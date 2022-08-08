Read full article on original website
KXAN
What Farmers’ Almanac says about next winter in Texas — and why it’s likely wrong
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The fabled Farmers’ Almanac released their Winter 2022-23 forecast, calling for colder than normal weather in Texas with normal precipitation. But can these predictions be trusted?. How the Farmers’ Almanac Works. How the Farmers’ Almanac makes their long-term weather predictions is a closely-guarded secret....
KBTX.com
Rainfall (yes, rainfall!) Update: Brazos Valley totals following Wednesday storms
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms pushed across the Brazos Valley Wednesday, leaving behind uneven rainfall totals from one side of the area to the other. While Coulter Field officially picked up 0.48″ on the north side of Bryan, Easterwood Airport (the official recording site for BCS) only managed to record a trace of rain, meaning no measurable rainfall will go down in the books for the day in town.
Click2Houston.com
Another flood threat tomorrow
Thunderstorms that rolled through SE Texas got rowdy on Wednesday night! Several spots saw 2-3″ of rainfall, in addition to wind gusts up to 58mph! These storms brought down temperatures which means we’ll stay in the 70s through the evening. Expect clearing skies tonight with warm and muggy conditions during the overnight hours.
Cooler temperatures are on the way for North Texas ‘climatologically speaking’ NWS Fort Worth says
There's no second-guessing or questioning needed it's been a hot summer in North Texas and the heat is continuing into August, but when will some cooler temperatures be in the forecast?
cw35.com
Injecting microscopic particles into clouds over South Texas to increase rainfall
PLEASANTON, Texas - Across South Texas, this year has proved to be a struggle for farmers and ranchers that rely on rainfall in order to meet their bottom line. Their crops and cattle need rain. "Everyday we go without rain is a struggle financially," explains McMullen County Rancher Steven Mafrige.
KWTX
Central Texas flower farm withered by extreme weather conditions, unable to supply flowers to nearby florists
MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - Flowers from Central Texas flower farms may be hard to find in florist shops or at farmers markets this summer because of constant extreme heat, drought conditions and water restrictions. During normal summer weather conditions, Orchard Hollow, a flower and herb farm in Moody, would be...
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
Here’s how bad Texas’ next winter will be according to the Farmers’ Almanac
The 2023 Farmers' Almanac will be available for purchase in stores starting Aug. 15.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Save Your Stressed-Out Trees During the Texas Drought
With over 99% of Texas under drought conditions, it is a challenge to conserve the resource and keep landscaping, like trees, healthy at the same time. "We are starting to see widespread drought stress in trees across the state," Texas A&M Forest Service Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke said in a news release. He also made the observation that some trees have begun to die due to this stress.
dailytrib.com
TROUBLED WATERS: Who owns groundwater, surface water, and the rain
This story is one of a series on water issues in the Highland Lakes. The series kicked off in the August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine. For an up-to-date list, visit the Troubled Waters webpage. The water we use in the Highland Lakes can be divided into three categories:...
Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?
Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
Tasty! Is This The Most Unique Flavor Of Ice Cream In Texas?
There are so many different types of flavors of Ice Cream these days. But, this flavor is so unique that it might be the craziest and most unique in Texas! In February of this year, The TV show The TEXAS BUCKET LIST featured Midland Texas' own Fountainville Creamery & Soda Fountain. And, it featured what is probably the most WEST TEXAS flavored Ice Cream and most unique in Texas!
Firefighting Aircraft Crashes into Lake Livingston While Fighting Wildfire
LIVINGSTON, TX – At approximately 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston near Huntsville, TX while responding to wildfires in Polk County. In a social media post, the Texas A&M Forest Service says it was requested to assist on multiple new ignitions in the Corrigan, Texas area. The agency mobilized several aircraft to assist with suppression efforts on the fires. The pilot was quickly rescued and taken to shore. The individual is being treated on scene. Our thoughts are with the pilot, their family and friends as well as…
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fried Food Finalists and More at This Year's State Fair of Texas
The State Fair of Texas announced the 10 finalists for the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards on Wednesday morning. Thirty-six semifinalists competed for best taste in the savory or sweet categories, and all the dishes are going head-to-head for most creative. The State Fair started awarding the Big Tex statues...
Airplane helping fight wildfires in Polk County crashes in Lake Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) The Texas A&M Forest Service issued a press release following an aircraft crash in Lake Livingston Tuesday evening. At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while helping fight wildfires in Polk County. According to the Lone Start State Incident Management Team’s […]
KBTX.com
Entertainment lineup announced for Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo announced its lineup of entertainers for this year’s event. The Fair, now in its 11th year, will run from Oct. 15-23. Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo Lineup:. Aaron Watson. Friday, Oct. 21. Mark Chesnutt. Saturday, Oct. 22. Los Ligaditos...
KBTX.com
Sticker shock sets in as higher electric bills start to hit mailboxes, providers offer conservation tips
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Historic record-setting heat across the Brazos Valley is sending utility bills through the roof. With temperatures consistently in the triple-digits Texans are doing all they can to stay cool and keep electricity costs down. Experts with both the cities of Bryan and College Station say there...
Plane crashes into Lake Livingston while fighting fires in Corrigan, Texas
LIVINGSTON, Texas — A firefighting plane crashed into Lake Livingston on Tuesday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Around 5 p.m., a Fire Boss single-engine air tanker/scooper crashed into the lake while responding to wildfires in Polk County. The Texas A&M Forest Service said it was asked to...
Gas prices in Texas down more than $1 since peak in June
Gas prices in Texas continue to decline from record highs earlier this summer. A gallon of regular unleaded gas now costs an average of $3.56 across the state, down 15 cents from last Monday.
KWTX
Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday morning along I-14 near Fort Hood. Deputies said members of a highway clean-up crew working near the army post’s Clarke Road exit discovered what they believed to be the body of a deceased individual and notified deputies shortly after 10 a.m.
