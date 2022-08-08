On Monday morning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up over 290 points. This comes after the Senate approved a bill this past weekend to spend billions on healthcare programs and climate. In detail, this bill is intended to fight climate change, lower drug prices, and increase corporate taxes. In other news, investors are also digesting earnings headlines from top tech stocks like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR). Meanwhile, companies like Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) are set to report earnings after the close on Monday.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO