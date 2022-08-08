Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally Tally Day 4: Fatal crashes up to 3
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
Sturgis Rally Tally Day 3: 22 injury crashes so far
Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes.
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Wednesday 12:20 p.m. Drowning victim recovered at Angostura
FALL RIVER COUNTY, S.D. — The Pennington County Search and Rescue, Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue, the Remote Operation Vehicle Team, and South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks assisted the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday evening in search of a swimmer at Angostura. The Pennington County Sheriff’s...
kotatv.com
Canadian children in Amber Alert rescued in Meade County
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Details have not been released but a social media post by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office states that Luna and Hunter Potts, taken by their noncustodial mother and her companion, have been found safe. “The team work of DCI, The Sheriff’s Office, SD Highway...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newscenter1.tv
AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Endangered children located safe in South Dakota
UPDATE 4:00 P.M. – According to Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin, the children were recovered at the Glencoe Campground, around five miles east of downtown Sturgis. “They had gotten to their car and were going to leave, but there was a traffic stop made. They were both taken into custody without incident,” Sheriff Merwin said. “The kids have been taken to and placed with DSS and everybody is good. Very quiet stop and Canada is very happy. I talked to them today and they were totally impressed that with the rally going on, they said. I think it was within ninety minutes of the alert going out we had them in custody.”
A front porch view of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Joseph Bryant was sitting on his front porch, watching the bikes go by on Monday morning, when something a little out of the ordinary happened.
KELOLAND TV
300,000 vehicles in 5 days at Sturgis Rally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The vehicle traffic has hit 300,000 for the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The vehicle count for Tuesday, Aug. 9, was 58,610 down from last year’s 60,626. The five-day total count is 300,386 vehicles. That’s about...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City woman arrested after DUI crash Tuesday afternoon
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Police Department officers responded to a report of a crash in the area south of LaCrosse Street and Omaha Street Tuesday afternoon. When they arrived at the scene of the crash, officers learned from witnesses that a pickup truck was southbound on Lacrosse Street in front of a passenger vehicle, which was travelling at a high rate of speed. The passenger vehicle collided with the rear-end of the pickup truck and both vehicles came to a stop after the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
frcheraldstar.com
GF&P’s Nachtigall named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year
RAPID CITY – South Dakota GF&P Conservation Officer Specialist Bruce Nachtigall was recently presented the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award from the Midwest Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies (MAFWA). A 1987 graduate of Hot Springs High School, Nachtigall has worked for the SD-GFP for the past 28 years, with the last 23 in Rapid City.
Black Hills Pioneer
Jail time, probation for Spearfish man sentenced in assault case
DEADWOOD — A man who assaulted his girlfriend in an alcohol-related incident was sentenced Aug. 2 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Benjamin Robert Borneman, 42, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Feb. 2 and charged with aggravated assault against a female victim on Jan. 30, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
more955.com
Highway Patrol Sturgis Rally Tally through 6 AM, Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Compiled from 6 a.m. Saturday August 6, 2022, to 6 a.m. Tuesday August 09, 2022. Item Sturgis Rapid City District District Total Last Year to Date. At 10:21 a.m., Monday, South Dakota Highway 34, mile marker 3, six miles west of Belle Fourche: A 2003 Harley-Davidson FLTHI motorcycle was westbound on South Dakota Highway 34 when it slowed down to make a right-hand turn. It was reared end by a westbound 2018 Honda GLI800 motorcycle. The 68-year-old male driver of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle was thrown from the motorcycle. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Spearfish hospital. The 70-year-old male driver of the Honda was not injured. Neither driver was wearing a helmet.
KEVN
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 44
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One person died in a three-motorcycle crash Tuesday morning. The crash was on South Dakota Highway 44 near Scenic. “We have a three-motorcycle crash; we have three serious life-threatening injuries that were transported to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and then we had one fatality,” said South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Elyse Helkenn.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minor injuries after semi crashes into house in Sturgis
Authorities were on scene at a semi vs. house crash this morning.
KEVN
The Sturgis motorcycle rally sees an increase in drug possession misdemeanors
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With people coming from across the country to the Sturgis Rally, some bring more than their bikes with them. Along with a big increase in parking violations this year, misdemeanor drug possessions have gone up since last year. According to the Sturgis Police Department, drug possession charges have been up by 27 percent compared to last year’s numbers.
Sturgis Rally Tally 2022: 1 fatal, 4 injury crashes reported Saturday
Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes.
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Duhamel #2 fire North of Wall estimated at 2,500 acres
10:01 PM UPDATE: The fire is now estimated to be around 2500+ acres with 50% containment. There are several departments that are on the scene, along with state and federal resources. The list is as follows. Wall, Quinn New Underwood, Ellsworth, Box Elder, Black Hawk, North Haines, Rapid Valley, Scenic,...
KELOLAND TV
Months after her death, Long Soldier’s family looking for answers
OGLALA, S.D. (KELO) – In January, Cheryl Tiara Long Soldier from Oglala, South Dakota, went missing. A month later, her body was found in the Grass Creek area near town. Her death is still being investigated, but now six months later, her family still doesn’t know what happened.
KELOLAND TV
Airbnb for Sturgis Rally attendees
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Maybe 15 or 20 minutes or so from the full roar of the Sturgis Rally are two houses along a county road back in the woods. Bikers who come for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally each August have found their way to these two houses at the invitation of the host, Lang Termes.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fatal crash on day one of Sturgis rally in South Dakota
(Sturgis, SD) -- One person is dead after a motorcycle crash during the first official day of South Dakota's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. South Dakota officials say a 58-year-old male was killed when his Harley-Davidson rear-ended another motorcycle Saturday morning. The second driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. None of the drivers were wearing a helmet.
gowatertown.net
Man killed on I-90 motorcycle crash near Summerset
SUMMERSET, S.D.–Another motorcycle fatality in South Dakota during Sturgis Rally Bike Week. The State Patrol says a 51 year-old man driving a Harley Davidson Road King eastbound on Interstate 90, two miles west of Summerset was killed Sunday afternoon. The victim struck a motorcycle that was lying on the...
Comments / 0