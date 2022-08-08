Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Related
Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers listed for sale
DANVERS - The Liberty Tree Mall is looking for a buyer.The Salem News reports that the shopping center in Danvers has been on the market since mid-July. Built in 1972, the 454,000 square-foot space is currently owned by mall investment company Simon Property Group.The real estate listing says the mall currently has an occupancy rate of 88%."Liberty Tree offers an impressive anchor tenant line-up of AMC Theatre, Marshalls, Michaels, Total Wine & More and a brand new Aldi (currently under construction), along with strong shadow anchors including Target, Home Depot, Best Buy, Nordstrom Rack, and Kohl's," the listing states.The listing also says there's more room on the 41-acre site "for possible uses including office, medical office, and hotel."
Boston University
ROOM ONLY in 5-bed/1.0-bath Home Condo
Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Unfurnished Queen room in a 5 bedroom, 1 bathroom shared home in Somerville. About This Room This room may be unfurnished or furnished (additional fees apply) at the time of your move-in date. For up to date prices, please enter your move-in, move-out dates and your furnishing option. Hey Boston! Get it while you can: Apply at no cost for a September move-in and enter a competition to win 3 months of free rent! Valid until August 15th. Conditions apply. About This Home ** This is a digital rendering that reflects floor plans and layouts of the property. Certain features of your apartment may be different from this rendering** If you are looking for a shared apartment in Somerville, Boston, you can choose this newly refurbished shared apartment on the 1st floor with a total size of 1488 sq. ft. with 4 other roommates or you can rent this shared apartment on your own - if available. You can request to have your bedroom furnished or unfurnished. This shared apartment is 15 min walk from the Union Square station for the D E and 3 min away from the Highland Ave [email removed] Walnut St station for the 88 90. About June: - June's mission is to make renting apartments as easy and stress-free as possible. - Your home essentials fee ($109/month) includes: a fully equipped kitchen, cleaning, supplies, and our dedicated resident support team available via June app. - All residents go through extensive background checks and interviews with your safety in mind. * All prices of our homes are calculated on Aug. 10, 2022. See below for additional prices and date range options: Sept. 6, 2022 - Sept. 6, 2023: $1200/month for unfurnished Sept. 6, 2022 - Sept. 6, 2023: $1550/month for furnished Sept. 12, 2022 - Jan. 13, 2023: $1300/month for unfurnished Sept. 12, 2022 - Jan. 13, 2023: $1750/month for furnished Sept. 5, 2022 - Sept. 5, 2023: $1200/month for unfurnished Sept. 5, 2022 - Sept. 5, 2023: $1550/month for furnished Sept. 4, 2022 - June 28, 2023: $1200/month for unfurnished Sept. 4, 2022 - June 28, 2023: $1550/month for furnished Sept. 1, 2022 - Sept. 1, 2023: $1150/month for unfurnished Sept. 1, 2022 - Sept. 1, 2023: $1500/month for furnished Sept. 1, 2022 - Aug. 23, 2023: $1225/month for unfurnished Sept. 1, 2022 - Aug. 23, 2023: $1575/month for furnished Sept. 1, 2022 - Oct. 16, 2022: $1750/month for unfurnished Sept. 1, 2022 - Oct. 16, 2022: $2600/month for furnished #1343: Somerville Queen Room D.
Boston Magazine
Boston Has Fallen to the Fourth Priciest Rents in the Nation. Yay?
We may have lost our third place spot, but don't worry: Our vacancy rates are still some of the worst in the nation. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Like Paris is the city of lights and Vegas is...
The Teeniest Trader Joe’s Store in the World is in Boston’s Back Bay
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Trader Joe's is freakin' awesome. I could survive solely on their pot stickers and pimento cheese dip (not together) and live a perfectly happy life. Chio's wife was a Trader Joe's employee for awhile and she said it is a fantastic company to work for. I believe it! Everyone always seems happy to be there so must it must be a positive work environment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
'There will be a sadness:' Long-time Denholm building tenant Randy Feldman says sale of iconic building is bittersweet
WORCESTER, Mass. - Randy Feldman opened his law practice in the Denholm Building in 1989. At the time, he was a young lawyer looking for a chance. "Wanted cheap rent to try and build up a practice, and wanted to be around other lawyers that would lend a little more credibility that I didn't really have yet," said Feldman with a laugh.
wgbh.org
‘On a mountain or under the bridge’: For one Lynn family, there’s no fallback on housing
Even a $200 rent increase can be catastrophic for Massachusetts’ poorest residents. Competition for housing has driven up home prices to record levels across Massachusetts. Some of the biggest gains have happened in communities where residents can least afford to pay more. GBH News is exploring the impact in the series Priced Out: The fight for housing in Massachusetts.
Dorchester Reporter
Owner shuts the door on Popeye’s bid for Codman Square site
After a long and contentious history with Popeye’s Chicken and its lease on a potential location in Codman Square, the property owner and community are turning the page on the saga: Antoinette Rodney, and her broker, James Harrison, of Boston Bayside Properties, have indicated they will not renew the lease with Popeye’s and are looking to lease to a new tenant.
WMUR.com
Original Dunkin’ location in New England opens with new look
QUINCY, Mass. — The Dunkin’ restaurant that started them all is back open with a brand-new look. The location in Quincy, Massachusetts, just underwent a remodel. The store did keep some classic elements, like its counter seating. One employee who has worked at the location for more than...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time Out Global
You need to visit Faccia Brutta on Newbury Street
After two years of pandemic-related shutdowns, lockdowns and general misery, the restaurant industry is finally showing signs of recovery in Boston. One of the best glimmers of hope is the slew of openings that we have seen this summer. On Newbury Street, we have seen a few newcomers, but the hottest opening right now is Faccia Brutta on the far end of the street and it is worth a visit.
momswhothink.com
8 Day Trips from Boston
Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
nbcboston.com
Why Some Trees Are Shedding Leaves Like It's Fall — and What Kids Are Doing to Help
We've all been feeling the heat from the high temperatures and drought this summer — including our trees, some of which have been shedding leaves like it's the middle of the New England fall foliage season. What's going on? They're feeling the effect of the drought, arborist Russell Holman...
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complex
The Boston Fair Housing Commission has announced the availability of 55 affordable apartments with rents starting at $736 a month for a studio. The newly built Michael Haynes Arms apartments are located at 280-290 Warren Street in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
Accent of the Boston Brahmins , the historical nobility of the Boston region
Accent of the Boston Brahmins, the historical nobility of the Boston region. “And this is good old Boston, The home of the bean and the cod, Where the Lowells speak only to Cabots, And the Cabots speak only to God”
Andover Townsman
Town installs booms in Merrimack River
A resident petitioned article which passed during the 2021 Town Meeting has come to fruition. It was article No. 30, which proposed the appropriation of $75,000 “to pay the costs for purchasing services for the collection and removal of floatable solid waste debris from the Merrimack River.”. Last week...
Boston Magazine
How to Find Vegan Food in Five Non-Vegan Locations
Need a plant-based meal in a pinch? Here’s where to find vegan food in non-vegan places. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Fenway Park. The historic ballpark has come a long way in its plant-based offerings. In addition to homemade...
WCVB
Transforming Boston's Spectacle Island from dump to dazzling
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Cleanup of the once-polluted waters ofBoston Harbor revived interest in and opened access to the 34 harbor islands. Spectacle Island was once a polluted mountain of trash. Big Dig dirt — more than 4,000 barge-loads of it — was used to cap the island. The state planted more than 2,000 trees and 26,000 shrubs in fresh soil. Spectacle opened to the public in 2006 and is one of the harbor island’s crown jewels.
‘No dishes, no laundry, no bathrooms’: Provincetown sewer station malfunctions after heavy rains
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Officials urged the public to cut back on using household appliances, including the bathroom, after the town’s sewer system broke down after a heavy rainstorm Tuesday evening. Provincetown Police said the central vacuum sewer station in town, the one that runs the Commercial district downtown...
WCVB
Bear spotted across Massachusetts town after eating chickens from coop
MIDDLETON, Mass. — Massachusetts Environmental Police officers are working to capture a black bear that was spotted across the town of Middleton on Wednesday. Mike Castro said the black bear barely moved when he arrived home and was just feet away from the animal in his vehicle. "I pull...
$20.5 Million Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore Lets You Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely think...
Comments / 0