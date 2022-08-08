ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elizabethton.com

Frank Leon Ellis

Frank Leon Ellis, 67, Elizabethton, went to be with his Lord, Thursday, August 11, 2022, at his residence. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Bruce and Betty Lou Thomason Ellis. Frank was a 1972 graduate of Happy Valley High School and a retired Residential...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Iris Marie Jenkins Ellis

Iris Marie Jenkins Ellis, 99, Elizabethton, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Ivy Hall Nursing Home. A native of Carter County, she was born April 11, 1923 to the late Stover and Jennie Pierce Jenkins. Iris was a graduate of Elizabethton High School. She served in the United States...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

A tribute to Erik Anderson and his volunteerism

I met Erik Anderson a couple of years after the Carter County/Elizabethton Foundation was organized primarily by Helen Wilson. Helen, a local lawyer, and possibly one other person had just saved the Taylor Home (Sabine Hill) from demolition due to the landowner wanting to build condominiums on the site. Helen Wilson set about recruiting people from the community who had shown they would work in fundraising to help finance projects developed by other non-profit organizations. I suggested and organized a golf fundraiser which after a couple of years had money to give to non-profits or community efforts such as the signage for the Green Hill Cemetery and the signage for the original bike trail at Hampton.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

David Glenn Silver

David Glenn Silver, 52, of Johnson City, walked into heaven August 8, 2022. Joshua 24:15, “As for me and my house we shall serve the Lord.” Those are the words David Silver lived by. Born on October 26, 1969, he walked into heaven on August 8, 2022, rejoicing to finally meet his Jesus face to face. David attended Grace Fellowship Church in Johnson City and was an employee of Borla Performance in Johnson City. He is remembered as the most enthusiastic Florida Gator and Michael Jordan fan and the absolutely best husband, father, Poppy, brother and friend anyone could imagine.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carter County, TN
City
Hampton, TN
City
Hermitage, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
elizabethton.com

Sharon Ann (Harmon) Helbert

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022 our beloved mother, sister, grandmother and friend, Sharon Ann (Harmon) Helbert, passed away at the age of 60. Sharon was born on February 18, 1962 to the late Renis “Did” and Martha (Dugger) Harmon. In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Vince Helbert, in 2004, and a brother-in-law, Counce Guy.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Police Beats

The following arrests have been reported by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office:. Daryl J. McCoy was arrested on August 4 by CCSO Lt. Michael Carlock on a warrant for failure to appear. Jason L. Greer was arrested on August 4 by CCSO Deputy Dustin Mullins for indecent exposure, criminal...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Judy Garland Lipford

Judy Garland Lipford, 77, Elizabethton, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Haskell and Frances O’Quinn Garland. Judy was a retired employee of Kerr Drug Pharmacy and the Cafeteria Department of the Elizabethton...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Wayne
Person
Randy Hill
Person
Joe Hill
elizabethton.com

Jamie L. Oliver

Jamie L. Oliver, 76, of Watauga, went to join her loving parents, Harmon and Connie “Carma” Oliver, on the streets of heaven Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Jamie was a very soft spoken and kind woman who loved caring for all animals and her family. She never married or had children of her own but continually helped in raising not only her nieces and nephews, but also helped in raising her great-nieces and nephews.
WATAUGA, TN
elizabethton.com

Johnson City Police Beats

On August 3, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Jonathon Bulla, Johnson City, and charged him with aggravated robbery, attempted carjacking, auto burglary, and theft of property over $1,000. On July 1, two subjects were robbed at gunpoint on Knob Creek Dock Road. The suspects fled the scene...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Family#Marines#Betty Chambers Street#The Graveside Service
elizabethton.com

Elizabethton Senior Center Schedule

Schedule of activities at the Elizabethton Senior Center for the week of August 15-19: The billiard room and fitness room are open and no appointments necessary. Monday: Just Keep Movin’ — Cardio, Toning, Strength Building, 9-10 a.m.; ELVIS – The Great Performance. Celebrate the musical legend Elvis with us as we watch some of his greatest music videos, 10 a.m.; Lunch — Chicken Pot Pie, 11 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 12:15-1:15 p.m., with Instructor, Shirley Gomillian, $3; Gentle-flow Yoga, 1:30-2:30 p.m., with Instructor, Carrie Maggard, $3.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

BACK TO CLASS

Smiling faces and happy teachers greeted students as they returned to classes at Carter County Schools on Thursday. Director of Schools Dr. Brandon Carpenter told the school board on Thursday that the beginning of school went smoothly and overall enrollment appears to have increased based on first day of school attendance numbers.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Laurel Falls Trailhead parking lot closure rescheduled

The parking lot closure at Laurel Falls Trailhead in Hampton has been rescheduled by TDOT (Tennessee Department of Transportation) for Monday, Aug. 15, for culvert installation. Laurel Falls Trailhead is located off Highway US-321 in Hampton, in the congressionally designated Pond Mountain Wilderness. Laurel Falls is a popular destination for...
HAMPTON, TN
elizabethton.com

NPAC presents Neal McCoy in concert Aug. 21

GREENEVILLE — Country music star Neal McCoy will bring his ever-expanding catalog of music to Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 7:30 p.m. Over the past three decades McCoy has released three platinum certified albums, one gold album, and numerous Top Ten hits. McCoy’s career took...
GREENEVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
elizabethton.com

City council OKs debris pickup plan, $1.35M for relocating water main

The Elizabethton City Council approved a plan Thursday night to allow crews to pick up brush from local businesses. At the meeting Thursday, council members unanimously passed an ordinance to amend brush collection from non-residential properties. The city will pick up the first load of brush from non-residential properties for free. Subsequent loads of brush will cost $75.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Carpenter: ‘We have a security presence at all our schools’

Dr. Brandon Carpenter knows security is the top concern for the Carter County Schools. That’s why the director of schools reassured school board members on Thursday that the district has a plan in place to offset the shortage of school resource officers provided by the Carter County Sheriff’s Department.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Be vigilant…help stop the spread of COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic demands that we remain vigilant in our daily lives, especially as school has resumed and with the season for colds and allergies approaching. COVID is out there, all around us. According to Tennessee Department of Health statistics, the positivity rate for the past seven days in Carter...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

For Cyclones, it’s about playing to regain the crown

For many teams winning a state championship is the ultimate goal however if you happen to be the Elizabethton Cyclones, it’s about working to continue to put oneself into position to keep competing for the top spot in football in Class 4-A year after year. Elizabethton has been to...
ELIZABETHTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy