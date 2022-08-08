ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Grande City, TX

RGC Shop with a Cop supplies 40 students with uniforms

By Alejandra Yanez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande City Police Department partnered with Wal-Mart to help raise enough money to buy back-to-school uniforms for local students.

CBP pursuit leads to collision with parked car

The Shop with a Cop event raised enough funds to help 40 children receive back-to-school uniforms Friday.

Rio Grande City Crime Stoppers and the Rio Grande City Police made the event possible with a budget of $3,000.

Every child helped received 4 shirts and 3 pairs of pants. Students from elementary through high school participated in the event.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bBiTJ_0h9bOqmp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33KVuv_0h9bOqmp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g0UDz_0h9bOqmp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0osTxA_0h9bOqmp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kCLqN_0h9bOqmp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mhkm9_0h9bOqmp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVM7U_0h9bOqmp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AXhtL_0h9bOqmp00
(Source: Rio Grande City Police Department Facebook)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

DPS: One dead, two airlifted after crash north of Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left a woman dead, and two others hospitalized. The crash occurred at approximately 12:36 p.m. on Wednesday near FM 1015 north of Mile 11, north of Weslaco, a press release by DPS stated. A preliminary investigation revealed a green Chrysler […]
WESLACO, TX
utrgvrider.com

Police Reports: July 28-Aug. 3

The following are among the incidents reported to University Police between July 28 and Aug. 3. 11:58 a.m.: A student reported that while running on the sidewalk of the 700 block of Sugar Road in Edinburg, she had a negative interaction with an unknown male riding a bike. No criminal offense occurred.
EDINBURG, TX
kurv.com

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In McAllen

McAllen police continue to investigate the circumstances around a 2-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist Tuesday night. A motorcycle and an SUV collided on the 1500 block of South 10th Street near the I-2 frontage road. The motorcyclist was thrown to the ground and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police haven’t yet released the name of the victim.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Motorcyclist dies after collision with SUV in McAllen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A motorcyclist is deceased after colliding with an SUV Tuesday evening. At approximately 7:00 pm, officers responded to the 1500 block of south 10th street in McAllen, near Frontage, in reference to an accident between a motorcycle and an SUV, according to police. Officials say the motorcyclist was thrown off his […]
MCALLEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Rio Grande City, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Sports
Rio Grande City, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Rio Grande City, TX
KRGV

McAllen police investigating fatal motorcycle collision

A motorcyclist died Tuesday after a vehicle collision in McAllen, police said. Officers responded to the 1500 block of S. 10th Street in response to a motor vehicle collision involving an SUV and a motorcycle at 7:23 p.m., according to McAllen police spokeswoman Officer Olivia Lopez. The motorcyclist is deceased...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

DPS identifies driver accused of crashing outside Edinburg shop

A woman is facing charges after crashing into multiple vehicles at an auto shop in Edinburg on Saturday. Maria Del Carmen Gutierrez was the driver of the white SUV seen on surveillance video crashing into multiple vehicles, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Gutierrez has been charged with...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

UPDATE: Donna Police arrest man wanted in attempted kidnapping

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspect in an attempted kidnapping in Donna was taken into custody this morning. Donna Police officers arrested 38-year-old Roy Anthony Yanez at his home Wednesday morning. He is being transported to the city jail. On Sunday night, a surveillance video from a Circle K convenience store, located at the 900 […]
ValleyCentral

CBP pursuit leads to collision with parked car

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Border Patrol pursuit ended in a vehicle crashing into a parked car. On Friday, Border patrol agents were pursuing the driver of a GMC Envoy after agents saw multiple people load into the vehicle near Roma, according to a news release. The pursuit came to a stop after the GMC […]
ROMA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Uniforms#Crime Stoppers#Rgc Shop#Wal Mart#Cbp#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

Pharr asks for residents’ feedback in survey

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr announced a plan for pedestrian safety and wellness. The city’s social media post is seeking community feedback via a survey. Residents can take part and voice their opinions in regards to sidewalk connectivity, bicycle infrastructure, and pedestrian safety throughout the city. Pharr residents may take the survey […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

I-2/I-69C Pharr Interchange prompts weekend detours

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Demolition and construction for the I-2/I-69C Pharr Interchange project is prompting an additional temporary detour route, to begin this weekend. The Texas Department of Transportation said the traffic switch is scheduled to take place between 8 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday. Detours and construction will impact drivers commuting on eastbound […]
PHARR, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Mexican Smugglers Caught with 2 Car Loads of Spiders, Snakes, Lizards, Scorpions & More

HIDALGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted 95 specimens of exotic reptiles and insects during an outbound inspection, Aug. 3. “CBP enforces laws and regulations from many state and federal organizations, exotic reptiles and insects are a rare find and we rely on our law enforcement partners to assist with such findings,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a white ford van driven by a 31-year-old Mexican…
ValleyCentral

Three COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported three new COVID-19-related deaths since Friday. The three additional deaths raise the county’s death toll to 3,952. Among the dead is a woman in her 50s from Edinburg, a woman in her 70s from Edinburg and a man in his 70s from Pharr. Of the three, one […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
ValleyCentral

Edinburg to honor veterans, active duty military

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edinburg is recognizing its veterans and active duty military personnel. According to the city, they are accepting submissions for the Boulevard of Heroes Banners Program. If residents would like to nominate someone, bring a photo of the veteran/active duty personnel in their dress uniform and information about them. […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Update: Attempted kidnapping suspect in custody, Donna police say

Update Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m.: Donna police executed a warrant Wednesday morning and arrested Roy Anthony Yanez without incident at his home at a trailer park in Donna, according to Sgt. Adrian Hooks. As part of a safety protocol, the Donna IDEA campus was temporarily put on lockdown as police executed the warrant. The lockdown was lifted after Yanez was in custody, Sgt. Hooks said. Yanez is expected to be arraigned on a criminal attempt kidnapping charge later Wednesday.
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

22-month-old killed after cement truck lands on vehicle

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-month-old twin boy was killed Friday in a tragic accident involving a cement truck that fell from an overpass onto a vehicle traveling below, authorities say. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a cement truck traveling on the main lanes of the Houston Parkway lost control, went over the […]
ValleyCentral

Two women killed in head-on crash near Pharr

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that killed two women early Sunday morning. At about 1:11 a.m., a Honda Accord, occupied by a woman driver, was traveling southbound on a northbound lane. The driver of the Honda collided head-on with a GMC Terrain, also occupied by […]
ValleyCentral

IBC Bank partners with MD Anderson for benefit event

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — IBC-Bank-McAllen is partnering with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for its 2022 Strut for the Cure fashion show. The community of McAllen and surrounding areas are encouraged to participate in fundraiser. “IBC Bank has been a proud supporter of MD Anderson for many years,” said Edna Posada, IBC-Bank-McAllen […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Mid-Valley cities announce first multi-county marathon

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is partnering with cities of Donna and Weslaco to bring the Valley’s first annual multi-county marathon. The participating cities met with start directors Andy Deschenes and Matt Auger along with the marathon’s race director, Basilio Mendoza to discuss the new marathon and the proposed route across Hidalgo […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco ISD implements safety measures for new school year

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco ISD said its students’ safety and security are at the forefront as they prepare for a new school year. As classes are set to start on August 22, Superintendent Dr. Dino Coronado reassured parents and the community the district is implementing initiatives to safeguard students and staff. “These safety measures […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy