spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane County launches new tool to calculate property taxes
The Spokane County Assessor’s Office has launched a tool to help property owners calculate their future taxes. The county assessor said he launched the tool after his office received a wave of calls and appeals in response to a historic rise in property values. Spokane County Assessor Tom Konis...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Property values delay concerns county clerk
COEUR d’ALENE — The delay by the Kootenai County Assessor's Office in providing the county's property values to the auditor could result in property owners paying more taxes than are needed by local taxing districts for their fiscal year 2023 budgets, according to Kootenai County Clerk Jim Brannon.
'Never, ever has it been late like this' | Delay in property values from Kootenai County Assessor concerns clerk
Post Falls to enforce parking restrictions near mailboxes
POST FALLS, Idaho — People who park too close to mailboxes in Post Falls could soon find themselves with a $20 fine, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Post Falls City Council recently approved the Post Falls Police Department's request to restrict parking in...
$22 million expansion to Kootenai County justice building moving forward
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners voted Monday to choose a contractor to provide construction management services for a planned $22 million addition to the Justice Building located on the county’s main campus in downtown Coeur d’Alene, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Commissioners...
KREM
EBT recipients can now shop at the Spokane Farmer's Market
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Farmers Market on West 5th Avenue and South Browne Street is now accepting food stamps. Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card holders can now exchange their food stamp dollars for money that can be used at the farmer's market. At the market, the Community Nutrition...
cutoday.info
Spokane CUs, Go West Foundation Backing Low-Income Housing Effort as Part of State’s First-Ever Land Bank
SPOKANE, Wash.–Credit unions here have entered into a partnership with the Spokane Low Income Housing Consortium as part of an effort to address a waiting list that can be as long as three years to obtain low-income housing. The GoWest Credit Union Association’s GoWest Foundation has joined with the...
Hayden City Council passes motion to add six more deputies to city
HAYDEN, Idaho — Hayden City Council has passed a motion that will add six additional deputies to Hayden, bringing the total to ten. The motion also calls for council to add a ballot measure on the November 2022 election ballot fund the increase in deputies. In addition, the motion recommended that City Council create a Public Safety Commission to advise Council on public safety issues.
Wildfires encourage more homeowners to get property assessments
CHENEY, Wash. — While you can't prevent all wildfires, you can create "defensible spaces" to protect your home from them. The Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief said the earlier you can protect your home, the better its chances of surviving a wildfire. Outside of wildfire season, homeowners might...
Empire Health Foundation details homelessness action plans for Department of Commerce funding
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Commerce announced it would be funding the first steps in Spokane’s plan to address homelessness. Commerce is promising $500,000 to the Empire Health Foundation to coordinate what’s next for the people living at the homeless encampment near I-90. The...
KHQ Right Now
Study says Spokane has most affordable rent by minimum wage
A new study from Go Banking Rates said Spokane has the most affordable rent relative to minimum wage. According to them, minimum wage earners need to work an average of 63.33 hours to pay rent every month, the lowest in the nation.
Department of Commerce pays $500,000 to fund first step in moving homeless individuals living near I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Commerce has issued a letter of intent and a notice to proceed to Empire Health Foundation, providing $500,000 in funding to the organization. This funding enables the Empire Health Foundation to coordinate outreach in the encampment and develop a plan for...
City of Hayden to vote on increased police presence
HAYDEN, Idaho — Hayden is moving forward with plans to increase its police presence, reported our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Hayden City Council during its regular meeting Tuesday evening voted in favor of asking voters. to consider an override levy of nearly $600,000 to pay for...
Business booming for Coeur d'Alene Cider Company
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Looking for a new summer hangout? Coeur d'Alene Cider Company boasts the largest selection of ciders in the area, with over 150 options to choose from in their bottle shop. The bar and restaurant is located at 14th Street and Sherman Avenue in Coeur d'Alene,...
dpgazette.com
Shutdown: Deer Park Library
Deer Park Library was closed earlier due to an equipment failure and was scheduled to reopen today; however, that date has been extended by at least a week. Individuals will still be able to receive some limited services through Spokane Library’s Mobile Services vehicle. After the air conditioning system...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Diamond Watch Fire continues to grow
Firefighters continue to try to contain the growing Diamond Watch Fire near the border between Washington and Idaho’s Priest Lake area. Mapped by an infrared flight, the fire was reported at 270 acres Tuesday, up from 120 acres measured Friday, Aug. 5. The fire is zero percent contained, according...
ncwlife.com
Stevens County officials object to lost remote meeting access
(The Center Square) – The Stevens County Commissioners have been chastised for scaling back remote access to public meetings by two elected officials who say it is now more difficult to stay abreast of decisions that are being made. District Court Judge Gina Tveit and Auditor Lori Larsen told...
‘Constant battle’: Thor-Freya construction, businesses affected by Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — Local businesses and construction projects are taking new measures to deal with crime they say is coming from Camp Hope. 4 News Now was given a copy of the letter CR Concrete sent Mayor Nadine Woodward back in July detailing unsafe work conditions they’re dealing with at the Thor-Freya site. A few weeks later, the company says...
Bisected by highways, a Spokane neighborhood shapes what's left
Lili Navarrete stood in a field of overgrown grass in Spokane’s East Central neighborhood, looking west at a stretch of bare city blocks that line Interstate 90. Behind her, waist-high thickets of weeds unfurled over the sidewalk, steadily reclaiming the unused path. Navarrete pulled up a picture on her...
Bridge deck work on I-90 and US 195 to begin this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are traveling on I-90 or US 195 in the next few weeks, you should start planning for upcoming delays. Crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) are rehabilitating bridge decks throughout the region, starting on Monday. They will patch potholes and remove and replace concrete in certain sections.
KREM2
