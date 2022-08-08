ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

VerifyMe Stock Bullish Momentum With A 7.85% Jump On Monday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with VerifyMe (VRME) jumping 7.85% to $1.86 on Monday while NASDAQ dropped 0.26% to $12,624.09. Today’s last reported volume for VerifyMe is 43153, 78.51% below its average volume of 200853. VerifyMe’s last close was $1.72, 59.81% under its 52-week high of...
STOCKS
via.news

U.S. Gold Corp Stock Was Up By 4.39% On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with U.S. Gold Corp (USAU) jumping 4.39% to $4.28 on Wednesday while NASDAQ rose 2.89% to $12,854.80. Today’s last reported volume for U.S. Gold Corp is 31731, 4.55% above its average volume of 30350. U.S. Gold Corp’s last close was $4.10,...
STOCKS
via.news

Arista Networks Stock Jumps By 20% In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) jumped by a staggering 20.03% in 14 days from $103.19 to $123.86 at 16:01 EST on Monday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.36% to $15,328.79, following the last session’s upward trend. Arista Networks’s...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Hot Growth Stocks Poised to Triple by 2027

Growth stocks have paid the biggest price amid the 2022 bear market. In actuality, many of these names topped out in early 2021, with the bear market wearing on for more than 18 months now. That has investors wondering if any of these hot growth stocks can bounce back. I...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Majestic#Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, Roblox, Wendy's and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Coinbase – Shares of the crypto services operator jumped about 7.4% despite the company reporting a wider-than-expected loss late Tuesday and a decline in volumes in the most recent quarter. The rally coincided with a move higher in bitcoin after a key inflation reading showed a better-than-expected slowdown in rising prices.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Rally; Nvidia Falls Following Revenue Warning

On Monday morning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up over 290 points. This comes after the Senate approved a bill this past weekend to spend billions on healthcare programs and climate. In detail, this bill is intended to fight climate change, lower drug prices, and increase corporate taxes. In other news, investors are also digesting earnings headlines from top tech stocks like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR). Meanwhile, companies like Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) are set to report earnings after the close on Monday.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
InvestorPlace

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Squeezes Over 40% Higher

Soaring over 40% in pre-market trading today, Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock is one of the morning’s top trending tickers. Some investors and pundits are saying that the name, whose shares already jumped 33% on Friday, has become the next big short squeeze. BBBY Stock Has the Ingredients...
STOCKS
via.news

Wayfair Stock Bullish Momentum With A 8.74% Jump On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Wayfair rising 8.74% to $64.82 on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE rose 1.89% to $15,552.70, following the last session’s downward trend on what was an all-around bullish trend exchanging session today. Volume. Today’s last...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Stocks Under $50 to Buy and Hold Forever

ICL Group (ICL): The Israeli company mines chemicals that are used in fertilizers, energy storage and food industries. Photronics (PLAB): The company manufacturers components used in semiconductors found in flat panel displays and integrated circuitry. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC): Rising meat prices have been a serious tailwind for PPC stock....
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

EZGO Technologies EZGO shares increased by 13.5% to $0.82 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million. Array Technologies ARRY shares moved upwards by 9.67% to $20.06. Array Technologies's trading volume hit 212.0K shares by close, accounting for 4.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
STOCKS
via.news

CBOE Bullish Momentum With A 4% Rise In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) is currently on bullish momentum. At 06:08 EST on Wednesday, 10 August, CBOE (VIX) is at 22.19, 4.23% up since the last session’s close. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.64% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.41 and 0.18% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.23.
STOCKS
via.news

Atlassian Stock Bullish Momentum With A 4.68% Jump Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Atlassian rising 4.68% to $281.15 on Monday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 0.26% to $12,624.09, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. Volume. Today’s last...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Semiconductor Stocks Pressured Following Nvidia's Q2 Preannouncement

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares traded lower by 7.9% on Monday after the semiconductor giant preannounced just $6.7 billion in revenue for the July quarter, well below the $8.1 billion in revenue analysts were expecting. Several leading semiconductor stocks traded lower in sympathy for Nvidia as investors anticipate a potentially weak quarter in the semi industry.
STOCKS
via.news

DocuSign Stock Rise On Wednesday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with DocuSign (DOCU) jumping 7.69% to $75.37 on Wednesday while NASDAQ jumped 2.89% to $12,854.80. Today’s last reported volume for DocuSign is 2628290, 48.2% below its average volume of 5074310. DocuSign’s last close was $69.99, 77.76% below its 52-week high of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 73 companies hit new 52-week lows. Intel INTC was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Aytu BioPharma AYTU. Magic Empire Global MEGL shares traded down 81.18% to reach...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

5 Cheap Dividend Stocks Under $5

Who says penny stocks have to be risky and speculative? These cheap dividend stocks under $5 could deliver stable returns via high yields. Ambev SA (ABEV): Its 3.9% dividend yield allows you to get paid while you wait for a turnaround in the Brazil-based brewer. Kinross Gold (KGC): The stock...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy