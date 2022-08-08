Read full article on original website
'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller cited for felony burglary after allegedly stealing alcohol from a Vermont home
"The Flash" actor Ezra M. Miller is accused of stealing alcohol in May from a Vermont home while the owners were away, according to state law enforcement.
Bennington PD warns of ‘found child’ Facebook hoax
The Bennington Police Department is warning residents of a possible scam appearing in local Facebook tag sale groups. The scam is reportedly being posted in Facebook groups all over the country.
WNYT
A Member of the Stewart’s Shops Family Dies in Drowning
A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
WNYT
Man punches girl, 12, in face, shoves other girls in Greenwich Village street attack
A homeless man punched a 12-year-old girl in the face and pushed two other girls before he was arrested in Greenwich Village on Tuesday evening.
Mother, daughter named as victims of fatal Columbia Turnpike crash
A mother and her daughter were struck and killed while crossing the Columbia Turnpike Tuesday night, according to the East Greenbush Police Department.
WNYT
Alleged bail jumper’s girlfriend arrested
State police said they arrested the girlfriend of Andrew Gibson for allegedly helping him to hide from authorities.
Colonie Man Accused of Taking Pics of Person Showering at RV Camp
What is with these people? And why do so many of them link back to Colonie? Back in February we had the teacher at Sand Creek Middle School. Then in July a Colonie Fireman was arrested for trying to take upskirt photos of women at the Central Ave Target. On...
WNYT
Suspect arraigned in Bennington homicide
The man accused in last week’s homicide in Bennington, Vermont was arraigned Tuesday. Raul Cardona is charged with second-degree murder. Cardona turned himself in to police on Monday. He was arraigned in Vermont Superior Court in Bennington on Tuesday. His family came from Springfield, Massachusetts to support him. Court...
celebsbar.com
Bennington shooting suspect arraigned; no mention of Springfield kidnapping
Raul Cardona was being held without bail, charged with murdering one of four suspects in a kidnapping case Read the story on VTDigger here: Bennington shooting suspect arraigned; no mention of Springfield kidnapping.
WRGB
Woman with a history of hoarding animals, charged with dozens of counts of animal neglect
MAYFIELD, NY (WRGB) — A 70 year old Mayfield woman is facing 55 counts of misdemeanor animal abuse charges after the Fulton County Sheriff's Office raided a property with a warrant. Dozens of animals have been found in what investigators describe to CBS6 as "deplorable conditions" at a property...
Homicide victim found across from Enfield Town Hall identified
ENFIELD, Conn. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead across from Enfield Town Hall early Wednesday morning, police said. According to police, a witness called police just before 3 a.m. and reported walking by and seeing the man, saying he may be dead. The...
Albany man rejects plea in officer-involved shooting
Defendant Jordan Young rejected a plea offer in Albany County Court on Wednesday. The prosecution offered the defense a minimum of three years to a maximum of five years in state prison.
WNYT
Arrest made in Mayfield animal abuse case
An arrest has been made in an alleged animal abuse case in Fulton County. Sue Kelly, the owner of Kelly’s Haven in Mayfield, has been charged with 55 counts of torturing or injuring animals. Late last month, dozens of animals were seized from her property, including 50 living dogs,...
Colonie man charged with unlawful surveillance
A Colonie man has been charged after an incident at a Warrensburg campground. New York State Police said Mark Siciliano, 45, was arrested on August 6.
WNYT
Colonie man accused of photographing woman in campground shower
A Colonie man took pictures of someone while they were taking a shower, according to police. State police arrested 45-year-old Mark Siciliano of Colonie. Troopers responded to the Warrensburg Travel Park & Riverfront Campground on Saturday. They say Siciliano took photos of a victim taking a shower in the public bathroom.
Comments / 3