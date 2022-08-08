Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the New York State Insurance Fund, New York's largest workers' compensation insurer, distributed more than $550 million over the past year to New York businesses through its discounts and dividends programs. NYSIF offers discounts to companies that it insures directly and that exhibit robust worker safety protocols. It provides dividends for companies that belong to a NYSIF safety group, where employers in similar industries pool together to reduce workers' compensation costs. The program is a part of Governor Hochul's mission to provide relief and cost savings to New York businesses.

2 DAYS AGO