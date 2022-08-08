Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York regulators reject North Country solar farm plan
New York regulators on Tuesday rejected a proposed 180-megawatt solar farm project in the state's North Country region as efforts to transition to more renewable forms of energy clash with conservation concerns. The state's environmental and electric generation siting board turned down approval for the project, planned for the towns...
wwnytv.com
Town seeks signatures of support for event center
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The town of Watertown is looking to its neighbors for support and for a signature for the construction of an $80 million event center. Town Supervisor Joel Bartlett sent out several letters to neighboring towns and villages, as well as event organizers and community groups.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Signs Legislation to Promote Job Opportunities in New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation that will increase public awareness on job opportunities in New York State. Legislation (A.8458A/S.6803A) will authorize the New York State Department of Labor to develop a public awareness campaign that will promote the New York State Job Bank. The New York State Job Bank is an online resource maintained by the NYSDOL to connect job seekers with over 250,000 jobs across all industries.
wwnytv.com
State reports Covid death in St. Lawrence County
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state is reporting a new Covid-related death in St. Lawrence County. On Tuesday, the state said 22 people across New York died from the virus, including one in St. Lawrence County. It also reported 5,792 New Yorkers tested positive for the virus.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Some businesses moving out of state, frustrated by increasing premiums and fees
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — It’s a tough time right now for many businesses. Inflation, supply-chain issues, staffing shortages and a whole lot of increasing insurance premiums and fees are piling up and causing some to pull out of New York State. Anthony DAgoistino owns three childcare schools in...
wwnytv.com
YMCA still seeking funding for community and aquatics center
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Construction on the Watertown YMCA’s community and aquatics center is well underway but the Y is still looking for ways to help fund its $27.5 million price tag. What started as an idea is starting to become a reality. Crews are busy working on...
wwnytv.com
Be on the lookout for spotted lanternfly, says state
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The spotted lanternfly, an invasive pest, could be setting its sights on a big industry in New York. “Here in New York, our wine industry is estimated to have a value of about, or our grape and wine industry I should say...has an estimated value in the area of about $300 million,” said Christopher Logue, New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg could seek grant for demolition
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg could be applying for grant funding to help with the demolition of the city’s old cheese plant. City officials say they’re considering applying for the Restore New York grant. The money would be used for the demolition and revitalization of the cheese plant area.
wwnytv.com
Lawman Heating and Cooling CEO discusses future plans
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Lawman Heating and Cooling of Sackets Harbor has grown rapidly over the years and is looking to bring all of its business under one roof. “Nobody works for me. We all work together, we just have different roles,” said Lawman Heating and Cooling CEO Corry Lawler.
wnypapers.com
Hochul announces issuance of guidance to support counties' development of domestic terrorism prevention plans
In wake of Buffalo attack, governor issued executive order 18 requiring each county & city of New York to develop plans to confront domestic terrorism, including racially & ethnically motivated violence. √ Summit focused on development of local threat assessment and management teams. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the issuance of...
informnny.com
COVID-19 cases confirmed at Samaritan Summit Village
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — More COVID-19 cases have been identified at Samaritan Health’s Summit Village Assisted Living Facility. According to Samaritan, three cases have been confirmed in the past week, with the first case identified on August 3 and additional cases on August 7 and August 9. All...
informnny.com
Jefferson Community College offices closing August 12
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Offices on the Jefferson Community College campus will be closed Friday. According to JCC Public Relations, offices will be closed due to scheduled maintenance. This is a temporary closure. Offices are set to reopen on Monday, August 15.
CNY developer wants to build $250M lakefront community with 500 homes, hotel and golf course
Cicero, N.Y. – A local developer is proposing a $250 million project that would turn Lakeshore Yacht and Country Club into a mix of hundreds of homes, stores, restaurants and a luxury hotel on Oneida Lake. The proposal for Lakeshore Village includes more than 500 apartments, townhomes, luxury condos...
NY Gubernatorial Candidate Promises "Largest Tax Cut" In State History
New York State Republican Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin has promised the "largest tax cut" in state history, offering lower taxes to New York residents "across the board."
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces New York State Insurance Fund Has Returned Over $550 Million to New York Businesses
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the New York State Insurance Fund, New York's largest workers' compensation insurer, distributed more than $550 million over the past year to New York businesses through its discounts and dividends programs. NYSIF offers discounts to companies that it insures directly and that exhibit robust worker safety protocols. It provides dividends for companies that belong to a NYSIF safety group, where employers in similar industries pool together to reduce workers' compensation costs. The program is a part of Governor Hochul's mission to provide relief and cost savings to New York businesses.
wwnytv.com
Miriam H. Bariteau, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A memorial service will be held on July 7, 2022, at 11 am at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home in Ogdensburg, NY. A reception will follow at the funeral home. Miriam H. Bariteau passed on to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 13,...
wwnytv.com
Diocese of Ogdensburg celebrates 150 years with mass of thanksgiving
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg was the place to be Wednesday to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg. Residents of the diocese came together as the church held a eucharistic celebration of thanksgiving. The event brought back many past...
mynbc5.com
New York faces $7.6 billion deficit following COVID-19 unemployment payouts
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — During the pandemic, New York State borrowed money from the unemployment insurance trust fund. Now, the state owes $7.6 billion back. Portions of the surcharge are being billed to employers in the state, regardless of whether or not they laid anyone off during the pandemic. "It...
New York State Launches New Fishing Mobile Feature With Tons Of Tools
If you enjoy fishing, New York State has just launched a new fishing feature to give you tools at your fingertips. Governor Hochul announced the 'Tackle Box' mobile phone feature. It is designed to make it easier for experienced and new anglers to get tools and resources within the State Department of Environmental Conservation's HuntFishNY smartphone app. People can use the feature to find bodies of water, stocking information, fish identification tools, and so much more.
wwnytv.com
Officials break ground for mental health urgent care facility
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Providing mental health care around the clock. That’s the idea behind a new facility coming to Watertown. On Tuesday, local leaders broke ground to redevelop the former Great American supermarket on State Street into an urgent care facility for behavioral health and mental health patients.
