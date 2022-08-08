RGC Shop with a Cop supplies 40 students with uniforms

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande City Police Department partnered with Wal-Mart to help raise enough money to buy back-to-school uniforms for local students.

The Shop with a Cop event raised enough funds to help 40 children receive back-to-school uniforms Friday.

Rio Grande City Crime Stoppers and the Rio Grande City Police made the event possible with a budget of $3,000.

Every child helped received 4 shirts and 3 pairs of pants. Students from elementary through high school participated in the event.















(Source: Rio Grande City Police Department Facebook)

