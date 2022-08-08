Read full article on original website
Staffing crisis at Saratoga Bridges leaves hundreds of families in limbo
Staffing shortages are creating headaches for businesses all across the country. However, when Social Services agencies can’t find enough workers, there are many families who feel the impact. Such is the case in the Capital Region at Saratoga Bridges. For the 200 or so individuals who take part in...
Downtown Albany businesses struggle while more people work from home
It’s been 871 days since New York sent home all non-essential workers to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Each and every one of those days has been a struggle for survival by businesses in downtown Albany. COVID-19 isn’t what’s keeping people home anymore—and the new wave of work-from-home is...
Saratoga Sites relocation plan approved by HUD
COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When Saratoga Sites in Cohoes closes and demolition begins, 70 families will be relocated due to their proximity to the Norlite Facility. Joe Ritchie, who was born and raised at the housing complex and has been advocating for residents, recently moved from the site. He says this is a “needed process” but […]
New stimulus bill would send New York families thousands
man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Tired of having sticker shock every time you go to the store because of what it is doing to your wallet? That's understandable. And, thankfully, there is an exciting new law being proposed from three senators that would likely help you out A new law, called the Family Security Act 2.0.,was introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. This new government program would send money in the amount of $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
Village of Coxsackie residents asked to conserve water
Residents served by the Village of Coxsackie water system are being asked to conserve water until further notice. According to village officials, the National Weather Service has listed Greene County as abnormally dry due to the lack of rain, which affects the village water system.
Rotterdam Fire District #2 receives $1M in funding
The Fire District #2 fire department in Rotterdam received $1 million in state funding on Tuesday.
New law requires large warning labels at Albany County gun sellers
Warning labels will soon be required wherever guns are sold in Albany County. The county legislature passed a local ordinance requiring all gun stores, dealers, and vendors in the county to display a sign at their businesses. The sign warns of the risk of suicide and accidental death. The law...
Fulton County Sheriff preparing businesses for new gun laws
FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Beginning this week, you may see signs allowing concealed carry in local businesses across Fulton County as the area prepares for a New York State law set to take effect in September. The new rule is part of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act and also bans firearms in sensitive areas […]
Albany Co. suspends employee residency requirement
The Albany County Legislature approved a resolution Monday night aimed at filling open job positions.
Troy to hold electronic recycling event
Collar City residents will have a chance to recycle electronics at a free materials collection event, planned for Saturday, Sept. 10.
One year since former Gov. Cuomo announced resignation
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—One year ago, Governor Andrew Cuomo held a press conference just days after a report from the New York Attorney General was released. The report concluded he sexually harassed 11 women. Cuomo said the allegations were false. “Don’t get me wrong,” Cuomo stated at the August 10th, 2021 press conference. “This is not […]
City of Glens Falls 2022 Annual Paving Program
The City of Glens Falls has begun their annual paving program for multiple streets throughout the City of Glens Falls. During this process, the fire hydrants in the area being paved may be used during the milling process. Due to this, residents may experience discolored/cloudy water temporarily and are advised to run their taps for 10-15 minutes or until their water service clears up. Despite the discoloration, we assure you that the water is still 100% safe as it has been fully treated at the Glens Falls Water Filtration Plant. We have attached a tentative schedule of when you may experience some temporary discoloration of your water service excluding Oakland, Fredella and Warren St. as the scheduled dates for those streets are still being discussed. We apologize for the temporary inconvenience and would like to thank you in advance for your understanding.
Look inside the Abandoned Kenwood Convent in Albany, New York
Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany, New York. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
Magliocca named GASD Family Advocate
The Greater Amsterdam School District welcomes Mianna Magliocca as its new district-wide Family Advocate. Magliocca will be a central point of contact for parents and families with questions about district resources and services and support them in obtaining what they need. Magliocca has lived in the area her whole life...
Albany woman admits to stealing $200k from Department of Labor
An Albany woman pleaded guilty to stealing more than $200,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits. Kahleke Taylor, 21, admits to soliciting other people’s information on social media to make false unemployment insurance applications on the Department of Labor’s website. Taylor pleaded guilty to mail fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated...
Unionized workers accuse Capital Roots of retaliation, toxic work environment
Unionized workers at Capital Roots demonstrated outside the organization’s Urban Grow Center in Troy on Friday, accusing the non-profit dedicated to food access and sustainability as fostering a toxic workplace and retaliating against employees. Capital Roots distributes fresh produce across the tri-city region, targeting food deserts. It also oversees...
ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
Boat Launch on Saratoga County Lake Gets Demolished
Well it was already damaged, but now it's almost gone. The Ballston Lake Pier, which has been a public access way for canoeing, kayaking and fishing - is no longer. But that's only part of the story. Over the winter, the freezing and thawing ice took its toll on the...
Pizza shop raising money to help Coxsackie diner after fire
Paul's Pizza & Pasta in Coxsackie is raising money to help Chrissy and Tim's Diner after a fire on July 24. Starting August 10 at 4 p.m., the pizza shop will be donating $2 for every pizza sold to the owners of the diner.
Demolition begins on damaged Ballston Lake pier
Demolition has begun on the closed Ballston Lake fishing pier and kayak/canoe launch on Outlet Road. The pier has been closed since April due to winter ice damage and decay.
