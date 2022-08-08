Read full article on original website
Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.18 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.32. This compares to loss of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.19. This compares to loss of $0.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.92%....
Fox Posts $3.03 Billion in Revenue for Q4, Slightly Missing Wall Street Expectations
Despite concerns that a looming recession would depress ad sales, Fox Corp. is bucking the trend thus far. The media giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter results on Wednesday with revenue rising 5% from the prior year to $3.03 billion and diluted earnings per share of 55 cents. The home to Fox...
Recap: Astronics Q2 Earnings
Astronics ATRO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Astronics missed estimated earnings by 78.95%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $17.97 million from the same period last...
Sophia Genetics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sophia Genetics SOPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sophia Genetics beat estimated earnings by 20.51%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $1.49 million from the same...
Recap: Alarm.com Holdings Q2 Earnings
Alarm.com Holdings ALRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alarm.com Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $23.99 million from the same...
Crescent Capital BDC: Q2 Earnings Insights
Crescent Capital BDC CCAP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Crescent Capital BDC reported in-line EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $2.98 million from the same period last year.
Recap: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adamis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $3.97 million from the same...
Entain flags worries over consumer outlook as it posts higher earnings
Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain has posted a 17% hike in half-year earnings, but cautioned it was “not immune” to the cutback in consumer spending amid the cost-of-living crisis.The group – which also owns bwin and partypoker online brands – reported underlying pre-tax earnings of £471 million for the six months to June 30 as revenues lifted 19% to £2.1 billion.Better-than-expected trading in its betting shops helped offset falling online gaming as the pandemic-fuelled boom began to wane, while it also said customers were beginning to cut their spend in the face of soaring cost pressures.The group said: “The current...
Recap: SailPoint Technologies Q2 Earnings
SailPoint Technologies SAIL reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SailPoint Technologies beat estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was up $31.80 million from the same...
Akerna: Q2 Earnings Insights
Akerna KERN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Akerna missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.12. Revenue was up $1.18 million from the same period last...
Ralph Lauren (RL) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat on Solid Demand
Ralph Lauren Corp. RL has posted impressive first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results have gained from brand strength, solid demand, and expansion across all channels and regions. Ralph Lauren has reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.88 in the fiscal...
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.54 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.42. This compares to loss of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Recap: KVH Industries Q2 Earnings
KVH Industries KVHI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. KVH Industries beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $1.53 million from the same...
Recap: Onto Innovation Q2 Earnings
Onto Innovation ONTO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Onto Innovation beat estimated earnings by 0.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.27. Revenue was up $62.92 million from the same...
Pan American Silver (PAAS) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Pan American Silver (PAAS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14. This compares to earnings of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -121.43%. A quarter...
Recap: Paymentus Holdings Q2 Earnings
Paymentus Holdings PAY reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Paymentus Holdings posted an EPS of $0.0. Revenue was up $26.47 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.82 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.87. This compares to loss of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.33%. A quarter ago,...
