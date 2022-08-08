Read full article on original website
via.news
VerifyMe Stock Bullish Momentum With A 7.85% Jump On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with VerifyMe (VRME) jumping 7.85% to $1.86 on Monday while NASDAQ dropped 0.26% to $12,624.09. Today’s last reported volume for VerifyMe is 43153, 78.51% below its average volume of 200853. VerifyMe’s last close was $1.72, 59.81% under its 52-week high of...
via.news
U.S. Gold Corp Stock Was Up By 4.39% On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with U.S. Gold Corp (USAU) jumping 4.39% to $4.28 on Wednesday while NASDAQ rose 2.89% to $12,854.80. Today’s last reported volume for U.S. Gold Corp is 31731, 4.55% above its average volume of 30350. U.S. Gold Corp’s last close was $4.10,...
via.news
Arista Networks Stock Jumps By 20% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) jumped by a staggering 20.03% in 14 days from $103.19 to $123.86 at 16:01 EST on Monday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.36% to $15,328.79, following the last session’s upward trend. Arista Networks’s...
InvestorPlace
3 Hot Growth Stocks Poised to Triple by 2027
Growth stocks have paid the biggest price amid the 2022 bear market. In actuality, many of these names topped out in early 2021, with the bear market wearing on for more than 18 months now. That has investors wondering if any of these hot growth stocks can bounce back. I...
NASDAQ
Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 10, 2022 : FWONK, TQQQ, SQQQ, RDBX, BBBY, POST, TWTR, QQQ, RBLX, AMC, NIO, NOK
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 295.1 to 13,303.27. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 42,947,212 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:. Liberty Media Corporation (FWONK) is unchanged at $66.20, with 3,087,098 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update...
Bed Bath & Beyond jumps as retail investors chase highly shorted stocks
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O) jumped 39.0% on Monday as retail investors flocked to the highly shorted stock of the home goods maker, likely piling pressure on those with bearish bets on it.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, Roblox, Wendy's and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Coinbase – Shares of the crypto services operator jumped about 7.4% despite the company reporting a wider-than-expected loss late Tuesday and a decline in volumes in the most recent quarter. The rally coincided with a move higher in bitcoin after a key inflation reading showed a better-than-expected slowdown in rising prices.
NASDAQ
Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Rally; Nvidia Falls Following Revenue Warning
On Monday morning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up over 290 points. This comes after the Senate approved a bill this past weekend to spend billions on healthcare programs and climate. In detail, this bill is intended to fight climate change, lower drug prices, and increase corporate taxes. In other news, investors are also digesting earnings headlines from top tech stocks like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR). Meanwhile, companies like Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) are set to report earnings after the close on Monday.
InvestorPlace
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Squeezes Over 40% Higher
Soaring over 40% in pre-market trading today, Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock is one of the morning’s top trending tickers. Some investors and pundits are saying that the name, whose shares already jumped 33% on Friday, has become the next big short squeeze. BBBY Stock Has the Ingredients...
NASDAQ
Investors ignore increasing losses at LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) as stock jumps 16% this past week
For us, stock picking is in large part the hunt for the truly magnificent stocks. Mistakes are inevitable, but a single top stock pick can cover any losses, and so much more. Take, for example, the LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) share price, which skyrocketed 359% over three years. On top of that, the share price is up 40% in about a quarter.
via.news
Wayfair Stock Bullish Momentum With A 8.74% Jump On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Wayfair rising 8.74% to $64.82 on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE rose 1.89% to $15,552.70, following the last session’s downward trend on what was an all-around bullish trend exchanging session today. Volume. Today’s last...
InvestorPlace
7 Stocks Under $50 to Buy and Hold Forever
ICL Group (ICL): The Israeli company mines chemicals that are used in fertilizers, energy storage and food industries. Photronics (PLAB): The company manufacturers components used in semiconductors found in flat panel displays and integrated circuitry. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC): Rising meat prices have been a serious tailwind for PPC stock....
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
EZGO Technologies EZGO shares increased by 13.5% to $0.82 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million. Array Technologies ARRY shares moved upwards by 9.67% to $20.06. Array Technologies's trading volume hit 212.0K shares by close, accounting for 4.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
via.news
CBOE Bullish Momentum With A 4% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) is currently on bullish momentum. At 06:08 EST on Wednesday, 10 August, CBOE (VIX) is at 22.19, 4.23% up since the last session’s close. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.64% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.41 and 0.18% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.23.
via.news
Atlassian Stock Bullish Momentum With A 4.68% Jump Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Atlassian rising 4.68% to $281.15 on Monday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 0.26% to $12,624.09, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. Volume. Today’s last...
Benzinga
Semiconductor Stocks Pressured Following Nvidia's Q2 Preannouncement
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares traded lower by 7.9% on Monday after the semiconductor giant preannounced just $6.7 billion in revenue for the July quarter, well below the $8.1 billion in revenue analysts were expecting. Several leading semiconductor stocks traded lower in sympathy for Nvidia as investors anticipate a potentially weak quarter in the semi industry.
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
via.news
DocuSign Stock Rise On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with DocuSign (DOCU) jumping 7.69% to $75.37 on Wednesday while NASDAQ jumped 2.89% to $12,854.80. Today’s last reported volume for DocuSign is 2628290, 48.2% below its average volume of 5074310. DocuSign’s last close was $69.99, 77.76% below its 52-week high of...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
On Tuesday, 73 companies hit new 52-week lows. Intel INTC was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Aytu BioPharma AYTU. Magic Empire Global MEGL shares traded down 81.18% to reach...
InvestorPlace
5 Cheap Dividend Stocks Under $5
Who says penny stocks have to be risky and speculative? These cheap dividend stocks under $5 could deliver stable returns via high yields. Ambev SA (ABEV): Its 3.9% dividend yield allows you to get paid while you wait for a turnaround in the Brazil-based brewer. Kinross Gold (KGC): The stock...
