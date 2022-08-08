Read full article on original website
Democratic Reps Call on Senate to Declare That Supreme Court Justices Lied Under Oath in Confirmation Hearings
Congressional Democrats are angry. And they may be rightfully so. After then-Judge Neil Gorsuch was nominated for the highest court in the land by former President Donald Trump in 2017, chatter immediately spread throughout the D.C. political arena about the potential for Roe v. Wade to be overturned in the future.
Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'
A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
New state law gives veterans right to concealed carry without a permit
Beginning Monday, military veterans will have the right to carry a concealed weapon without obtaining a permit. The new law was authored in the legislature by Monroe area
State Judge Blocks Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis From Investigating State Senator Burt Jones
A Georgia judge blocked Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis, from investigating state Sen. Burt Jones (R) Monday as part of an investigation into former president Donald Trump. Willis has been investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. President Joe Biden was...
CNBC
These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022
In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
Marco Rubio Says He Won't Vote To Eliminate the Defense of Marriage Act, But His Explanation Makes No Sense
Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio is saying he won't vote for a new bill that would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), the 1996 law that banned federal recognition of gay marriage. But his explanation suggests Rubio doesn't truly understand either DOMA or the new bill. The Respect for...
US Supreme Court gun ruling leads to new Massachusetts bill
A Massachusetts bill aimed at recasting the state's gun laws in the wake of last month's Supreme Court ruling making it harder for states to limit access to firearms was approved by lawmakers Monday. Democratic leaders — who have pledged to draft tougher legislation when they come back into formal...
Should marijuana be legal? That's the question before us today.
Good evening. We're taking today's newsletter to focus on one topic that we believe is becoming increasingly important.
Vox
The Supreme Court just let a Trump judge seize control of ICE, at least for now
On Thursday evening, the Supreme Court handed down a brief, 5-4 decision that effectively places Drew Tipton, a Trump-appointed federal trial judge in Texas, in charge of many of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) decisions about which immigrants to target. The decision was largely along party lines, except that...
thecentersquare.com
Attorneys general file brief in federal travel mask mandate case
(The Center Square) – Attorneys general from 23 states have filed an amicus brief in a federal appeals court urging judges to uphold a ruling from earlier this year that struck down the mask mandate for interstate travel. Four months ago, Florida U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle sided...
Colorado's high courts are almost as diverse as the state
Colorado's Supreme Court closely reflects the state's overall ethnic makeup. Why it matters: Sitting judges decide on important cases with lasting and sometimes immediate impacts on people and systems through rulings on civil and criminal law. Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, many activists now view November's general election as one of the last firewalls protecting abortion access, Axios' Stef W. Kight writes. Details: Judges of color represent at least 29% of Colorado's seven supreme court justices; two are Latino. People of color comprise roughly one-third of Colorado's 5.8 million residents.Latinos make up about 22%...
Criminalizing the vote: GOP-led states enacted 102 new election penalties after 2020
First in a two-part series During the 2020 election, Rhonda Briggins and her sorority sisters spent days providing voters in metro Atlanta with water and snacks as they waited in long lines at polling places. The lines for early voting and on Election Day at times stretched on for hours. As the national co-chair for […] The post Criminalizing the vote: GOP-led states enacted 102 new election penalties after 2020 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Missouri Voters Could Legalize Recreational Marijuana This Fall
Green shoots are popping up in red states.
Biden nominates lawyer who represented Mississippi abortion clinic at Supreme Court in Dobbs case for federal judgeship
President Joe Biden on Friday nominated Julie Rikelman, who argued the case for the Mississippi clinic before the Supreme Court in the case that led to the overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, for a post on an US appeals court.
Federal judge nixes condemned Alabama man’s request, allowing state to execute him later this month
A federal judge ruled that the execution of an Alabama inmate can proceed as scheduled later this month, rejecting the condemned man’s request for a postponement. Joe Nathan James Jr. is set to be given a lethal injection on July 28 after being convicting of killing his one-time girlfriend, Faith Hall, in Birmingham, almost three decades ago.
Judge to hear DOJ lawsuit over Idaho’s abortion trigger law on Aug. 22
A hearing will take place on Aug. 22 for the U.S. Department of Justice’s lawsuit against the state of Idaho over its abortion trigger law, according to federal court documents. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill, who will preside over the case, held an informal status conference with the two parties on Friday to set […] The post Judge to hear DOJ lawsuit over Idaho’s abortion trigger law on Aug. 22 appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
americanmilitarynews.com
US Census Bureau demanding gun holster companies hand over customer info
The US Department of Commerce Census Bureau is demanding gun holster makers and retailers turn over customers’ order numbers, product descriptions and shipping information, according to letters from the agency obtained by AmmoLand News last month. Those who don’t comply could face fines of up to $10,000. Join...
thecentersquare.com
WV AG wants Supreme Court to let school choice program go into effect
(The Center Square) – After a West Virginia school choice scholarship program was halted by the courts, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is taking the fight to the Supreme Court of Appeals. A lower court issued an injunction to prevent West Virginia from implementing the Hope Scholarship Act and an...
