Florida State

Davida L Wells
2d ago

Seriously you must see that DeSantos is removing our freedom of speech by going after this attorneys law license for not agreeing with him. For only making a statement. This is state and federally unconstitutional!!! Please you must see this. What happens when you disagree with him will you go to jail or have your livelihood taken by him? This is NOT what America is about this is WRONG

Just1American
2d ago

Rhonda Santos is doing exactly what his constituents want. you swore an oath of office. to uphold our laws. this guy refuses to do just that. you're fired. and it needs to start start happening all over the United States.

Maria2
2d ago

He is taking care of his state and the people!!! Good for him. Thank you. We are not running amuck like some of the other states!

