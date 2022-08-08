Everyone in this big blue marble knows that nature can sometimes call at the most inconvenient of times. One of the times it called for Dale Earnhardt Jr. was the evening of May 6, 2000. He had just won the Pontiac Excitement 400 (now the Toyota Owners 400) at Richmond Raceway, which was a pretty big deal considering it was the second Cup Series win of his career and also made him the first repeat winner that season. Even sweeter, he got to pass his dad, the legendary Dale Earnhardt Sr., on the way to his monumental win. When he pulled into Victory Lane, Dale Jr. had every reason to celebrate big time. However, he just had one order of business to take care of first.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO