Nonprofit that helps kids unveils upgrades made possible by generous donation

CHARLOTTE — It’s a new chapter for the Children’s Hope Alliance. The nonprofit just unveiled upgrades to its east Charlotte facility, where they support children -- many of whom have been abused or are in foster care.

“It just reminds me of all the children, you know, they’re not alone,” said Theresa Hilliard, who oversees development for those kids.

She says the organization serves roughly 2,000 children and families a year with therapists, nurses and case workers.

The pandemic increased that need for families overall. To help with that mission, the Bright Horizons Foundation donated materials and labor to the Hope Alliance

>> In the video at the top of the page, how the nonprofit used the donation to open its new space.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte nonprofit has new name but same affordable housing mission)

©2022 Cox Media Group