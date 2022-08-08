ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASDAQ

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.19. This compares to loss of $0.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.92%....
Benzinga

Recap: Astronics Q2 Earnings

Astronics ATRO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Astronics missed estimated earnings by 78.95%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $17.97 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Sophia Genetics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sophia Genetics SOPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sophia Genetics beat estimated earnings by 20.51%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $1.49 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Alarm.com Holdings Q2 Earnings

Alarm.com Holdings ALRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alarm.com Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $23.99 million from the same...
Benzinga

Crescent Capital BDC: Q2 Earnings Insights

Crescent Capital BDC CCAP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Crescent Capital BDC reported in-line EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $2.98 million from the same period last year.
Benzinga

Recap: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adamis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $3.97 million from the same...
The Independent

Entain flags worries over consumer outlook as it posts higher earnings

Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain has posted a 17% hike in half-year earnings, but cautioned it was “not immune” to the cutback in consumer spending amid the cost-of-living crisis.The group – which also owns bwin and partypoker online brands – reported underlying pre-tax earnings of £471 million for the six months to June 30 as revenues lifted 19% to £2.1 billion.Better-than-expected trading in its betting shops helped offset falling online gaming as the pandemic-fuelled boom began to wane, while it also said customers were beginning to cut their spend in the face of soaring cost pressures.The group said: “The current...
Benzinga

Recap: SailPoint Technologies Q2 Earnings

SailPoint Technologies SAIL reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SailPoint Technologies beat estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was up $31.80 million from the same...
Benzinga

Akerna: Q2 Earnings Insights

Akerna KERN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Akerna missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.12. Revenue was up $1.18 million from the same period last...
NASDAQ

Ralph Lauren (RL) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat on Solid Demand

Ralph Lauren Corp. RL has posted impressive first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results have gained from brand strength, solid demand, and expansion across all channels and regions. Ralph Lauren has reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.88 in the fiscal...
Benzinga

Recap: KVH Industries Q2 Earnings

KVH Industries KVHI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. KVH Industries beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $1.53 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Onto Innovation Q2 Earnings

Onto Innovation ONTO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Onto Innovation beat estimated earnings by 0.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.27. Revenue was up $62.92 million from the same...
NASDAQ

Pan American Silver (PAAS) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Pan American Silver (PAAS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14. This compares to earnings of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -121.43%. A quarter...
Benzinga

Recap: Paymentus Holdings Q2 Earnings

Paymentus Holdings PAY reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Paymentus Holdings posted an EPS of $0.0. Revenue was up $26.47 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
NASDAQ

ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.33%. A quarter ago,...
