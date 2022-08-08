ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Tony Stewart's Big Announcement

NASCAR legend Tony Stewart is officially getting into the NFT space. Via Bob Pockrass, Smoke Racing's collection will feature various cars that he's raced in over the course of his remarkable career and each signature NFT will be accompanied by an autographed Tony Stewart firesuit. The NASCAR world reacted to...
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

Harvick win complicates NASCAR playoff spots in final weeks

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — NASCAR just got more interesting down the stretch. Kevin Harvick won his first Cup race in nearly two years at Michigan International Speedway over the weekend — a result that could mean a driver who has a win getting knocked out of the playoffs. “It creates a big bubble,” Harvick said Sunday. “I think some of those guys that have won races that hadn’t been doing very good, it creates a real scenario to where there could be at least 16 winners. There’s a lot of things that can still happen.” Just three races remain in the regular season— the next being Sunday at Richmond Raceway in Virginia, and time is running out to secure a spot in the 16-driver postseason.
BROOKLYN, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Todd Gilliland
Person
Ty Gibbs
Person
Aric Almirola
Person
Harrison Burton
Person
J.j. Yeley
FanSided

NASCAR: Kurt Busch out, replacement confirmed for Richmond

Ty Gibbs is set to replace Kurt Busch at 23XI Racing once again, this time in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway. While his target return date was set for this Sunday, 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch is set to miss a fourth consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race following his qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway three weekends ago.
RICHMOND, VA
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: August 2022 (Michigan International Speedway)

Michigan International Speedway tv ratings; Data from every race in 2022. Last weekend, NASCAR rolled into Michigan International Speedway. The 2-mile track hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Series. View NASCAR tv ratings below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race brought 1,002,000 to their TV screens. That was...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michael Mcdowell#Mall Of America Shooting#Nbc Sports
racer.com

OPINION: Consistency in NASCAR is dead. Winning is all that matters

Consistency is officially dead in NASCAR racing. Dead. Done. Irrelevant. For the first time since NASCAR introduced the current playoff format and started talking about eliminations and wanting wins to matter more, it is finally in the midst of a season where it’s all about winning and wins trump everything else. Winning is better than point racing. Winning will get you into the postseason.
MOTORSPORTS
FanBuzz

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Really, Really Had to Poop After His Big Richmond Win in 2000

Everyone in this big blue marble knows that nature can sometimes call at the most inconvenient of times. One of the times it called for Dale Earnhardt Jr. was the evening of May 6, 2000. He had just won the Pontiac Excitement 400 (now the Toyota Owners 400) at Richmond Raceway, which was a pretty big deal considering it was the second Cup Series win of his career and also made him the first repeat winner that season. Even sweeter, he got to pass his dad, the legendary Dale Earnhardt Sr., on the way to his monumental win. When he pulled into Victory Lane, Dale Jr. had every reason to celebrate big time. However, he just had one order of business to take care of first.
MOTORSPORTS
MotorTrend Magazine

Road-Trip Sleeper! 1964 Bel Air Wagon Hides a Supercharged Secret

Seven-hundred horsepower station wagons aren't only a late-model, mostly European thing. Spotted on HOT ROD Power Tour 2021, Brandon Pierce's 1964 Bel Air wagon may look like a plain, muscle car-era family truckster, but the cowled hood hides—pause for effect—an LS swap. Big deal, you may be thinking, everyone and their mother does an LS swap these days. Maybe, but that doesn't mean a built 5.3-liter LS V-8 with a ProCharger D-1SC supercharger in a for-all-intents-and-purposes stock station wagon running on pump gas isn't cool.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy