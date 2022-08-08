Read full article on original website
Davida L Wells
2d ago
Seriously you must see that DeSantos is removing our freedom of speech by going after this attorneys law license for not agreeing with him. For only making a statement. This is state and federally unconstitutional!!! Please you must see this. What happens when you disagree with him will you go to jail or have your livelihood taken by him? This is NOT what America is about this is WRONG
Just1American
2d ago
Rhonda Santos is doing exactly what his constituents want. you swore an oath of office. to uphold our laws. this guy refuses to do just that. you're fired. and it needs to start start happening all over the United States.
Maria2
2d ago
He is taking care of his state and the people!!! Good for him. Thank you. We are not running amuck like some of the other states!
Gov. DeSantis Endorses Polk School Board Candidate Rick Nolte
Over the last few weeks, Gov. Ron DeSantis has endorsed 29 Republican candidates in non-partisan school board races across Florida’s 67 counties. On Monday night, he added one more endorsement, and it was for a candidate in Polk County: Rick Nolte, who is challenging incumbent Polk School Board member Sarah Fortney.
