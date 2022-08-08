ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Nonprofit that helps kids unveils upgrades made possible by generous donation

By Anthony Kustura, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
CHARLOTTE — It’s a new chapter for the Children’s Hope Alliance. The nonprofit just unveiled upgrades to its east Charlotte facility, where they support children -- many of whom have been abused or are in foster care.

“It just reminds me of all the children, you know, they’re not alone,” said Theresa Hilliard, who oversees development for those kids.

She says the organization serves roughly 2,000 children and families a year with therapists, nurses and case workers.

The pandemic increased that need for families overall. To help with that mission, the Bright Horizons Foundation donated materials and labor to the Hope Alliance

