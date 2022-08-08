Read full article on original website
In just over an hour, HBO's Hard Knocks will be back on televisions around the country as the Detroit Lions take center stage. It will be the second time quarterback Jared Goff will be featured on the show. Two years ago, he and the Los Angeles Rams were highlighted by the documentary series that takes place during training camp.
Jameson Williams clearly wants to endear himself to the Detroit Lions franchise and its fans, even if it isn't clear when he will be able to play his first NFL game. So when the rookie wide receiver decided he wanted to wear Matthew Stafford's old jersey number, he reportedly texted the former Lions quarterback himself to ask if it was okay.
Opinions about how the 2022 season will unfold for the Dallas Cowboys come in all shapes and sizes. After a 12-5 finish in the 2021 regular season, the club was the lone home team to play wild-card weekend and have their season end there. Signs were obvious that things weren’t right with the offense, though a couple of 50-point explosions down the stretch negated several lackluster efforts and allowed Dallas to still finish with the No. 1 yardage and points offense.
Bucs assistant HC Harold Goodwin praised second-round OL Luke Goedeke‘s motor and passion for the game: “He’s physical. He’s smart. He’s an all-football type of guys, watching football 24/7. You have to tell him to relax and calm down…He’s going to be a good player in the long run.” (Greg Auman)
Can the Detroit Lions, the focus of HBO's "Hard Knocks," contend for the NFC playoffs in 2022?. Detroit is coming off a 3-13-1 season, good for last in the NFC North. Six of its 13 losses were one-score games. Head coach Dan Campbell is entering his second season as head coach.
The Los Angeles Rams’ training camp has centered mainly on two things. One involves matters off the field regarding the contract status of head coach Sean McVay. The other centers on the troubling elbow injury plaguing quarterback Matthew Stafford. The former appears to have sorted much earlier than anticipated...
Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams reached out to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for permission to wear the No. 9 jersey in Detroit. Williams, who was selected with the 12th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, initially chose No. 18 in what he considered to be honoring Calvin Johnson. The Pro Football Hall of Famer had worn No. 81 during his career with the Lions.
There is no doubt last season was a hard one for the Detroit Lions, continuing the streak of consecutive rough seasons. The franchise has never won a Super Bowl. The last time the Lions made the playoffs was in 2016. The last time they won a playoff game was in 1991.
Here are observations from Day 13 of Detroit Lions training camp.
Dan Campbell has not forgotten that the goal of any head coach is to help the roster win football games.
The Detroit Lions are the featured team on "Hard Knocks" this summer, already making this year's version of the show a summer blockbuster. Head coach Dan Campbell is a quote machine himself, already setting the stage for how many f-bombs he can get out in one episode. The emotional Campbell...
