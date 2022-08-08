Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rocket City Mom Welcomes Lindsey Barron as New COO
Help us welcome the newest member of the RCM team! Lindsey Barron is the new Chief Operations Officer at Rocket City Mom Media Group and RocketCityMom.com. Barron will oversee daily operations for Sales and Editorial Staff and can be reached via email at lindsey@rocketcitymom.com. “As the Huntsville area continues to...
Huntsville Beautification Awards winners announced
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Mayor Tommy Battle joined the Huntsville Beautification Board and City Council President John Meredith at a Beautification Awards ceremony Friday, Aug. 5, at Oakwood University’s Community Health Action Center. In the first Beautification Awards ceremony since 2019, area businesses and landscapers were recognized for outstanding...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Progressive Union Church Community Block Party and Back to School Jam
Story and photos submitted by Greg Miley, SON staff writer. The Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church hosted a Community Block Party and Back to School Jam on Saturday, August 6, 2022, 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. The event was held on the campus of Progressive Union Church, located at 1917-1919 Brandontown Road in Huntsville. The theme for the event was “It’s A Family Affair.” Various events were held throughout the day which was filled with food, fun, and fellowship. The church normally hosts a ‘Back to School Jam’ each year prior to the start of the school year. This year, under the leadership of the new Pastor of Progressive Union, Rev. Dion Jamar Watkins, the event expanded to a Block Party for the community and the Back-to-School Jam. Mother Nature did cause the event to shutdown about 30 minutes early due to heavy rain. Due to the generosity of the community and church sponsors a magnificent event was held for the Huntsville community. A prayer station was available for those in need of prayer and the Progressive Union Praise Team provided gospel music. Some of the participants were the Lee High School Cheerleaders, Columbia High School Band, the Huntsville Community Drum Line, the Huntsville Fire Department, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department SWAT and K-9 Unit, various community service organizations, car clubs and more. Student gift bags were available for the first 300 students in K-4 through 12th grades, drawings for gift card were held throughout the day. Bouncy houses, a dunking booth, ice cream and snow cone trucks, hot dogs, hamburger, popcorn, horse and buggy rides, and games were available for the young and young at heart. Free haircuts and hair braiding were available. Progressive Union is located at 1917-1919 Brandontown Road in Huntsville, Rev. Dion Jamar Watkins is the Pastor.
WAAY-TV
Space Command general visits Huntsville with update on headquarters' move to Redstone Arsenal
The commander of U.S. Space Command visited Huntsville for the annual Space and Missile Defense Symposium on Tuesday, where he said the decision on a plan to move his headquarters to the Rocket City is one final decision away. Gen. James Dickinson took questions following his prepared remarks on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
franklinfreepress.net
Stockard memorial service set for this Saturday, August 13
The golfing community is mourning the loss of one of its own following the passing of longtime golf pro Jud Stockard on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Stockard, 74, was a golfing legend in this area and respected far and wide for his love of the game, his impressive talent and the many friendships he made during the years he spent as the golf pro at Twin Pines Country Club, where he was one of the founding owners.
WAFF
Madison family deals with ongoing repair delays in newly built home
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - What should have been an exciting experience for the Townsend family, turned into an exhausting one. The Townsend’s said buying a home is not what it lived up to be. “We closed and had tons of things not done, it was not just one or...
‘Floating in the air’: Huntsville skybridge anchors major downtown project
This being Huntsville, an elevated pedestrian bridge over a busy highway is not merely an effort to get from here to there. This being Huntsville, it’s also to dazzle and amaze. It’s to make eyebrows arch and jaws drop. It’s to address a problem and make it an asset, to give Alabama’s largest city one more layer to its prosperous personality.
Q&A with Huntsville City Councilwoman Jennie Robinson: New Huntsville art center, development at Ditto Landing
Jennie Robinson was elected to serve on the Huntsville City Council in 2014 after serving three terms on the Board of Education for Huntsville City Schools. She was re-elected to serve a second term on the council in 2018 and was twice elected to serve as council president. She is only the second woman to serve in that role.
RELATED PEOPLE
Emergency Rental Assistance not available for some in Madison County
Emergency rental assistance has kept many Alabamians from facing eviction, but as we move further away from the peak of the pandemic, fewer resources are available to help renters out.
Victim identified in fatal Tuscumbia stabbing
Tuscumbia Police said a female body was found at a home at 114 Monroe Drive less than a mile from Deshler High School.
NASA Super Guppy returns test article to Huntsville
A piece of the Space Launch System (SLS) returned home to the Marshall Space Flight Center in a unique way on Wednesday.
WAFF
Two people detained, Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been detained while law enforcement investigates a body that was found in Trinity. Deputies detained the people near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8. At 1:40 p.m., investigators located...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scottsboro woman remains positive while battling rare bone cancer
A young woman from North Alabama is sharing her journey as she battles an extremely rare form of cancer.
WAFF
Lauderdale County dogs spotted killing area farm animals
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - James Senn owns a small farm in Lauderdale County. He woke up Tuesday morning to find his farm had been raided and his livestock slaughtered. “It looked like a war zone,” he said. “There were dead bodies all along my pasture.”. Senn found a...
WAFF
Owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop facing federal charges
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Earlier this month, federal agents including ATF and the Secret Service arrested six people while executing a search warrant at Joe’s Pawn Shop. A legal document filed Monday shows that the federal government will charge the owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop, Joe Campbell III, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Campbell III was arrested on August 9 by federal agents but was released the same day on a $100,000 surety bond with conditions.
WAAY-TV
Former Huntsville Police chief looks forward to getting justice as trial is set in officer's murder
October 16, 2023. That is the date that family and friends of Huntsville STAC Agent Billy Clardy III are waiting for as they look for justice. It's the day LaJeromeny Brown, the man accused of killing Clardy in 2019, will finally face a jury. "It never goes away," former Huntsville...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAAY-TV
Pedestrian dies after being struck by train in Huntsville
A pedestrian was hit by a train and killed Thursday morning near Lee High School, according to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. The identity of the victim had not been released as of Thursday afternoon, but earlier in the day, Huntsville City Schools told WAAY 31 the pedestrian was not a student.
WAAY-TV
Body of missing Morgan County mother found in woods near last known location
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has confirmed the body found Thursday in Trinity is that of Taylor Haynes, the 25-year-old woman reported missing more than a month ago from Decatur. On Monday, Decatur Police Department turned what was then a missing-persons investigation over to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Haynes'...
Russellville man free following manslaughter plea agreement
A Russellville man facing a capital murder charge in connection to a 2005 shooting death has agreed to a plea deal, allowing him to be released from prison immediately.
Thirsty Turtle, iconic Huntsville dive bar, closes; owner says temporary
It was a packed house Wednesday night at The Thirsty Turtle. Word had gotten out among regulars here and friends of the staff this beloved, long-running dive-bar was closing down, effective last night. Deanna Wolf, daughter of Marilyn VerMeer, the bar’s long-time owner who died recently at age 73, tells AL.com the closure is temporary.
Comments / 1