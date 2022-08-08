Colorado's Supreme Court closely reflects the state's overall ethnic makeup. Why it matters: Sitting judges decide on important cases with lasting and sometimes immediate impacts on people and systems through rulings on civil and criminal law. Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, many activists now view November's general election as one of the last firewalls protecting abortion access, Axios' Stef W. Kight writes. Details: Judges of color represent at least 29% of Colorado's seven supreme court justices; two are Latino. People of color comprise roughly one-third of Colorado's 5.8 million residents.Latinos make up about 22%...

COLORADO STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO