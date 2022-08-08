Read full article on original website
Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals
Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after $100M movie killed by Warner Bros.
After Warner Bros.’ shocking announcement of the DC Comics film "Batgirl" being canceled, actress Leslie Grace — who was slated to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time. The "In the Heights" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of...
ComicBook
Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series
Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
epicstream.com
Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017
Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
ComicBook
Jason Momoa's Salary for Aquaman 2 Revealed
The King of Atlantis is making the big bucks. Following the billion-dollar success of 2018's Aquaman, leading man Jason Momoa renegotiated his deal to "essentially double his salary" for the sequel. According to Variety, Momoa is set to make $15 million for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Arthur Curry is far from alone in pay raises for DC Comics' most popular characters, as Joaquin Phoenix is eyeing $20 million for the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux. That's over quadruple what the actor earned for his Academy Award-winning performance in the first Joker. While Joker 2 is still in development, Momoa's sophomore Aquaman has been shot to completion and aims to release next March.
Jennette McCurdy says she was pressured to try alcohol while underage to give the 'iCarly' cast 'a little edge' like the 'Victorious' stars
In her new memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died," the star said that "The Creator" told her: "The 'Victorious' kids get drunk together all the time."
Kevin Smith Can’t Believe Warner Bros. Canceled ‘Batgirl’ and Not Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’
Click here to read the full article. Filmmaker Kevin Smith tore into Warner Bros. for canceling its Batgirl movie and still going forward with The Flash, while the star of the latter, Ezra Miller, remains embroiled in numerous controversies. In a recent episode of Hollywood Babble-On — Smith’s pop culture podcast with Ralph Garman —Smith quipped, “I don’t give a shit how bad the Batgirl movie is, nobody in that movie … has anything in their real life that you have to market around. But in The Flash movie, we all know there’s a big problem.” Garman then jumped in, “Yeah, Flash...
NME
Iggy Azalea reveals she’s “coming back” to music: “Cry about it”
Iggy Azalea has announced that she’s returning to music, after claiming she would be taking “a few years” off last summer. The Australian rapper released her third and most recent studio album, ‘The End Of An Era’, in August 2021. Shortly before it came out,...
thedigitalfix.com
Jamie Foxx says new Spawn movie is like Joker
A new Spawn movie is on its way, and Jamie Foxx, the star of that reboot project, says it’s going to be just like the DCEU movie Joker. While it has been in development for some time now, there hasn’t been many updates from creator Todd McFarlane, but Foxx has promised fans something “special and original” when the action movie does eventually arrive.
Warner Bros. kills off 'Batgirl' movie, $90 million in
Sorry, DC universe fans: the movie, which starred 'In The Heights' actress Leslie Grace in the title role, will not be released theatrically or on HBO Max.
'The Flash' starring Ezra Miller still on track despite actor’s recent scandals: report
"The Flash," starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, is still moving forward despite the actor's recent scandals and multiple arrests, according to a report. Per Variety, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said he is "very excited" for the upcoming film, which has a June 2023 release date. "We have...
Lady Gaga Confirms Harley Quinn Role in ‘Joker 2,’ Shares New Teaser
Click here to read the full article. Update, August 4 2022: The rumors are officially true. Lady Gaga confirmed her casting in “Joker: Folie à Deux” in fittingly musical fashion, sharing a new animated teaser set to Irving Berlin’s “Cheek to Cheek.” The teaser does not offer any plot details, other than apparently confirming that the sequel is a musical, but it is also notable for referencing Joaquin Phoenix. Previous reporting indicated that delays in negotiating Phoenix’s deal were holding up the sequel, but it seems as if everything has been resolved. “Joker: Folie à Deux” is now slated for an October...
Popculture
'Godzilla vs. Kong 2' Release Date: What to Know
The sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is now scheduled to premiere on March 15, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is not yet titled and only a few details are available, but it seems like it will continue Warner Bros. and Legendary's attempts to build a lasting franchise out of their megalithic monster intellectual properties. The movie's premiere date came with the rearranging of a few other films on the slate.
Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More
It's another dark night for Gotham City. One year after Leslie Grace was announced as Batgirl, the film has been scrapped by Warner Bros., multiple outlets report. In July 2022, Variety reported that the Batgirl film, which had already wrapped principal photography and was slated for release on HBO Max, had been canceled by the […]
Pete Davidson Through the Years: A-List Relationships, Career Highlights and More
All hail the king of Staten Island! Pete Davidson has had his fair share of highs and lows through the years — from professional successes to broken engagements. In the early 2010s, the comedian made quite a name for himself in the entertainment industry after starring on Guy Code in 2013 and joining Saturday Night […]
Collider
'Green Lantern' Live-Action Series Still "Alive" at HBO Max Amid Warner Bros. Shake-Up
With the Warner-Discovery merger in full swing alongside the cancelation of Batgirl among several other projects, fans can be reassured that Green Lantern still remains in the future of DC's slate, according to a report from TVLine. A spokesperson for HBO Max has revealed that the project is “very much alive”.
Plot of canceled Batgirl movie leaked by someone who saw a test screening
Batgirl has been the talk of the town lately after Warner Bros. Discovery’s abrupt cancellation. Reports that followed the surprising news revealed that David Zaslav & Co. were reorganizing the DCEU, and Batgirl did not make fiscal sense for the studio. Batgirl’s low-stakes plot did not yield the expected reactions in early screenings. As a result, Zaslav decided to opt for a tax write-off rather than put Batgirl in theaters or on HBO Max.
Brendan Fraser’s Superhero Film Gets Axed And Fans Are Not Happy
Brendan Fraser, known for his globetrotting adventures in The Mummy series, has been returning to the Hollywood spotlight after years of absence. So far, fans have had plenty to cheer him on about, but both they and Fraser took a heavy hit with the cancelation of HBO Max’s Batgirl.
ComicBook
DC Movies Boss Walter Hamada Reportedly Leaving Warner Bros. After Black Adam
Walter Hamada, who left Warner Bros.' New Line Cinema imprint in 2018 to come to DC Films, is likely to leave Warner Bros. Discovery altogether following the release of Black Adam. Hamada, who was reportedly "on the brink" of leaving the studio following last week's news that Batgirl has been shelved to avoid paying taxes, could be sticking around until the release of that movie -- widely expected to be a huge hit, due in no small part to the presence of superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson -- so that he can get whatever bonuses he is due from helping to shepherd it to theaters.
musictimes.com
Iggy Azalea New Music Coming Soon After Confirming Her Final Album Last Year
Many fans thought Iggy Azalea won't be returning to music after releasing "The End of an Era" last year, however, it appears that the rapper will come back soon as she revealed in a post online. Taking to her official Twitter account, the Australian native said she was willing to...
