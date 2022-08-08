ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Healthcare workers say fentanyl is "the biggest problem we are seeing right now"

By Bethany Reeves
KSBY News
KSBY News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JVDrR_0h9bR89R00

Healthcare workers are sounding the alarm about the fentanyl crisis.

Fentanyl has driven the opioid crisis to a level healthcare workers have not yet seen, Cottage Health says.

The hospital, which has multiple locations in Santa Barbara County, says that there were more than 133 overdose deaths within the county between Jan. 2021 and Jan. 2022.

"Fentanyl on its own and paired with other illicit drugs is the biggest problem we are seeing right now," Layla Farinpour, Director of Clinical Care for Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine at Cottage Health, said in a statement. "We have not seen this level of crisis before."

What is it?

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, is not just powerful and addictive. It is often deadly.

The hospital says a lethal dose of fentanyl is about the size of three grains of sugar.

Farinpour says that fentanyl is sometimes prescribed for pain relief and can be found in tablet form, nasal spray or patches.

In other cases, people who use recreational drugs like cocaine and methamphetamines could have run into fentanyl, which is often mixed with other drugs.

Warning signs

Farinpour says that warning signs of an opioid problem include taking the prescription drugs for longer than recommended, needing increasing doses for the same pain relief and getting the medications from other people or illegally.

Addiction to opioids can affect someone's behavior. They might self-isolate from family and friends or have increased conflicts in relationships, problems at work or school or money issues.

Farinpour said, "Opioid use disorder is a medical illness. It's not a character defect. It can happen to anyone. Treatments are available and recovery is possible."

Getting help

Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness and Cottage Health both offer recovery programs for those dealing with addiction.

NARCAN or naxalone, a drug that can save the life of someone who is overdosing, is available for free at multiple locations in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County .

"The most important thing is to take that first step to say something and reach out for help if someone you care about has an opioid use problem," Farinpour said. "Early intervention and treatment can make a big impact."

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Tiny Houses Open Doors to Santa Barbara Homeless Guests

After hosting three gala ribbon-cutting events since last November, DignityMoves finally began admitting the first homeless clients into its groundbreaking new tiny-home village located at 1016 Santa Barbara Street early this Monday, August 8. As openings go, this one was softer than cats’ paws. As of day one, six...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Health
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Oxnard Man Arrested After Leaving Child In Unattended Vehicle Amid 90 Degree Heat

An Oxnard man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly leaving his 5-year-old son in an unattended vehicle parked in a Santa Clarita parking lot in the 90-degree heat. Around 5 p.m. Saturday, deputies received reports of a child left unattended in a vehicle in a parking lot on the 25600 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Axe-Citing Times for State Street

State Street has a little more pep in its step these days thanks to a handful of new and exciting ― if a little unconventional ― businesses arriving downtown. The State Street Axe Club opened Fiesta weekend with a steady stream of customers lining up to hurl hatchets down divided lanes at wooden targets. “I always knew this was something that would be a hit here,” said owner Brett Michaelson, who previously opened an axe-throwing location in Los Angeles. “People want things to do; they want entertainment, but there was nothing to do downtown but drink after 8 p.m.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioid Use Disorder#Drug Trafficking#Healthcare Workers#Drugs#Opioids
kvta.com

KVTA Ventura County Court Briefs

Governor Newsom has appointed a new Ventura County Superior Court judge. 57-year-old Maureen Houska will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge William Liebmann. The Governor’s Office says Houska is a Democrat. She earned her law degree from Loyola Law School and spent her career in private...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

PG&E warns customers of emerging scam campaign

Company providing tips on how customers can protect themselves. – In recent weeks, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has received dozens of reports on an emerging scam: utility impostors demanding immediate payment for a SmartMeter deposit to avoid disconnection. PG&E is sharing tips to help customers recognize the signs of a scam so that they can avoid falling victim.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
daytrippen.com

Lake Cachuma Santa Barbara County

Beautiful Lake Cachuma is located in the Santa Ynez Valley of Santa Barbara County. The lake was artificially created as part of the Bradbury Dam in 1953 by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and covered over 3,100 acres. The lake is a short drive from Santa Barbara; consider visiting the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
calcoastnews.com

Man sets mental health facility in Lompoc on fire with people inside

A man allegedly set a Lompoc mental health facility on fire on Tuesday while people were inside. Shortly before 12:45 p.m., the suspect was allegedly attempting to assault staff at a facility in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue. While officers were en route to the scene, they learned the suspect was also trying to set the building on fire, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Santa Barbara Independent

Lompoc Hit-and-Run Leaves One Injured, One Arrested on Monday

A hit-and-run in a parking lot outside of a discount dollar store in Lompoc Monday evening sent one woman to the hospital in critical condition, while the driver of the vehicle was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, according to Lompoc Police. The incident occurred around 7 p.m....
LOMPOC, CA
calcoastnews.com

Suspect attempts to shoot carjacking victim, gun does not fire

An intoxicated 19-year-old man allegedly attempted to shoot a driver in the head during a carjacking in Lompoc on Saturday night. Shortly after 10 p.m., Jonathon Garcia allegedly pointed a gun at the head of a man in a vehicle on the 1300 block of North L Street and attempted to pull the trigger multiple times, without success. The man drove away and called 9-1-1.
LOMPOC, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy