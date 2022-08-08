ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

WCTV

Leon Co. early voting schedule changes

'Prosperity for All' summit tackles issues, solutions for Leon County. The provost and other community activists spoke about the broad issues facing the 32304 area.
LEON COUNTY, FL
Leon County, FL
Leon County, FL
Leon County, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Leon County, FL
WCTV

Early voting set to begin in Florida, schedules announced

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Early voting for the Florida primary election is set to begin by Saturday, and elections supervisors are announcing the times and locations to cast a ballot early in each county. In Leon County, voters can choose to vote early at any of the 10 different locations...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Fentanyl overdose murder case is first of its kind in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man is now among a growing list of accused drug dealers who are charged with murder in connection with deadly fentanyl overdoses. A grand jury indicted Kurstin Hinson last week on first degree murder charges in the death of 18-year-old Megan Hoffman. Prosecutors call...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Direct Auto Exchange hosts a free gas giveaway

LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Miller County Sheriff Arrested

COLQUITT, Ga. - Miller County Sheriff Rick Morgan has been arrested for sexual battery and violation of oath by a public officer, according to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The allegations stem from an incident that took place while on a 911 call in Miller County, Georgia...
MILLER COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Lowndes Co: Traffic pattern changing at I-75, Exit 11 interchange

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Traffic patterns are changing on State Route 31/Madison Highway in Lowndes County. The highway will switch to one I-75 overpass at the Exit 11 interchange, according to GDOT. The northernmost bridge currently being used to drive towards Clyattville and Florida will close on August 11 for...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Thomasville couple arrested for theft and other charges

THOMASVILLE, Ga. - A couple in Thomasville, Georgia has been arrested for theft of funds from the Thomasville Obstetrics and Gynecology Office, according to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Susan Kuhns, 47, and her husband Justin Kuhns, 50, were arrested on August 3, in Thomas County, Georgia.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

Miracle Hill nursing home in need of a miracle to save facility

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Efforts were underway to save a beloved Tallahassee nursing home as the facility has faced problems paying its bills. The pandemic has put the center in a financial bind, officials at Miracle Hill said. Because of that, it’s now up for possible sale. Leaders have...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

North Florida Wildlife Center welcomes giant anteater

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The North Florida Wildlife Center has a new resident: A giant anteater. The anteater was raised in captivity in Guyana but was transported to the center in Lamont last week to help diversify the captive anteater population in the United States. “Unfortunately, they are one of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Vermont polls see steady stream of Primary voters

Leon County Schools seeing surge in enrollment, causing delays in processing. Gayle said the district is getting an influx of new students from out of state and out of county. The pandemic has put the Miracle Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Tallahassee in a financial bind. Because of that bind, it could be listed for sale.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

LCSO increasing officer presence ahead of school year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Being visible and building a rapport with students is the goal for the Leon County Sheriff’s Office as they plan to station deputies at all high schools, middle schools and four elementary schools for the ‘22-23 school year. Paul Emmons, a Leon County sheriff’s...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Gadsden County man arrested for shooting at passing car

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Thomas County teacher celebrates last first day of school

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - For many students, Monday was simply the first day of the new 2022-23 school year. For Jen Mobley, it was her last first day of a 30-year teaching career. Mobley says it’s always exciting to meet new faces in her 3rd-grade Cross Creek classroom.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Feds could seize and auction off Scott Maddox’s classic cars

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A judge has ruled U.S. Marshals can seize and auction off two of Scott Maddox’s classic cars to help pay off penalties in his public corruption case. The former Tallahassee City Commissioner was sentenced to five years in federal prison in September 2021 after pleading...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

