ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

2 Saints first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints are in a state of transition this year as they begin a new era. After spending 16 seasons with the Saints in which he brought the team to three NFC Championships and a Super Bowl, Sean Payton elected to step down. Payton is undeniably the most successfull coach in Saints history […] The post 2 Saints first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Saints' Quarterback Signing

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding a reserve quarterback option to their depth chart ahead of the 2022 season. According to team insider Nick Underhill, the Saints have signed 25-year-old signal caller K.J. Costello. Costello, a former QB for Stanford and Mississippi State, is well known for his production...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
State
California State
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
FanSided

Adrian Peterson has hilarious complimentary take on Najee Harris

Adrian Peterson is a fan of Najee Harris but the NFL rushing legend had an odd way of going about complimenting the Steelers second-year running back. Najee Harris thrived in his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially when you consider the factors he had working against him. He was playing behind a substandard offensive line with a quarterback who was well past his prime in Ben Roethlisberger and still put forth a 1,200-yard rushing season and was a massive receiving threat out of the backfield.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Tagliabue
Person
Ray Nagin
Person
Drew Brees
FanSided

Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already

Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

4-Star Quarterback Rickie Collins Announces His Commitment

Rickie Collins is staying in Louisiana. The four-star quarterback from Baton Rouge's Woodlawn High School announced his commitment to LSU on Wednesday night. Collins, who decommitted from Purdue on Aug. 1, revealed his new pick in a video posted on Twitter. Per 247Sports, Collins is the No. 13-ranked quarterback from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Orleans Saints#Cowboys#American Football
Yardbarker

Rockets Stephen Silas Sees Learning Curve In Texans Derek Stingley Jr.

HOUSTON — When coach Stephen Silas left the Houston Methodist Training Center Friday morning, he departed in astonishment. Silas had an opportunity to learn that the parallels between the Houston Rockets and Houston Texans are more profound than what was on the surface. Through conversations with general manager Nick...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Roger Goodell 'Warning' News

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to issue a warning this Tuesday to all 32 owners about tampering and tanking. Last week, the NFL disciplined the Miami Dolphins for violating the integrity of the game. Not only did they have draft picks taken away from them, team owner Stephen Ross was fined $1.5 million.
NFL
FanSided

Braves call-up Vaughn Grissom hits first HR out of Fenway: Best memes and reactions

The Atlanta Braves called up 21-year-old Vaughn Grissom on Wednesday to face the Red Sox and he sent an immediate message in Fenway Park — or out of it. For the second time this season, the Atlanta Braves made the bold decision to call-up a top prospect straight from Double-A to the big leagues. After Orlando Arcia injured his hamstring on Tuesday, the club made the call to bring up 21-year-old Vaughn Grissom to start at second base after calling up NL Rookie of the Year candidate Michael Harris II earlier this season.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

The Saints Re-Signed A Safety On Wednesday

The New Orleans Saints added a familiar face to their roster this Wednesday in the form of safety Jack Koerner. Koerner, a former starter at Iowa, signed with the Saints after going undrafted in April. He was waived by the team earlier this summer, but now he's back on the roster.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Bettors back mystery QB to win MVP

Bettors are backing a relatively untested player to win the NFL MVP award this season. Trey Lance, he of the 41 career NFL completions, was named the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers on July 26, and bettors are ready to pounce on Lance having a big second season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

FanSided

273K+
Followers
518K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy