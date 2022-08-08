Read full article on original website
Frank Leon Ellis
Frank Leon Ellis, 67, Elizabethton, went to be with his Lord, Thursday, August 11, 2022, at his residence. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Bruce and Betty Lou Thomason Ellis. Frank was a 1972 graduate of Happy Valley High School and a retired Residential...
Iris Marie Jenkins Ellis
Iris Marie Jenkins Ellis, 99, Elizabethton, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Ivy Hall Nursing Home. A native of Carter County, she was born April 11, 1923 to the late Stover and Jennie Pierce Jenkins. Iris was a graduate of Elizabethton High School. She served in the United States...
A tribute to Erik Anderson and his volunteerism
I met Erik Anderson a couple of years after the Carter County/Elizabethton Foundation was organized primarily by Helen Wilson. Helen, a local lawyer, and possibly one other person had just saved the Taylor Home (Sabine Hill) from demolition due to the landowner wanting to build condominiums on the site. Helen Wilson set about recruiting people from the community who had shown they would work in fundraising to help finance projects developed by other non-profit organizations. I suggested and organized a golf fundraiser which after a couple of years had money to give to non-profits or community efforts such as the signage for the Green Hill Cemetery and the signage for the original bike trail at Hampton.
David Glenn Silver
David Glenn Silver, 52, of Johnson City, walked into heaven August 8, 2022. Joshua 24:15, “As for me and my house we shall serve the Lord.” Those are the words David Silver lived by. Born on October 26, 1969, he walked into heaven on August 8, 2022, rejoicing to finally meet his Jesus face to face. David attended Grace Fellowship Church in Johnson City and was an employee of Borla Performance in Johnson City. He is remembered as the most enthusiastic Florida Gator and Michael Jordan fan and the absolutely best husband, father, Poppy, brother and friend anyone could imagine.
Fraley on taking office as sheriff: ‘Some tough days ahead’
Mike Fraley joked on Friday that he doesn’t expect to see much of his wife in coming months. “I told Brenda if she wants to see me she may want to hang a picture on the fridge,” said the sheriff-elect for Carter County. Fraley, who takes office Sept....
Sharon Ann (Harmon) Helbert
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022 our beloved mother, sister, grandmother and friend, Sharon Ann (Harmon) Helbert, passed away at the age of 60. Sharon was born on February 18, 1962 to the late Renis “Did” and Martha (Dugger) Harmon. In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Vince Helbert, in 2004, and a brother-in-law, Counce Guy.
Police Beats
The following arrests have been reported by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office:. Daryl J. McCoy was arrested on August 4 by CCSO Lt. Michael Carlock on a warrant for failure to appear. Jason L. Greer was arrested on August 4 by CCSO Deputy Dustin Mullins for indecent exposure, criminal...
Judy Garland Lipford
Judy Garland Lipford, 77, Elizabethton, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Haskell and Frances O’Quinn Garland. Judy was a retired employee of Kerr Drug Pharmacy and the Cafeteria Department of the Elizabethton...
Elizabethton First Presbyterian will celebrate 240th anniversary in Sunday service at park
The first historical record of a Presbyterian Church service in Carter County was listed in the Hanover Presbytery, dated Oct. 25, 1782, when Samuel Houston (the uncle of the Sam Houston who would become governor of Tennessee and president of the Texas Republic) led a church service at Fort Watauga.
Jamie L. Oliver
Jamie L. Oliver, 76, of Watauga, went to join her loving parents, Harmon and Connie “Carma” Oliver, on the streets of heaven Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Jamie was a very soft spoken and kind woman who loved caring for all animals and her family. She never married or had children of her own but continually helped in raising not only her nieces and nephews, but also helped in raising her great-nieces and nephews.
Jenkins wants ‘family atmosphere’ to endure at Hampton Elementary
As Jake Jenkins enters Hampton Elementary as its new principal, he’s not interested in making a lot of changes. In fact, he doesn’t believe attempting to reinvent the wheel is a smart move when everything is already running perfectly well. “I’ve always seen Carter County as a family,”...
Johnson City Police Beats
On August 3, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Jonathon Bulla, Johnson City, and charged him with aggravated robbery, attempted carjacking, auto burglary, and theft of property over $1,000. On July 1, two subjects were robbed at gunpoint on Knob Creek Dock Road. The suspects fled the scene...
Elizabethton Senior Center Schedule
Schedule of activities at the Elizabethton Senior Center for the week of August 15-19: The billiard room and fitness room are open and no appointments necessary. Monday: Just Keep Movin’ — Cardio, Toning, Strength Building, 9-10 a.m.; ELVIS – The Great Performance. Celebrate the musical legend Elvis with us as we watch some of his greatest music videos, 10 a.m.; Lunch — Chicken Pot Pie, 11 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 12:15-1:15 p.m., with Instructor, Shirley Gomillian, $3; Gentle-flow Yoga, 1:30-2:30 p.m., with Instructor, Carrie Maggard, $3.
BACK TO CLASS
Smiling faces and happy teachers greeted students as they returned to classes at Carter County Schools on Thursday. Director of Schools Dr. Brandon Carpenter told the school board on Thursday that the beginning of school went smoothly and overall enrollment appears to have increased based on first day of school attendance numbers.
Laurel Falls Trailhead parking lot closure rescheduled
The parking lot closure at Laurel Falls Trailhead in Hampton has been rescheduled by TDOT (Tennessee Department of Transportation) for Monday, Aug. 15, for culvert installation. Laurel Falls Trailhead is located off Highway US-321 in Hampton, in the congressionally designated Pond Mountain Wilderness. Laurel Falls is a popular destination for...
NPAC presents Neal McCoy in concert Aug. 21
GREENEVILLE — Country music star Neal McCoy will bring his ever-expanding catalog of music to Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 7:30 p.m. Over the past three decades McCoy has released three platinum certified albums, one gold album, and numerous Top Ten hits. McCoy’s career took...
City council OKs debris pickup plan, $1.35M for relocating water main
The Elizabethton City Council approved a plan Thursday night to allow crews to pick up brush from local businesses. At the meeting Thursday, council members unanimously passed an ordinance to amend brush collection from non-residential properties. The city will pick up the first load of brush from non-residential properties for free. Subsequent loads of brush will cost $75.
Carpenter: ‘We have a security presence at all our schools’
Dr. Brandon Carpenter knows security is the top concern for the Carter County Schools. That’s why the director of schools reassured school board members on Thursday that the district has a plan in place to offset the shortage of school resource officers provided by the Carter County Sheriff’s Department.
Be vigilant…help stop the spread of COVID
The COVID-19 pandemic demands that we remain vigilant in our daily lives, especially as school has resumed and with the season for colds and allergies approaching. COVID is out there, all around us. According to Tennessee Department of Health statistics, the positivity rate for the past seven days in Carter...
For Cyclones, it’s about playing to regain the crown
For many teams winning a state championship is the ultimate goal however if you happen to be the Elizabethton Cyclones, it’s about working to continue to put oneself into position to keep competing for the top spot in football in Class 4-A year after year. Elizabethton has been to...
