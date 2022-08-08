Read full article on original website
Nascar star Kyle Busch and family escape Mall of America shooting
Kyle Busch, a two-time Nascar champion, and his family safely escaped the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis after someone fired shots
Ty Gibbs Calls Out His Grandfather for Being a Micromanager, Then Immediately Backtracks
Ty Gibbs visited with Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his podcast this week and recounted the details about getting the call to make his Cup Series debut at Pocono and called out his grandfather in the process. The post Ty Gibbs Calls Out His Grandfather for Being a Micromanager, Then Immediately Backtracks appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Denny Hamlin Potentially Having PTSD and Flashbacks With NASCAR’s Latest Decision at Michigan
Denny Hamlin finished third at Michigan. But it's what NASCAR officials did after the race that might be producing some PTSD and flashbacks for the No. 11 team. The post Denny Hamlin Potentially Having PTSD and Flashbacks With NASCAR’s Latest Decision at Michigan appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Joe Gibbs Racing nose tape seen a month before Pocono penalty (Photos)
Nearly a month before Denny Hamlin’s disqualification at Pocono, the tape was seen in a video. On July 24, Denny Hamlin drove to victory lane at Pocono Raceway. Just a few hours later, NASCAR disqualified race winner Hamlin as well as runner-up finisher Kyle Busch. Both cars are fielded out of the JGR garage.
NASCAR World Reacts To Tony Stewart's Big Announcement
NASCAR legend Tony Stewart is officially getting into the NFT space. Via Bob Pockrass, Smoke Racing's collection will feature various cars that he's raced in over the course of his remarkable career and each signature NFT will be accompanied by an autographed Tony Stewart firesuit. The NASCAR world reacted to...
TMZ.com
'Street Outlaws' Star Ryan Fellows Killed in Crash During Show Filming
11:58 AM PT -- We've obtained a photo showing the fiery wreckage, shortly after Ryan lost control of his vehicle. "Street Outlaws: Fastest in America" star Ryan Fellows was killed in a car accident during filming for the popular Discovery show, TMZ has learned. A source connected to the show...
Harvick win complicates NASCAR playoff spots in final weeks
BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — NASCAR just got more interesting down the stretch. Kevin Harvick won his first Cup race in nearly two years at Michigan International Speedway over the weekend — a result that could mean a driver who has a win getting knocked out of the playoffs. “It creates a big bubble,” Harvick said Sunday. “I think some of those guys that have won races that hadn’t been doing very good, it creates a real scenario to where there could be at least 16 winners. There’s a lot of things that can still happen.” Just three races remain in the regular season— the next being Sunday at Richmond Raceway in Virginia, and time is running out to secure a spot in the 16-driver postseason.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Addresses Bubba Wallace Haters and Driver’s Emotional Postrace Reaction at Michigan
Dale Earnhardt Jr. talked about Bubba Wallace's reaction at Michigan after finishing second, including what he hopes the driver's critics take away from the emotional moment. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Addresses Bubba Wallace Haters and Driver’s Emotional Postrace Reaction at Michigan appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Kurt Busch out, replacement confirmed for Richmond
Ty Gibbs is set to replace Kurt Busch at 23XI Racing once again, this time in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway. While his target return date was set for this Sunday, 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch is set to miss a fourth consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race following his qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway three weekends ago.
Why Kevin Harvick’s Michigan Win Was the Most Clutch Victory of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season
Kevin Harvick's win in Michigan could very well be the most clutch victory of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The post Why Kevin Harvick’s Michigan Win Was the Most Clutch Victory of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Marco Andretti Will Make His NASCAR Debut by Teaming up With a Music Mogul
Marco Andretti will make his NASCAR debut in an Xfinity Series road-course race. The post Marco Andretti Will Make His NASCAR Debut by Teaming up With a Music Mogul appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR TV Ratings: August 2022 (Michigan International Speedway)
Michigan International Speedway tv ratings; Data from every race in 2022. Last weekend, NASCAR rolled into Michigan International Speedway. The 2-mile track hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Series. View NASCAR tv ratings below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race brought 1,002,000 to their TV screens. That was...
NASCAR: Start Times, TV Information Revealed for Weekend at Richmond Raceway
Doctor Strange said in “Avengers: Infinity War” that “we’re in the endgame now.” The same can be said about the NASCAR Cup Series regular season, which has just three races remaining before the playoffs begin in September. The Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway is the last short track race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season.
racer.com
OPINION: Consistency in NASCAR is dead. Winning is all that matters
Consistency is officially dead in NASCAR racing. Dead. Done. Irrelevant. For the first time since NASCAR introduced the current playoff format and started talking about eliminations and wanting wins to matter more, it is finally in the midst of a season where it’s all about winning and wins trump everything else. Winning is better than point racing. Winning will get you into the postseason.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Really, Really Had to Poop After His Big Richmond Win in 2000
Everyone in this big blue marble knows that nature can sometimes call at the most inconvenient of times. One of the times it called for Dale Earnhardt Jr. was the evening of May 6, 2000. He had just won the Pontiac Excitement 400 (now the Toyota Owners 400) at Richmond Raceway, which was a pretty big deal considering it was the second Cup Series win of his career and also made him the first repeat winner that season. Even sweeter, he got to pass his dad, the legendary Dale Earnhardt Sr., on the way to his monumental win. When he pulled into Victory Lane, Dale Jr. had every reason to celebrate big time. However, he just had one order of business to take care of first.
MotorTrend Magazine
Road-Trip Sleeper! 1964 Bel Air Wagon Hides a Supercharged Secret
Seven-hundred horsepower station wagons aren't only a late-model, mostly European thing. Spotted on HOT ROD Power Tour 2021, Brandon Pierce's 1964 Bel Air wagon may look like a plain, muscle car-era family truckster, but the cowled hood hides—pause for effect—an LS swap. Big deal, you may be thinking, everyone and their mother does an LS swap these days. Maybe, but that doesn't mean a built 5.3-liter LS V-8 with a ProCharger D-1SC supercharger in a for-all-intents-and-purposes stock station wagon running on pump gas isn't cool.
CARS・
