Florida State

WTOV 9

Belmont College welcomes groups who've aided in program enhancements

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Members of the Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association and the Development District Association of Appalachia visited Belmont College to highlight the investments that have been made by the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Ohio Governor's Office of Appalachia. Investments by the groups have allowed Belmont College’s...
OHIO STATE
WTOV 9

Drivers reminded to be aware of buses as school year begins

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — August is School Bus Safety Month and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to be cautious as kids head back to class. Since 2017, more than 6,000 traffic crashes involving school buses have been reported within the state of Ohio. Amongst those, no occupants of a school bus were killed.
OHIO STATE

