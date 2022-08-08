RGC Shop with a Cop supplies 40 students with uniforms
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande City Police Department partnered with Wal-Mart to help raise enough money to buy back-to-school uniforms for local students.
The Shop with a Cop event raised enough funds to help 40 children receive back-to-school uniforms Friday.
Rio Grande City Crime Stoppers and the Rio Grande City Police made the event possible with a budget of $3,000.
Every child helped received 4 shirts and 3 pairs of pants. Students from elementary through high school participated in the event.
