Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CNBC

These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022

In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
INDIANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Attorneys general file brief in federal travel mask mandate case

(The Center Square) – Attorneys general from 23 states have filed an amicus brief in a federal appeals court urging judges to uphold a ruling from earlier this year that struck down the mask mandate for interstate travel. Four months ago, Florida U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle sided...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios Denver

Colorado's high courts are almost as diverse as the state

Colorado's Supreme Court closely reflects the state's overall ethnic makeup. Why it matters: Sitting judges decide on important cases with lasting and sometimes immediate impacts on people and systems through rulings on civil and criminal law. Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, many activists now view November's general election as one of the last firewalls protecting abortion access, Axios' Stef W. Kight writes. Details: Judges of color represent at least 29% of Colorado's seven supreme court justices; two are Latino. People of color comprise roughly one-third of Colorado's 5.8 million residents.Latinos make up about 22%...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Montanan

Criminalizing the vote: GOP-led states enacted 102 new election penalties after 2020

First in a two-part series During the 2020 election, Rhonda Briggins and her sorority sisters spent days providing voters in metro Atlanta with water and snacks as they waited in long lines at polling places. The lines for early voting and on Election Day at times stretched on for hours. As the national co-chair for […] The post Criminalizing the vote: GOP-led states enacted 102 new election penalties after 2020 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ELECTIONS
Idaho Capital Sun

Judge to hear DOJ lawsuit over Idaho’s abortion trigger law on Aug. 22

A hearing will take place on Aug. 22 for the U.S. Department of Justice’s lawsuit against the state of Idaho over its abortion trigger law, according to federal court documents. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill, who will preside over the case, held an informal status conference with the two parties on Friday to set […] The post Judge to hear DOJ lawsuit over Idaho’s abortion trigger law on Aug. 22 appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US Census Bureau demanding gun holster companies hand over customer info

The US Department of Commerce Census Bureau is demanding gun holster makers and retailers turn over customers’ order numbers, product descriptions and shipping information, according to letters from the agency obtained by AmmoLand News last month. Those who don’t comply could face fines of up to $10,000. Join...
POLITICS
thecentersquare.com

WV AG wants Supreme Court to let school choice program go into effect

(The Center Square) – After a West Virginia school choice scholarship program was halted by the courts, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is taking the fight to the Supreme Court of Appeals. A lower court issued an injunction to prevent West Virginia from implementing the Hope Scholarship Act and an...
CONGRESS & COURTS

