO shame! Seems all Democrats and "too many" Republicans are ruining this Country!

Reply
10
Bill Satterfield
2d ago

People our country is in trouble, we have the most corrupt Government, Biden is the biggest criminal that ever been president. He has poisoned ever department of the branches of government. High gas prices, high groceries , now just voted for higher taxes on people that make 200,000.a year and under. Hiring 87,000 IRS to come and check your banking account. The people who voted for this president (Biden) need to rethink how they vote.

Reply
7
Related
The Independent

New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden

As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Phillips
Person
Tom Malinowski
Person
Liz Cheney
POLITICO

A spokesperson for Donald Trump is hitting back at an explosive claim made by Liz Cheney at the end of the Jan. 6 select panel's hearing.

Cheney said Donald Trump attempted to contact an unnamed witness and the panel passed the info to the Justice Department. What happened: Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for former President Donald Trump, pushed back on an explosive claim made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) near the end of Tuesday's hearing on the Jan. 6 attack — that President Donald Trump attempted to contact a witness in the ongoing investigation.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Democrats#Election State#Impeachment#The U S House#Republican#Callin
Fox News

I'm a Democrat and here are 3 reasons why we'll hold the Senate in 2022

One of President Joe Biden’s favorite sayings from the campaign trail is, "Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." And it seems, less than 100 days out from the 2022 midterm elections, voters are doing just that: comparing each candidate on their own individual merits. The oft-repeated mantra that "candidates matter" is proving true as Republicans are consistently underperforming their Democratic counterparts in the polls and nominating extreme candidates far outside the mainstream. In an evenly divided U.S. Senate, every candidate and battleground state matters.
ELECTIONS
Fox News

MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: Republicans want 'dogs sniffing women at airports' to stop out-of-state abortions

MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill attacked Republicans supporting "extreme" bans on abortion while appearing on "Chris Jansing Reports" on Tuesday. The former Missouri senator rebuked recent efforts from the GOP in certain states enacting abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. With her state enacting strict abortion laws and several states' primary elections underway, McCaskill suggested that this could be a turning point for voting.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Week

Is Liz Cheney finished?

A new Casper Star-Tribune poll shows Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican leader on the Jan. 6 committee, far behind her challenger, Harriet Hageman, in the House GOP primary for Wyoming's U.S. House seat. Hageman had the backing of 52 percent of participants, to Cheney's 30 percent. The poll, conducted for the Star-Tribune by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, is the first independent, in-state poll on the race. It was taken from July 7 to July 11, just after the start of early voting. There's no way for Cheney supporters to sugarcoat the results, according to Brad Coker, Mason-Dixon managing director. "The big story is Liz Cheney is going to get beat," said Coker. "That's a foregone conclusion."
WYOMING STATE
The Hill

The Hill

659K+
Followers
78K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy