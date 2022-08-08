ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle, AL

RocketCityMom

Rocket City Mom Welcomes Lindsey Barron as New COO

Help us welcome the newest member of the RCM team! Lindsey Barron is the new Chief Operations Officer at Rocket City Mom Media Group and RocketCityMom.com. Barron will oversee daily operations for Sales and Editorial Staff and can be reached via email at lindsey@rocketcitymom.com. “As the Huntsville area continues to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Huntsville Beautification Awards winners announced

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Mayor Tommy Battle joined the Huntsville Beautification Board and City Council President John Meredith at a Beautification Awards ceremony Friday, Aug. 5, at Oakwood University’s Community Health Action Center. In the first Beautification Awards ceremony since 2019, area businesses and landscapers were recognized for outstanding...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Progressive Union Church Community Block Party and Back to School Jam

Story and photos submitted by Greg Miley, SON staff writer. The Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church hosted a Community Block Party and Back to School Jam on Saturday, August 6, 2022, 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. The event was held on the campus of Progressive Union Church, located at 1917-1919 Brandontown Road in Huntsville. The theme for the event was “It’s A Family Affair.” Various events were held throughout the day which was filled with food, fun, and fellowship. The church normally hosts a ‘Back to School Jam’ each year prior to the start of the school year. This year, under the leadership of the new Pastor of Progressive Union, Rev. Dion Jamar Watkins, the event expanded to a Block Party for the community and the Back-to-School Jam. Mother Nature did cause the event to shutdown about 30 minutes early due to heavy rain. Due to the generosity of the community and church sponsors a magnificent event was held for the Huntsville community. A prayer station was available for those in need of prayer and the Progressive Union Praise Team provided gospel music. Some of the participants were the Lee High School Cheerleaders, Columbia High School Band, the Huntsville Community Drum Line, the Huntsville Fire Department, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department SWAT and K-9 Unit, various community service organizations, car clubs and more. Student gift bags were available for the first 300 students in K-4 through 12th grades, drawings for gift card were held throughout the day. Bouncy houses, a dunking booth, ice cream and snow cone trucks, hot dogs, hamburger, popcorn, horse and buggy rides, and games were available for the young and young at heart. Free haircuts and hair braiding were available. Progressive Union is located at 1917-1919 Brandontown Road in Huntsville, Rev. Dion Jamar Watkins is the Pastor.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
franklinfreepress.net

Stockard memorial service set for this Saturday, August 13

The golfing community is mourning the loss of one of its own following the passing of longtime golf pro Jud Stockard on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Stockard, 74, was a golfing legend in this area and respected far and wide for his love of the game, his impressive talent and the many friendships he made during the years he spent as the golf pro at Twin Pines Country Club, where he was one of the founding owners.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
AL.com

‘Floating in the air’: Huntsville skybridge anchors major downtown project

This being Huntsville, an elevated pedestrian bridge over a busy highway is not merely an effort to get from here to there. This being Huntsville, it’s also to dazzle and amaze. It’s to make eyebrows arch and jaws drop. It’s to address a problem and make it an asset, to give Alabama’s largest city one more layer to its prosperous personality.
WAFF

Two people detained, Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been detained while law enforcement investigates a body that was found in Trinity. Deputies detained the people near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8. At 1:40 p.m., investigators located...
TRINITY, AL
WAFF

Owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop facing federal charges

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Earlier this month, federal agents including ATF and the Secret Service arrested six people while executing a search warrant at Joe’s Pawn Shop. A legal document filed Monday shows that the federal government will charge the owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop, Joe Campbell III, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Campbell III was arrested on August 9 by federal agents but was released the same day on a $100,000 surety bond with conditions.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Pedestrian dies after being struck by train in Huntsville

A pedestrian was hit by a train and killed Thursday morning near Lee High School, according to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. The identity of the victim had not been released as of Thursday afternoon, but earlier in the day, Huntsville City Schools told WAAY 31 the pedestrian was not a student.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

