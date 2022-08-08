ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA Senate Race: Oz targets Fetterman over sanctuary cities, prison reform in new ad

By Julia Mueller
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26f0td_0h9bOrfY00

(The Hill) – Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz attacked Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman over sanctuary cities and “failed liberal policies” in a new ad Monday as the two vie for the seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Toomey (R).

The ad knocked Fetterman for supporting sanctuary cities, where local authorities aren’t required to report to federal immigration agents, and other criminal justice reforms.

Fetterman’s campaign called for TV stations in the state to stop airing the ad, which they say misrepresents the Democrat’s platform.

The fact-checking website PolitiFact analyzed two contested claims in the ad — that Fetterman hoped to “eliminate life sentences for murderers” and release a third of the state’s prisoners — and determined both were “mostly false.”

Paid for by the National Republican Senatorial Committee and approved by Oz, the spot is part of a nearly $2 million ad buy set to run in the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh markets over several weeks, a spokesperson for Oz confirmed to The Hill Monday.

Oz, who has been endorsed by former President Trump, is trailing Fetterman in recent polls as the two jostle to replace the retiring Toomey in one of the most closely watched races of the midterms.

Fetterman, who has been recovering from a stroke in May, has waged an aggressive and irreverent online campaign against the heart surgeon-turned-television doctor.

Oz in turn has called Fetterman soft on crime and warned his policies on immigration and other issues would make the state less safe. He’s also mocked his opponent for his absence from campaign events.

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Pennsylvania Senate Race: Fetterman leads Oz in new poll

(WHTM) – A new Pennsylvania Senate Race poll shows Democrat John Fetterman holding a double-digit lead over Republican Mehmet Oz. The poll was conducted by Momentive/SurveyMonkey for Center Street PAC, “a nonpartisan political action committee focused on promoting rational governance and combatting extremism.”. Of the 1,206 voters recorded...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
WEKU

Democrats again meddle in a GOP primary, this time in Michigan

A national Democratic group is spending money in a Michigan Republican primary, the latest instance of the party's controversial moves to elevate far-right GOP candidates that Democrats believe would be easier to beat in the fall. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee on Monday released a new TV ad about John...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden

As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Mehmet Oz
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Gop Senate#Prison Reform#Pa Senate Race#Gop#Democratic#Politifact
Axios

Celebrity candidates threaten GOP's hopes of a Senate majority

Inexperienced Republican candidates are threatening to cost Mitch McConnell a long-anticipated Senate majority in this year's midterms. The big picture: The GOP roster is filled with Trump-endorsed celebrities who've never run political campaigns — former NFL star Herschel Walker in Georgia, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and best-selling author J.D. Vance in Ohio.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
News 4 Buffalo

Four arrested after Jamestown police chase, search warrant

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police arrested four people on Tuesday, following a high-speed vehicle pursuit, which started in Jamestown just before noon and ended in Frewsburg. The pursuit began after police attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the intersection of Allen Street and Willard Street, as police reportedly observed Samuel Pointer, a wanted […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy