ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Comments / 1

Related
spokanepublicradio.org

Spokane County launches new tool to calculate property taxes

The Spokane County Assessor’s Office has launched a tool to help property owners calculate their future taxes. The county assessor said he launched the tool after his office received a wave of calls and appeals in response to a historic rise in property values. Spokane County Assessor Tom Konis...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Property values delay concerns county clerk

COEUR d’ALENE — The delay by the Kootenai County Assessor's Office in providing the county's property values to the auditor could result in property owners paying more taxes than are needed by local taxing districts for their fiscal year 2023 budgets, according to Kootenai County Clerk Jim Brannon.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Post Falls to enforce parking restrictions near mailboxes

POST FALLS, Idaho — People who park too close to mailboxes in Post Falls could soon find themselves with a $20 fine, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Post Falls City Council recently approved the Post Falls Police Department's request to restrict parking in...
POST FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Business
Spokane County, WA
Business
Local
Washington Government
Spokane County, WA
Government
KREM

EBT recipients can now shop at the Spokane Farmer's Market

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Farmers Market on West 5th Avenue and South Browne Street is now accepting food stamps. Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card holders can now exchange their food stamp dollars for money that can be used at the farmer's market. At the market, the Community Nutrition...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Hayden City Council passes motion to add six more deputies to city

HAYDEN, Idaho — Hayden City Council has passed a motion that will add six additional deputies to Hayden, bringing the total to ten. The motion also calls for council to add a ballot measure on the November 2022 election ballot fund the increase in deputies. In addition, the motion recommended that City Council create a Public Safety Commission to advise Council on public safety issues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Tax Levy#Tax Bills#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Washington State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Iphone
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KREM2

City of Hayden to vote on increased police presence

HAYDEN, Idaho — Hayden is moving forward with plans to increase its police presence, reported our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Hayden City Council during its regular meeting Tuesday evening voted in favor of asking voters. to consider an override levy of nearly $600,000 to pay for...
KREM2

Business booming for Coeur d'Alene Cider Company

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Looking for a new summer hangout? Coeur d'Alene Cider Company boasts the largest selection of ciders in the area, with over 150 options to choose from in their bottle shop. The bar and restaurant is located at 14th Street and Sherman Avenue in Coeur d'Alene,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
dpgazette.com

Shutdown: Deer Park Library

Deer Park Library was closed earlier due to an equipment failure and was scheduled to reopen today; however, that date has been extended by at least a week. Individuals will still be able to receive some limited services through Spokane Library’s Mobile Services vehicle. After the air conditioning system...
DEER PARK, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Diamond Watch Fire continues to grow

Firefighters continue to try to contain the growing Diamond Watch Fire near the border between Washington and Idaho’s Priest Lake area. Mapped by an infrared flight, the fire was reported at 270 acres Tuesday, up from 120 acres measured Friday, Aug. 5. The fire is zero percent contained, according...
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Stevens County officials object to lost remote meeting access

(The Center Square) – The Stevens County Commissioners have been chastised for scaling back remote access to public meetings by two elected officials who say it is now more difficult to stay abreast of decisions that are being made. District Court Judge Gina Tveit and Auditor Lori Larsen told...
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
Crosscut

Bisected by highways, a Spokane neighborhood shapes what's left

Lili Navarrete stood in a field of overgrown grass in Spokane’s East Central neighborhood, looking west at a stretch of bare city blocks that line Interstate 90. Behind her, waist-high thickets of weeds unfurled over the sidewalk, steadily reclaiming the unused path. Navarrete pulled up a picture on her...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Bridge deck work on I-90 and US 195 to begin this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are traveling on I-90 or US 195 in the next few weeks, you should start planning for upcoming delays. Crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) are rehabilitating bridge decks throughout the region, starting on Monday. They will patch potholes and remove and replace concrete in certain sections.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy