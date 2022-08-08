ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KBTX.com

Rainfall (yes, rainfall!) Update: Brazos Valley totals following Wednesday storms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms pushed across the Brazos Valley Wednesday, leaving behind uneven rainfall totals from one side of the area to the other. While Coulter Field officially picked up 0.48″ on the north side of Bryan, Easterwood Airport (the official recording site for BCS) only managed to record a trace of rain, meaning no measurable rainfall will go down in the books for the day in town.
BRYAN, TX
Click2Houston.com

Another flood threat tomorrow

Thunderstorms that rolled through SE Texas got rowdy on Wednesday night! Several spots saw 2-3″ of rainfall, in addition to wind gusts up to 58mph! These storms brought down temperatures which means we’ll stay in the 70s through the evening. Expect clearing skies tonight with warm and muggy conditions during the overnight hours.
cw35.com

Injecting microscopic particles into clouds over South Texas to increase rainfall

PLEASANTON, Texas - Across South Texas, this year has proved to be a struggle for farmers and ranchers that rely on rainfall in order to meet their bottom line. Their crops and cattle need rain. "Everyday we go without rain is a struggle financially," explains McMullen County Rancher Steven Mafrige.
CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
TEXAS STATE
Weather
Environment
Science
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How to Save Your Stressed-Out Trees During the Texas Drought

With over 99% of Texas under drought conditions, it is a challenge to conserve the resource and keep landscaping, like trees, healthy at the same time. "We are starting to see widespread drought stress in trees across the state," Texas A&M Forest Service Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke said in a news release. He also made the observation that some trees have begun to die due to this stress.
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Tasty! Is This The Most Unique Flavor Of Ice Cream In Texas?

There are so many different types of flavors of Ice Cream these days. But, this flavor is so unique that it might be the craziest and most unique in Texas! In February of this year, The TV show The TEXAS BUCKET LIST featured Midland Texas' own Fountainville Creamery & Soda Fountain. And, it featured what is probably the most WEST TEXAS flavored Ice Cream and most unique in Texas!
MIDLAND, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Firefighting Aircraft Crashes into Lake Livingston While Fighting Wildfire

LIVINGSTON, TX – At approximately 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston near Huntsville, TX while responding to wildfires in Polk County.  In a social media post, the Texas A&M Forest Service says it was requested to assist on multiple new ignitions in the Corrigan, Texas area. The agency mobilized several aircraft to assist with suppression efforts on the fires.  The pilot was quickly rescued and taken to shore. The individual is being treated on scene.  Our thoughts are with the pilot, their family and friends as well as…
LIVINGSTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fried Food Finalists and More at This Year's State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas announced the 10 finalists for the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards on Wednesday morning. Thirty-six semifinalists competed for best taste in the savory or sweet categories, and all the dishes are going head-to-head for most creative. The State Fair started awarding the Big Tex statues...
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Entertainment lineup announced for Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo announced its lineup of entertainers for this year’s event. The Fair, now in its 11th year, will run from Oct. 15-23. Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo Lineup:. Aaron Watson. Friday, Oct. 21. Mark Chesnutt. Saturday, Oct. 22. Los Ligaditos...
MUSIC
KWTX

Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday morning along I-14 near Fort Hood. Deputies said members of a highway clean-up crew working near the army post’s Clarke Road exit discovered what they believed to be the body of a deceased individual and notified deputies shortly after 10 a.m.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX

