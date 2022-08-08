ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A Member of the Stewart’s Shops Family Dies in Drowning

A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
CHESTERTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNYT

Bennington police warn of possible missing child scam

Bennington police are issuing a warning against a possible scam. They say it’s circulating in Facebook tag sale groups. A person makes a post with a picture of a young child saying they cannot find her parents. Police say the same post was shared all over the country, but...
BENNINGTON, VT
WNYT

New Facebook scam circulating tag sale groups

The Bennington Police Department is warning Facebook users about a new scam. The scam has been posted to Facebook groups all over the country and features a picture of a missing girl sitting in a vehicle with a message saying the poster found the girl wandering behind their apartment. The...
BENNINGTON, VT
WNYT

Suspect arraigned in Bennington homicide

The man accused in last week’s homicide in Bennington, Vermont was arraigned Tuesday. Raul Cardona is charged with second-degree murder. Cardona turned himself in to police on Monday. He was arraigned in Vermont Superior Court in Bennington on Tuesday. His family came from Springfield, Massachusetts to support him. Court...
BENNINGTON, VT
celebsbar.com

Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary

A report issued by Vermont State Police on Monday (August 8), officers responded to a burglary complaint in Stamford on May 1, discovering several bottles of alcohol had been removed from a residence in the absence of its owner, Isaac Winokur, 33.Officers then reviewed surveillance footage and questioned witnesses before they located Miller around 11.20pm local time on Sunday (August 7).
STAMFORD, VT
WNYT

Arrest made in Mayfield animal abuse case

An arrest has been made in an alleged animal abuse case in Fulton County. Sue Kelly, the owner of Kelly’s Haven in Mayfield, has been charged with 55 counts of torturing or injuring animals. Late last month, dozens of animals were seized from her property, including 50 living dogs,...
MAYFIELD, NY
WNYT

Colonie man accused of photographing woman in campground shower

A Colonie man took pictures of someone while they were taking a shower, according to police. State police arrested 45-year-old Mark Siciliano of Colonie. Troopers responded to the Warrensburg Travel Park & Riverfront Campground on Saturday. They say Siciliano took photos of a victim taking a shower in the public bathroom.
COLONIE, NY

