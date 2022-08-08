ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Too many of these people have gone missing and we need to do more to find them. We need to do more to protect people on the reservations. Nobody nobody regardless of who you are deserves you are deserves to go missing or be killed and left to rot

B102.7

Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?

I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

Police shooting outside Sioux Falls restaurant leaves 1 dead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A shooting involving law enforcement outside a fast food restaurant in Sioux Falls has left one person dead, according to police. Sioux Falls officers and a Minnehaha County sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Burger King when at least one individual fired at the […]
KELOLAND TV

A quick look at Mako Sica K9 Search and Rescue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News reporters who recently visited South Dakota’s reservations met with Shelby Homer who lives in Mission and runs Mako Sica K9 Search and Rescue. “Some of the cases that I’ve actually been on some of the searches, just seeing what my Native...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Sioux Falls Police search for a fugitive and need your help.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Elliot Lincoln Jay Bird is sought in connection with a shooting early on the morning of 8/10/2022. According to a release by Sioux Falls Police, on August 10, 2022, around 8:15 a.m., a man in a tan pickup stopped near Rice Street and Jessica Avenue. He asked some men if they were State employees. After learning they were not State employees, he pointed a shotgun into the air and fired the weapon. The suspect then drove away. Fortunately there were no injuries. It is unknown at this time why the suspect questioned the victims.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Crime & Safety
KELOLAND TV

Mary K. Ross’ daughter confronts her mother’s killer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a murder that sparked horror and outrage among the Sioux Falls community. In all, five men were involved in the killing of Mary K. Ross in 1995. The two men who actually stabbed the 25-year-old mother with steak knives did it for money and drugs. One of those men is Eric Coon. His commutation hearing before the South Dakota Board of Pardons and Paroles Wednesday drew in Ross’ family members from around the country.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

BREAKING: One dead after shootout with police in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE: 8:38 p.m. - One man is dead after a shootout with police in Sioux Falls. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when officers with the Sioux Falls Police Department and a Deputy with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at W. 12th St. and S. Williams Ave.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police looking for truck and man involved in a shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Police in Sioux Falls are searching for a man involved in a shooting that happened Wednesday morning. Sioux Falls police say that around 8:15, a man in a tan pickup stopped near Rice Street and Jessica Avenue. The man asked some other men if they were state employees. The men responded saying they were not state employees. The suspect then pointed a shotgun into the air, fired the gun and drove away.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Stolen guns at root of a lot of crimes in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When it comes to reducing the number of crimes involving guns, police say the community has to help. They told us today they are frustrated by the number of guns that are stolen each week and a lot of times they end up in the wrong hands and those committing the crimes are getting younger.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 10 new deaths, hospitalizations over 100

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by 10 in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,973 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,963 the previous week. The new deaths were seven men and three women in the following age groups: 50-59 (1), 70-79 (4), 80+ (5). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Beadle, Brookings, Brown (2), Clay, Codington, Custer, Minnehaha, Pennington and Perkins.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KELOLAND TV

Not everyone has been lucky when it comes to rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rain chances lately can be broken down to one phrase as of late: It’s a case of the haves and the have-nots. Sioux Falls and the surrounding communities got in on some very beneficial rainfall on Sunday, but the set-up has been an all-too-typical one: Some get a lot of rain, while others get little to nothing. Widespread rain has been tough to come by, and it shows when you look at the thirty-day trend.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

More rides at Sioux Empire Fair this year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s day five of a summertime tradition in Sioux Falls. The Sioux Empire Fair has taken over the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. From the rides, to the food Amy Lamoureux remembers visiting the Sioux Empire Fair as a kid growing up in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Officer-involved shooting; Amber Alert cancelled

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. An Amber Alert has been canceled after Authorities say two children taken in Saskatchewan, Canada have been found. The Department of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Hot summer weather to continue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For many, it’s been a hot and dry summer. Summertime temperatures are still holding. And they should as we’re only in the first week and a half of August. Aside from a couple of cool days, August has been hot. On the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Downtown Sioux Falls’ Riverfest moves to Fawick Park

Whether you like to paddle down the Big Sioux River in a kayak or innertube; or you relish a ride along the Big Sioux’s banks on the bike trail, or maybe it’s an evening spent listening to great music at the Greenway–there are plenty of reasons to celebrate the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Flashback: Olivia-Newton John Surprises South Dakota High School

The world was shocked when it was announced on Monday that four-time Grammy winner and actress Olivia Newton-John passed away. She was just 73 years old. Aside from her iconic roles and hit songs, Olivia was known for her kindness and high-spirited energy. Even while she was battling her long fight with breast cancer she never let that slow her down. Olivia made time for her fans including fans from a South Dakota high school.
KELOLAND TV

Update: Children taken in Canada found

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)-An Amber Alert has been canceled after Authorities say two children taken in Saskatchewan, Canada have been found. Officials say the seven-year-old and eight-year-olds may have been with Benjamin Moore who has a history of sexual offences against children.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Public Safety
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND News: Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons

KELOLAND Investigates has earned a reputation of putting a focus on issues and incidents that often go unreported. Over the next two weeks, that tradition of giving a voice to the voiceless continues as a team of reporters and photographers take a closer look at more than a dozen cases involving Missing and Murdered Indigenous People.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dakotanewsnow.com

DOC warns high-risk parolee to live in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, the South Dakota Department of Corrections released a notice about a prisoner set to be paroled in the Sioux Falls area. The DOC says he is likely to re-offend. 36-year-old Wayne Tobias has been serving time involving multiple convictions on Assault...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Nursing Home to close in Armour

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Avantara announced the upcoming closure of its nursing home in Armour. The closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to their press release.
ARMOUR, SD

