ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

Staunton and Augusta County Flash Flooding August 8, 2003

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton is no stranger to flash flooding. However it doesn’t take a widespread event nor a remnant hurricane (Like Camille or Isabel) to lead to flash flooding. Seventeen years before the August 2020 flash flooding event, another heavy rain event led to major flash flooding...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

New traffic pattern for Route 704/688 intersection in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The intersection of Route 704 (Boyers Road) and Route 688 (Taylor Spring Lane) in Rockingham County will be converted to an all-way stop beginning the week of August 15-19. Route 704 northbound and southbound drivers currently have the right of way, and Route 688 eastbound and westbound drivers have a stop sign. After the conversion, stop signs will be in place for all motorists approaching the intersection.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Mitigation#Flood Plain#Severe Weather
realcrozetva.com

Three Notch’d Trail Planning Funding Approved!

$2,007,045 for the Three Notched Trail Shared Use Path Plan in Albemarle County for the planning of a project that will develop a shared use path between the City of Charlottesville, the community of Crozet, and Western Albemarle and Nelson County. (the following is from the beginning of the above-referenced...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Luray looking at ordinance to help reduce abandoned buildings

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Luray Town Council reviewed an ordinance draft from its town attorney Monday night that would help incentivize the revitalization of abandoned and blighted buildings in the town. Addressing abandoned buildings in the town was a goal set by the council at the beginning of the...
LURAY, VA
WHSV

VDH warns of algal mats on the Shenandoah River

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health is asking water recreators in Shenandoah County to be on alert for potentially toxic algal mats along the North Fork of the Shenandoah River in the Strasburg area. VDH sent out the alert at the end of last week for an...
STRASBURG, VA
hburgcitizen.com

Mayor calls on community to help Open Doors; Council considers transportation changes

Mayor Deanna Reed on Tuesday expressed concerns for Open Doors, the local low-barrier homeless shelter. The organization has shifted its shelter from several locations in recent years, from churches to JMU at the start of the pandemic to the former Red Front grocery store building, then back to JMU this summer. But come Aug. 15, Open Doors will once again be in the market for space to run the shelter.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Bridgewater Town Council approves pharmacy and townhome projects

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater’s Town Council had the chance to hear from residents Tuesday night. The council held two public hearings before beginning its regularly scheduled meeting. The public hearings were for the sale of land that would turn a portion of the former Sergio’s pizza property into a Rite Aid.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg unveils city’s first two electric vehicles

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg unveiled two new electric vehicles that will be added to its fleet on Wednesday. The two Chevy Bolt SUVs are the city’s first electric vehicles but more will be coming. The city is already set to receive two electric school buses...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Route 11 Yard Crawl is over 43 miles of yard sales and business sales along the Old Valley Pike, U.S. Route 11. There is no official starting point for the crawl, however, the official crawl is from New Market (I-81 Exit 264) to Stephens City (I-81 Exit 307). You may start at any point.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
altavistajournal.com

Timberlake Tavern reopens with new ownership in ribbon cutting

The Timberlake Tavern recently celebrated new ownership with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance. The ribbon cutting was followed by refreshments and the Alliance’s Commerce & Cocktails business development event. Historic Timberlake Tavern is located at 439 Timberlake Drive, Lynchburg. It was built in 1929,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

VSP respond to Interstate 64 accident

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A crash on Interstate 64 at the 108 Mile Marker near Crozet occurred around 7 a.m., Wednesday, August 10. Virginia State Police say a Toyota SUV hauling a camper was headed eastbound when it ran off the road and overturned. Traffic was disrupted while crews...
CROZET, VA
Augusta Free Press

Data reveals high level of ‘stressflation’ in Waynesboro

The stress is on in the River City. Longer work hours thanks to increased demands at home and the COVID-19 pandemic exposed Americans to a new level of stress since 2020, and residents of Waynesboro are not immune to that stress. Now, two years after the pandemic began, Americans face...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Tractor trailer crash cleared in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: As of 6:24 p.m., this crash has been cleared. On I-81 at mile marker 225.6 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash. Traffic backups are approximately 7.0 miles. This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Does August fog lead to winter snow? We’re busting the myth

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. Meteorologists hear a wide variety of weather folklore from the viewers that they forecast for every day, like “red sky at morning, sailors take warning” or “clear moon, frost soon.”. One such saying...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Fatal crash today in Alleghany County kills Roanoke man

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday (Aug 10) at 9:45 a.m. on Route 629, near Whispering Circle in Alleghany County. A Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on Route 629, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Ricky Lee Poore, 41, of Roanoke, Va. Mr. Poore was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy