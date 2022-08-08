Read full article on original website
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Nixa Softball
Nixa softball posted its best record in over a decade last season. The 23-9 Eagles captured the program’s first district title since 2010 and reached the Class 5 state quarterfinals before falling to Blue Springs South. Head coach Matt Walker, entering his 10th season at the helm, credits a...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Diamond Volleyball
Diamond volleyball won its second district title in three seasons in a 15-win campaign last year. The Wildcats will have a new coach at the helm this year in Morgan Hayes. “I was very attracted to Diamond because I heard many great things about this program,” Hayes said. “I thought it would be such a great experience to coach here. After seeing such great things this summer I am very excited to see where this season takes us. I have very high hopes for this season.”
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: West Plains Volleyball
West Plains volleyball won 13 matches last year behind a five-player senior class. At the head of that class was Ashton Judd. Judd led the Lady Zizzers in kills (357), aces (43) and blocks (24). She earned first-team all-conference honors. “Ashton was a great player and leader,” West Plains head...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Willow Springs Volleyball
Willow Springs volleyball will have a new look on the court with just two players returning from last season’s 10-win team. Those two players are senior Lily Bolander (middle) and junior Aspen Crudgington (outside hitter). Bolander earned all-district and honorable mention all-conference honors last year. She was second on...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Stockton Volleyball
Stockton volleyball finished 21-10-3 overall last year. The Tigers will be looking for much more than that this year with one of the area’s best hitters in Summer Kenney returning. Kenney, a Class 2 all-state selection last year, accounted for 512 total kills in her junior season. That was...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Greenfield Volleyball
Greenfield volleyball is poised for a big season with six seniors returning from last year’s 17-win team. This group of competitive seniors won district titles in 2019 and 2020. “I’ve been told that it was necessary to bring out extra teachers to recess duty for these girls to play...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Ash Grove Volleyball
Ash Grove volleyball won nine matches last year and finished below .500 for the first time since 2014. This year’s team is motivated to get back above .500. “As any team coming off of an under .500 season, they are determined to improve and make this year better than the year before through team morale and hard work,” Ash Grove head coach Diana Eiberger said.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Pierce City Volleyball
Pierce City volleyball won 22 matches last year. It marked the third consecutive year with at least 16 wins for Pierce City. The Eagles will look to make it that a fourth straight year with a strong group returning that features five seniors that played in at least 80 sets last year as juniors.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Marionville Volleyball
Marionville volleyball won 12 matches last year, which was the first time the Lady Comets eclipsed the 10-win plateau since 2016. They will look for even more this year with six players returning who played in all 77 sets last season. That group features one senior in Jeslyn Coker. The...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Sarcoxie Volleyball
Sarcoxie volleyball won 18 matches finishing runner-up in districts to Diamond last year. The 18 wins marked the seventh consecutive season with double-digit wins. Morgan Brashers takes over as head coach this year, and she has like what she has seen from her players during the summer. “As the new...
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
A New Scenic Byway Called “Ozark Run” Could Be Coming to Missouri
Missouri does not lack for beautiful places to take a drive. If a new proposal is accepted, there will be a new one coming to the Show Me state. The idea is for a new scenic byway called "Ozark Run" that would provide a more organized way to take in the best of (you guessed it) the Missouri Ozarks.
ozarksalive.com
Finley Farms, a natural oasis in the middle of Ozark
Finley Farms links multiple facets in a modern-day Ozarks story. The destination for dining and gathering also offers a natural oasis in the middle of town through its on-site farm, which features rows of tomato plants, flowers, silky stalks of corn and more that are both visually and tastily satisfying.
mymoinfo.com
Ozark Run Scenic Byway to Pass Through Several Local Counties & Towns If Approved
(Belleview) A proposed 375-mile long scenic byway would go right through the heart of the Regional Radio listening area if it is given approval. A group called “Scenic Missouri” has submitted the application for the Ozark Run Scenic Byway. Travis Koestner with the Missouri Department of Transportation explains...
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon R-3 gets two transportation awards
The Lebanon R3 School District opened its Board meeting last night on a high note. Transportation Director Joe Pemberton presented two awards from the state of Missouri highlighting excellence in bus maintenance. My Ozarks Online · GB080922Pemberton01. This was Lebanon’s 11th consecutive time winning these awards.
KTTS
Winning Show Me Cash Sold in Springfield Unclaimed
(KTTS News) – If you purchased a Show Me Cash Prize at a Kum N Go off West Battlefield at the end of July, you may want to check your ticket. A $174,000 Show Me Cash prize is currently unclaimed in Springfield. The ticket was sold at the Kum...
ozarkradionews.com
City of West Plains to Perform Smoke Testing on Sewer System Over Aug.-Sept.
West Plains, MO. – The City of West Plains recently talked to us here about upcoming tests that will be done on the sewer systems. In addition, they have issued a press release about the upcoming survey. Read below for more:. The City of West Plains and personnel from...
Ozarks First.com
Highest-rated restaurants in SGF, according to Tripadvisor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
ozarkradionews.com
Houston Juvenile Injured In Hiking Accident
Houston, MO. – A 17-year-old juvenile has sustained serious injury and was transported by air medical transport following a hiking accident on Saturday. At roughly 4:30pm, a 17-year-old hiker fell around 30ft while hiking on the Narrows Trail, a hiking trail halfway between Houston and Bucyrus. The hiker appeared to fall off of a cliffside, and then rolled an additional 50 feet from the initial impact, seriously injuring them in the process.
It is now easier to become a Missouri substitute teacher
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Amid a substitute teacher shortage, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill that makes it easier for people to take up the profession. People who wanted to become substitute teachers in Missouri used to be required to have 60 college credit hours. As of June of this year, the state will only […]
