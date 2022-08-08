Read full article on original website
Appalachian earthquake shakes it up near Bath County in Virginia
0 magnitude earthquake was recorded by the United States Geological Survey in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
WHSV
Staunton and Augusta County Flash Flooding August 8, 2003
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton is no stranger to flash flooding. However it doesn’t take a widespread event nor a remnant hurricane (Like Camille or Isabel) to lead to flash flooding. Seventeen years before the August 2020 flash flooding event, another heavy rain event led to major flash flooding...
WHSV
New traffic pattern for Route 704/688 intersection in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The intersection of Route 704 (Boyers Road) and Route 688 (Taylor Spring Lane) in Rockingham County will be converted to an all-way stop beginning the week of August 15-19. Route 704 northbound and southbound drivers currently have the right of way, and Route 688 eastbound and westbound drivers have a stop sign. After the conversion, stop signs will be in place for all motorists approaching the intersection.
cardinalnews.org
Buckingham County residents warn of impact of gold mining; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Threats to kill public officials lead to Roanoke County’s first ‘red flag’ gun case. — The Roanoke Times. Online public comment portal for hemp task force open until Friday. — Richmond...
IN THIS ARTICLE
realcrozetva.com
Three Notch’d Trail Planning Funding Approved!
$2,007,045 for the Three Notched Trail Shared Use Path Plan in Albemarle County for the planning of a project that will develop a shared use path between the City of Charlottesville, the community of Crozet, and Western Albemarle and Nelson County. (the following is from the beginning of the above-referenced...
WHSV
Luray looking at ordinance to help reduce abandoned buildings
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Luray Town Council reviewed an ordinance draft from its town attorney Monday night that would help incentivize the revitalization of abandoned and blighted buildings in the town. Addressing abandoned buildings in the town was a goal set by the council at the beginning of the...
WHSV
VDH warns of algal mats on the Shenandoah River
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health is asking water recreators in Shenandoah County to be on alert for potentially toxic algal mats along the North Fork of the Shenandoah River in the Strasburg area. VDH sent out the alert at the end of last week for an...
hburgcitizen.com
Mayor calls on community to help Open Doors; Council considers transportation changes
Mayor Deanna Reed on Tuesday expressed concerns for Open Doors, the local low-barrier homeless shelter. The organization has shifted its shelter from several locations in recent years, from churches to JMU at the start of the pandemic to the former Red Front grocery store building, then back to JMU this summer. But come Aug. 15, Open Doors will once again be in the market for space to run the shelter.
WHSV
Bridgewater Town Council approves pharmacy and townhome projects
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater’s Town Council had the chance to hear from residents Tuesday night. The council held two public hearings before beginning its regularly scheduled meeting. The public hearings were for the sale of land that would turn a portion of the former Sergio’s pizza property into a Rite Aid.
WHSV
Harrisonburg unveils city’s first two electric vehicles
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg unveiled two new electric vehicles that will be added to its fleet on Wednesday. The two Chevy Bolt SUVs are the city’s first electric vehicles but more will be coming. The city is already set to receive two electric school buses...
WHSV
Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Route 11 Yard Crawl is over 43 miles of yard sales and business sales along the Old Valley Pike, U.S. Route 11. There is no official starting point for the crawl, however, the official crawl is from New Market (I-81 Exit 264) to Stephens City (I-81 Exit 307). You may start at any point.
Take a fall train ride through Central Virginia in vintage railroad cars
If you're looking forward to the cooling temperatures, crisp air and changing colors of autumn, spend the day soaking in the turn of the season by taking a train ride through the Commonwealth.
altavistajournal.com
Timberlake Tavern reopens with new ownership in ribbon cutting
The Timberlake Tavern recently celebrated new ownership with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance. The ribbon cutting was followed by refreshments and the Alliance’s Commerce & Cocktails business development event. Historic Timberlake Tavern is located at 439 Timberlake Drive, Lynchburg. It was built in 1929,...
NBC 29 News
VSP respond to Interstate 64 accident
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A crash on Interstate 64 at the 108 Mile Marker near Crozet occurred around 7 a.m., Wednesday, August 10. Virginia State Police say a Toyota SUV hauling a camper was headed eastbound when it ran off the road and overturned. Traffic was disrupted while crews...
Tractor trailer crash on I-81 in Shenandoah County snarls traffic
Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving two-tractors trailers along Interstate 81 near Strasburg in Shenandoah County at 1:44 p.m., today.
Augusta Free Press
Data reveals high level of ‘stressflation’ in Waynesboro
The stress is on in the River City. Longer work hours thanks to increased demands at home and the COVID-19 pandemic exposed Americans to a new level of stress since 2020, and residents of Waynesboro are not immune to that stress. Now, two years after the pandemic began, Americans face...
WHSV
Tractor trailer crash cleared in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: As of 6:24 p.m., this crash has been cleared. On I-81 at mile marker 225.6 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash. Traffic backups are approximately 7.0 miles. This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.
WSLS
Does August fog lead to winter snow? We’re busting the myth
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. Meteorologists hear a wide variety of weather folklore from the viewers that they forecast for every day, like “red sky at morning, sailors take warning” or “clear moon, frost soon.”. One such saying...
WHSV
Charlottesville community commemorating fifth anniversary, and ongoing impact of August 12
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville community is finding ways to mark the somber anniversary of August 12, 2017. “It’s important for the community to come together and to remember, you know, the events from our past, and especially those events that were so traumatic,” UVA professor and community activist Jalane Schmidt said.
wfirnews.com
Fatal crash today in Alleghany County kills Roanoke man
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday (Aug 10) at 9:45 a.m. on Route 629, near Whispering Circle in Alleghany County. A Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on Route 629, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Ricky Lee Poore, 41, of Roanoke, Va. Mr. Poore was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
