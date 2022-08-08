ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes hosts fifth annual back to school event

By Gabriela Gonzalez
 2 days ago

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mercedes, its first responders and local establishments are collaborating to host the city’s fifth annual Back To School Community and Wellness Expo.

The community event is free admission and open to the public. It will feature one-on-one health screenings with physical trainers and doctors on site, arts and entertainment activities including dancing and face painting along with education resources such as financial planning and assisted living.

The event will be held at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at Mercedes Recreation Center, located at 1202 N Vermont Ave. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

(Source: City of Mercedes)
