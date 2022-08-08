Read full article on original website
Related
Child of two separate human races born in ancient times
The discovery of a human bone from Siberia that is 90,000 years old is one of the most interesting things about how modern humans evolved. A 13-year-old girl's DNA was detected on a human bone, which was genetically tested. Neanderthal mothers and Denisovan fathers were found in the DNA of the kid.
Surprisingly, studies find that Americans are actually becoming more cooperative
Politically and culturally, there is a widespread perception that Americans are more divided and insular than ever. Many experts, from cultural critics to researchers, have blamed a rise in individualism and materialism for the inability of Americans to work toward the common good. Yet new research says that the popular...
scitechdaily.com
Secrets of Longevity Revealed: Scientists Find Species That Essentially Do Not Age
The largest study of its kind reveals that wild turtles age slowly, live long lives, and uncovers several species that practically do not age. Jonathan the Seychelles giant tortoise, who is 190 years old, made headlines recently for being the “oldest living land animal in the world.” Although there is anecdotal evidence that certain species of turtles and other ectotherms, or “cold-blooded” creatures, live a long life, this evidence is spotty and mostly focuses on animals kept in zoos or a small number of individuals surviving in the wild. The largest study on aging and lifespan to date, conducted by an international team of 114 scientists and directed by Penn State and Northeastern Illinois University, has recently been published. It contains data gathered in the wild from 107 populations of 77 different species of reptiles and amphibians.
allthatsinteresting.com
German Researchers Just Discovered An Ancient Giant-Headed Amphibian That Used Its Sticky Tongue To Catch Prey
Chemnitzion richteri was discovered at the site of an ancient petrified forest and is believed to have roamed the Earth 291 million years ago. Given how old the Earth is and how recent the field of science is comparatively, much remains unknown about the planet’s zoological history. Modern researchers regularly find fossils that provide evidence to support the existence of previously-undiscovered creatures, and now German scientists have identified the remains of a unique, extinct amphibian species.
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
If Extinct Woolly Mammoths Get Resurrected, Should Humans Consume Them?
The most famous extinct creatures are being brought back thanks to genetic engineering by a Texas start-up. However, according to Tom Ough, the eventual reappearance of the woolly mammoth raises some moral dilemmas. Which supermarket will be first in line to stock certain of these, specifically?. Woolly Mammoth Going Extinct.
Researchers discover unique artefacts in China that hint at their connection with another realm
Among the ancient archaeological sites in Sichuan, China, is the Sanxingdui, where large sculptures of snakes carrying human heads made from gold and bronze were discovered. Also, a vast bronze box was discovered at the same site that held jade, masks made from gold, and a bronze altar.
Ancient DNA Suggests That Native Americans Originate From China
Black Foot, Standing Bear, Big Eagle, Sioux. Three members of the Sioux tribe pose in Indian Village, 1898Boston Public Library/Unsplash. There have been previous studies that speculated on the origin of Ancient Native Americans. It is said that Native Americans came to America about 15,000 years ago, but their exact location from where they originated has always been foggy due to the lack of evidence.
What Was the Single Worst Year in Human History?
The Dark Ages typically refers to a period between the 5th and 14th centuries, during which human enlightenment fell off a precipice. Sandwiched between the fall of Rome and the arrival of the Renaissance, these Early Middle Ages are associated with predatory feudal systems; constant religious conflicts; declines in trade, population growth and record-keeping; and high infant mortality rates. As The Economist once put it, parents displayed a relative lack of interest in their children.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A giant monument twice the size of Stonehenge rests at the bottom of the Sea of Galilee
Photo by Elmendorf, Dwight Lathrop; Public Domain Image. In 2003, a team of researchers from Tel Aviv University in Israel discovered a mysterious giant monument submerged in the Sea of Galilee. (The Sea of Galilee is the lowest freshwater lake on Earth.) The discovery has been described in the International Journal of Nautical Archaeology.
wolbbaltimore.com
I Left America For Vacation In Africa And Never Came Back
Almost a decade ago, I left my promising job in New York City to move to Ethiopia. Now I have a business, a husband, and a daughter in a world that did not quite raise me. Descending from Ethiopian roots and an upbringing overflowing with Habesha culture is a heavy crown I wear with prestige. However, being the first person in my family born and raised in the United States of America is a hat I wear with pride. Having the best of both worlds within me and blossoming into the woman I have become, yet, I still feel like an outsider in both countries. Home is where the heart is and right now my heart is in Ethiopia but America is my home.
Watch giant squid hunt their prey in never-before-seen video footage
A new video captured in the mesopelagic zone finally shows scientists how giant squids stalk and attack their prey in the deep ocean. The video is the first of its kind. Researchers used longer-wavelength red lighting to light the way for an underwater vehicle. This allowed them to capture the giant squids attacking prey without annoying them.
These mysterious giant stone spheres were made perfectly spherical by ancient pre-Colombian people
Diquis SphereCredit: Mariordo (Mario Roberto Durán Ortiz); CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. The Diquis Spheres are located on the small island of Isla del Cano and the Diquis Delta. They have been called the mysterious giant stone spheres of Costa Rica.
Freethink
Archaeologists identify contents of ancient Mayan drug containers
Ancient Mayans have been a continuing source of inspiration for their monuments, knowledge, and mysterious demise. Now a new study discovers some of the drugs they used. For the first time, scientists found remnants of a non-tobacco plant in Mayan drug containers. They believe their analysis methods can allow them exciting new ways of investigating the different types of psychoactive and non-psychoactive plants used by the Maya and other pre-Colombian societies.
This small crocodile’s giant ancestors likely preyed on early humans
This article was originally featured on Field & Stream. Two recently discovered species of ancient dwarf crocodiles were twice as big as their modern-day relatives—and were likely one of the most dangerous predators early humans faced. According to University of Iowa researchers who announced the discovery in a paper published June 8 in the science journal Anatomical Record, the crocs that roamed parts of Africa 18 million to 15 million years ago were a breed apart from the dwarf crocs that inhabit west and central Africa today.
The Accidental Ecosystem: behind the rise of urban wildlife in US cities
“Animals that do well in cities do things that, in a lot of ways, resemble what people do.” Peter Alagona, author of The Accidental Ecosystem – a new book about how wildlife make habitats out of cities – is talking about one of his favorite creatures: bears. He’s explaining how, in part, they thrive in our cities because they resemble us so well. “I love bears – they’re intelligent, they rear their young, they learn, they have culture. They’re a lot like us.”
Voice of America
Recovery of Different Kinds of At-risk Animals Can Raise Conflicts
Wildlife experts in the United States are struggling with a problem: As some kinds of threatened animals increase in number, they put pressure on other at-risk creatures. Experts say these kinds of situations involve tradeoffs. But they do not necessarily show problems with special protection programs or the U.S. Endangered Species Act.
Voice of America
Record Amount of Algae Threatens Economy, Wildlife on Caribbean Coasts
Near-record amounts of algae, or water plants, are covering Caribbean coasts from Puerto Rico to Barbados. The plants are killing fish and other wildlife, producing bad smells and gases, and hurting tourism. The University of South Florida's Optical Oceanography Lab said nearly 22 million metric tons of brown algae called...
Discovered in the deep: meet Casper the ghostly octopus
A white octopus sat on the seabed, gently waggling its short, stubby arms and peering with beady eyes into the camera of a deep-diving robot. It was 2016, in waters off Hawaii, at a depth of 4,290 metres (2.6 miles). No one had ever seen an octopus like it, and certainly not so deep. Based on its ghostly appearance, it was nicknamed Casper.
Climate Change Making Birds Less Colorful, Scientists Say
It is feared that the phenomenon could reduce the number of new chicks because our feathered friends rely on plumage to attract mates.
Phys.org
Ecological continuity between orangutans and extinct ancestors highlights their dependence on intact rainforests
An international research team led by Prof. Hervé Bocherens of the Senckenberg Center for Human Evolution and Paleoenvironment at the University of Tübingen and his Ph.D. student Sophie G. Habinger has reconstructed the habitat of the ancestors of orangutans in present-day Myanmar as part of the collaborative project EVEPRIMASIA between the Universities of Tübingen, Germany, and Poitiers, France. The results of the study, recently published in the journal Scientific Reports, highlight the orangutans' dependence on intact forests and the need to protect their remaining refuges and habitats.
Comments / 0