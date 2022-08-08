Read full article on original website
‘Prosperity for All’ summit tackles issues, solutions for Leon County.
Leon County Schools seeing surge in enrollment, causing delays in processing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Just hours from the first day of school, there were delays at the Leon County Schools admissions office Tuesday as parents scrambled to get their kids registered. The district’s deputy superintendent, Michelle Gayle, has asked parents to be patient. She said as soon as parents...
An historically-black nursing home in Tallahassee facing financial hardship
Leon Co. early voting schedule changes
Early voting set to begin in Florida, schedules announced
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Early voting for the Florida primary election is set to begin by Saturday, and elections supervisors are announcing the times and locations to cast a ballot early in each county. In Leon County, voters can choose to vote early at any of the 10 different locations...
Fentanyl overdose murder case is first of its kind in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man is now among a growing list of accused drug dealers who are charged with murder in connection with deadly fentanyl overdoses. A grand jury indicted Kurstin Hinson last week on first degree murder charges in the death of 18-year-old Megan Hoffman. Prosecutors call...
Direct Auto Exchange hosts a free gas giveaway
Leon County Schools addresses staffing shortages ahead of first day of school
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon county schools preparing for the start of the school year and are still in need of teachers and bus drivers. The school board saying however, that here’s not need to panic when it comes to a potential staffing shortage in classrooms. Tuesday’s school board...
Miller County Sheriff Arrested
COLQUITT, Ga. - Miller County Sheriff Rick Morgan has been arrested for sexual battery and violation of oath by a public officer, according to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The allegations stem from an incident that took place while on a 911 call in Miller County, Georgia...
Lowndes Co: Traffic pattern changing at I-75, Exit 11 interchange
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Traffic patterns are changing on State Route 31/Madison Highway in Lowndes County. The highway will switch to one I-75 overpass at the Exit 11 interchange, according to GDOT. The northernmost bridge currently being used to drive towards Clyattville and Florida will close on August 11 for...
All you need to know about the Leon County early voting changes
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s election season and early voting begins this weekend. It’s a busy time of year for the elections office as voters prepare to submit their ballots. We are sharing down below all you need to know ahead of casting your vote. Since the 2020...
Thomasville couple arrested for theft and other charges
THOMASVILLE, Ga. - A couple in Thomasville, Georgia has been arrested for theft of funds from the Thomasville Obstetrics and Gynecology Office, according to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Susan Kuhns, 47, and her husband Justin Kuhns, 50, were arrested on August 3, in Thomas County, Georgia.
Miracle Hill nursing home in need of a miracle to save facility
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Efforts were underway to save a beloved Tallahassee nursing home as the facility has faced problems paying its bills. The pandemic has put the center in a financial bind, officials at Miracle Hill said. Because of that, it’s now up for possible sale. Leaders have...
North Florida Wildlife Center welcomes giant anteater
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The North Florida Wildlife Center has a new resident: A giant anteater. The anteater was raised in captivity in Guyana but was transported to the center in Lamont last week to help diversify the captive anteater population in the United States. “Unfortunately, they are one of...
Vermont polls see steady stream of Primary voters
LCSO increasing officer presence ahead of school year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Being visible and building a rapport with students is the goal for the Leon County Sheriff’s Office as they plan to station deputies at all high schools, middle schools and four elementary schools for the ‘22-23 school year. Paul Emmons, a Leon County sheriff’s...
Tallahassee woman indicted for murder in death of her elderly mother
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury has indicted a Tallahassee woman on first degree murder charges in the death of her elderly mother. The jury handed down the indictment Thursday against Brigette Ffolkes, 57. Arrest records say on May 27, Ffolkes hit her 80-year old mother Joan...
Gadsden County man arrested for shooting at passing car
Thomas County teacher celebrates last first day of school
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - For many students, Monday was simply the first day of the new 2022-23 school year. For Jen Mobley, it was her last first day of a 30-year teaching career. Mobley says it’s always exciting to meet new faces in her 3rd-grade Cross Creek classroom.
Feds could seize and auction off Scott Maddox’s classic cars
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A judge has ruled U.S. Marshals can seize and auction off two of Scott Maddox’s classic cars to help pay off penalties in his public corruption case. The former Tallahassee City Commissioner was sentenced to five years in federal prison in September 2021 after pleading...
