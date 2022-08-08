The City of Glens Falls has begun their annual paving program for multiple streets throughout the City of Glens Falls. During this process, the fire hydrants in the area being paved may be used during the milling process. Due to this, residents may experience discolored/cloudy water temporarily and are advised to run their taps for 10-15 minutes or until their water service clears up. Despite the discoloration, we assure you that the water is still 100% safe as it has been fully treated at the Glens Falls Water Filtration Plant. We have attached a tentative schedule of when you may experience some temporary discoloration of your water service excluding Oakland, Fredella and Warren St. as the scheduled dates for those streets are still being discussed. We apologize for the temporary inconvenience and would like to thank you in advance for your understanding.

