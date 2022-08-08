Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina Howell
Related
Jameis Winston gets big update following foot injury in Saints practice
Jameis Winston and New Orleans Saints fans can breathe a sigh of relief. After the Saints starting quarterback left practice due to a foot injury on Monday, it appears that the former No. 1 overall pick has avoided a major injury, according to NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill. That’s great news...
2 Saints first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
The New Orleans Saints are in a state of transition this year as they begin a new era. After spending 16 seasons with the Saints in which he brought the team to three NFC Championships and a Super Bowl, Sean Payton elected to step down. Payton is undeniably the most successfull coach in Saints history […] The post 2 Saints first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To The Saints' Quarterback Signing
The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding a reserve quarterback option to their depth chart ahead of the 2022 season. According to team insider Nick Underhill, the Saints have signed 25-year-old signal caller K.J. Costello. Costello, a former QB for Stanford and Mississippi State, is well known for his production...
Saints Reportedly Get Encouraging Jameis Winston Injury News
After working so hard to rehab a torn ACL this past season, the last thing the Saints wanted to see was quarterback Jameis Winston go down with an injury. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Katherine Terrell, Winston rolled an ankle at Monday's practice and was forced to leave the field early.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL Regular-Season Passing Yards Leader Betting Breakdown
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is a slight favorite over reigning passing yards leader Tom Brady at SI Sportsbook to lead the NFL in passing yards.
Keyshawn Johnson Makes His Opinion On Michael Thomas Very Clear
During Monday's episode of ESPN's First Take, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo said New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is no longer a top-10 wide receiver. On Tuesday's edition of First Take, Johnson fired back at Russo. Johnson, who is actually Thomas' uncle, came to the wideout's defense while on...
Former NFL Running Back Marshawn Lynch Arrested in Las Vegas
The 36-year-old was booked for driving under the influence Tuesday.
Adrian Peterson has hilarious complimentary take on Najee Harris
Adrian Peterson is a fan of Najee Harris but the NFL rushing legend had an odd way of going about complimenting the Steelers second-year running back. Najee Harris thrived in his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially when you consider the factors he had working against him. He was playing behind a substandard offensive line with a quarterback who was well past his prime in Ben Roethlisberger and still put forth a 1,200-yard rushing season and was a massive receiving threat out of the backfield.
RELATED PEOPLE
Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already
Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
FOX reveals 2022 NFL broadcast teams; Drew Brees not joining network
FOX announced their 2022 National Football League broadcast teams Monday, and despite some buzz, Drew Brees has not joined the network.
Texans work out former Cowboys, Browns DE Joe Jackson and 3 others
The Houston Texans are continuing to evaluate free agent talent as they gear up for their preseason opener with the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 13. According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the Texans worked out defensive ends Joe Jackson and Bryan Cox along with tight ends Marcus Baugh and David Wells.
4-Star Quarterback Rickie Collins Announces His Commitment
Rickie Collins is staying in Louisiana. The four-star quarterback from Baton Rouge's Woodlawn High School announced his commitment to LSU on Wednesday night. Collins, who decommitted from Purdue on Aug. 1, revealed his new pick in a video posted on Twitter. Per 247Sports, Collins is the No. 13-ranked quarterback from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Rockets Stephen Silas Sees Learning Curve In Texans Derek Stingley Jr.
HOUSTON — When coach Stephen Silas left the Houston Methodist Training Center Friday morning, he departed in astonishment. Silas had an opportunity to learn that the parallels between the Houston Rockets and Houston Texans are more profound than what was on the surface. Through conversations with general manager Nick...
NFL World Reacts To Roger Goodell 'Warning' News
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to issue a warning this Tuesday to all 32 owners about tampering and tanking. Last week, the NFL disciplined the Miami Dolphins for violating the integrity of the game. Not only did they have draft picks taken away from them, team owner Stephen Ross was fined $1.5 million.
NFL Q&A: Super Bowl LVII start time, channel, date, and the halftime show
Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals. It is
Braves call-up Vaughn Grissom hits first HR out of Fenway: Best memes and reactions
The Atlanta Braves called up 21-year-old Vaughn Grissom on Wednesday to face the Red Sox and he sent an immediate message in Fenway Park — or out of it. For the second time this season, the Atlanta Braves made the bold decision to call-up a top prospect straight from Double-A to the big leagues. After Orlando Arcia injured his hamstring on Tuesday, the club made the call to bring up 21-year-old Vaughn Grissom to start at second base after calling up NL Rookie of the Year candidate Michael Harris II earlier this season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Saints Re-Signed A Safety On Wednesday
The New Orleans Saints added a familiar face to their roster this Wednesday in the form of safety Jack Koerner. Koerner, a former starter at Iowa, signed with the Saints after going undrafted in April. He was waived by the team earlier this summer, but now he's back on the roster.
Texans Playing Waiting Game With Rookie CB Stingley Jr.
The Houston Texans aren't taking any chances when it comes to the health of rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Bettors back mystery QB to win MVP
Bettors are backing a relatively untested player to win the NFL MVP award this season. Trey Lance, he of the 41 career NFL completions, was named the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers on July 26, and bettors are ready to pounce on Lance having a big second season.
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars Superdome
The New Orleans Saints announced that the final training camp practice that will be open to the public will be held at on Sunday, August 21st from 3:45 pm to 5:45 pm. Tickets are free of charge and fans can reserve tickets by registering at www.neworleanssaints.com.
FanSided
273K+
Followers
518K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0