Diamond volleyball won its second district title in three seasons in a 15-win campaign last year. The Wildcats will have a new coach at the helm this year in Morgan Hayes. “I was very attracted to Diamond because I heard many great things about this program,” Hayes said. “I thought it would be such a great experience to coach here. After seeing such great things this summer I am very excited to see where this season takes us. I have very high hopes for this season.”

DIAMOND, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO