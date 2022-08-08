Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO