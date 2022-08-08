Read full article on original website
via.news
Everbridge Stock Went Down By Over 8% On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) slid 8.36% to $29.61 at 16:07 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.26% to $12,484.73, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, an all-around bearish trend exchanging session today.
Motley Fool
2 Cannabis Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
AFC Gamma is trading for a low price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. Trulieve's Harvest Health and Recreation purchase will drive growth this year. AFC Gamma also offers a dividend with a yield of 12.7%. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Trulieve Cannabis: A Top Pick Operator In A Small Pond? Analyst Offers Model Update Post 2Q22
Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a rating of Overweight for the stocks of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF and lowered its price target to $54 from $57, on “slightly reduced estimates.”. The Thesis. In a recent analyst note, Zuanic explained why Trulieve is one of his Top Pick...
WeTrade, Roblox And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Wednesday
OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX shares fell 26.7% to $16.32 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates. PetIQ, Inc. PETQ dipped 20.9% to $13.44 after the company posted downbeat Q2 sales and issued weak sales forecast. Angi Inc. ANGI dropped 16.7% to...
InvestorPlace
7 Short-Term Stocks to Buy for a Quick Profit
If you're just looking to score a quick buck, these short-term stocks to buy can help. ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT): The innovative toolmaker's stock features significant short interest. Greenwich Lifesciences (GLSI): An immunotherapy specialist, GLSI stock may be at the early stage of a major run higher. CompoSecure (CMPO): Providing cryptocurrency...
2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
The cannabis industry has some incredible deals at the moment, but not all pot stocks will be winners.
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
T2 Biosystems TTOO stock moved upwards by 24.1% to $0.2 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 54.8 million, accounting for 360.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 million. Inotiv NOTV shares rose 13.26% to...
NASDAQ
Cronos Group (CRON) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Cronos Group (CRON) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this cannabis company would post...
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
Micron and Nvidia: Buy or Sell After Bearish Updates?
Yesterday it was Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report and today it’s Micron (MU) - Get Micron Technology Inc. Report. Both chipmakers are moving lower on Tuesday following bearish news this week. Shortly before the open on Monday, Nvidia warned that its revenue results in the current quarter...
NASDAQ
Agilent Technologies (A) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
Agilent Technologies (A) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended July 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
tickerreport.com
CX Institutional Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, Roblox, Wendy's and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Coinbase – Shares of the crypto services operator jumped about 7.4% despite the company reporting a wider-than-expected loss late Tuesday and a decline in volumes in the most recent quarter. The rally coincided with a move higher in bitcoin after a key inflation reading showed a better-than-expected slowdown in rising prices.
via.news
VerifyMe Stock Bullish Momentum With A 7.85% Jump On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with VerifyMe (VRME) jumping 7.85% to $1.86 on Monday while NASDAQ dropped 0.26% to $12,624.09. Today’s last reported volume for VerifyMe is 43153, 78.51% below its average volume of 200853. VerifyMe’s last close was $1.72, 59.81% under its 52-week high of...
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 08/10/2022: TTD, CYBR, WBX, XLK, SOXX
Technology stocks were rallying pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were up more than 2% recently. The Trade Desk (TTD) was surging past 20% after it reported Q2 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.20 per share, up from $0.18 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.20.
InvestorPlace
Hold Off on SoFi Stock After a Post-Earnings Spike
Like other fintech stocks, shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock have had a tough year. Blame it on the market’s changing view of high-growth stocks, plus the expectation that economic conditions will become more challenging. Trading above $15 per share at the start of January, SOFI stock at one point fell into penny-stock territory (under $5 per share).
NASDAQ
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 8th:. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CFR: This bank holding company for Frost Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days. CullenFrost Bankers, Inc....
Motley Fool
3 Dirt Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket
Booking Holdings will likely fly higher as more consumers return to traveling. The 5G upgrade cycle is helping insulate Qualcomm from slowing consumer spending. Investors seem to have oversold Target as the company works to offload excess inventory. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
InvestorPlace
5 Cheap Dividend Stocks Under $5
Who says penny stocks have to be risky and speculative? These cheap dividend stocks under $5 could deliver stable returns via high yields. Ambev SA (ABEV): Its 3.9% dividend yield allows you to get paid while you wait for a turnaround in the Brazil-based brewer. Kinross Gold (KGC): The stock...
