Read full article on original website
Related
WTOV 9
Officials in Jefferson County hoping to help stop ascending overdose death numbers in Ohio
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Overdose death numbers have been in a competition the last several years in Ohio. It's one where the most recent year always wins. At this point, is there anything that can be done?. "2020, we saw a 25 percent increase in overdose deaths in Ohio,...
WTOV 9
Belmont College welcomes groups who've aided in program enhancements
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Members of the Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association and the Development District Association of Appalachia visited Belmont College to highlight the investments that have been made by the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Ohio Governor's Office of Appalachia. Investments by the groups have allowed Belmont College’s...
WTOV 9
Drivers reminded to be aware of buses as school year begins
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — August is School Bus Safety Month and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to be cautious as kids head back to class. Since 2017, more than 6,000 traffic crashes involving school buses have been reported within the state of Ohio. Amongst those, no occupants of a school bus were killed.
WTOV 9
152 mph in a 55-mph zone: Driver clocked with major speeding ticket
NORFOLK, Va. (WJLA) — A driver was recently the recipient of a hefty speeding ticket, courtesy of Virginia State Police (VSP). Troopers cited the driver on I-64 for 152 miles per hour in a posted 55 mph zone in Norfolk. The agency tweeted out a partial photo of the...
Comments / 0