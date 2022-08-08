ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Model Girlfriend Of Lions Quarterback Jared Goff

In just over an hour, HBO's Hard Knocks will be back on televisions around the country as the Detroit Lions take center stage. It will be the second time quarterback Jared Goff will be featured on the show. Two years ago, he and the Los Angeles Rams were highlighted by the documentary series that takes place during training camp.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Preseason power rankings Week 1: Cowboys outpace NFC East rivals, miss top 10

Opinions about how the 2022 season will unfold for the Dallas Cowboys come in all shapes and sizes. After a 12-5 finish in the 2021 regular season, the club was the lone home team to play wild-card weekend and have their season end there. Signs were obvious that things weren’t right with the offense, though a couple of 50-point explosions down the stretch negated several lackluster efforts and allowed Dallas to still finish with the No. 1 yardage and points offense.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Sam Darnold, Panthers, Saints

Bucs assistant HC Harold Goodwin praised second-round OL Luke Goedeke‘s motor and passion for the game: “He’s physical. He’s smart. He’s an all-football type of guys, watching football 24/7. You have to tell him to relax and calm down…He’s going to be a good player in the long run.” (Greg Auman)
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Allen Park, MI
Detroit, MI
Sports
FOX Sports

Could Detroit Lions make playoffs in 2022?

Can the Detroit Lions, the focus of HBO's "Hard Knocks," contend for the NFC playoffs in 2022?. Detroit is coming off a 3-13-1 season, good for last in the NFC North. Six of its 13 losses were one-score games. Head coach Dan Campbell is entering his second season as head coach.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Lions' 1st-round pick to wear No. 9 with Matthew Stafford's blessing

Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams reached out to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for permission to wear the No. 9 jersey in Detroit. Williams, who was selected with the 12th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, initially chose No. 18 in what he considered to be honoring Calvin Johnson. The Pro Football Hall of Famer had worn No. 81 during his career with the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chase Lucas
Person
Derrick Deese
Person
Barry Sanders
Person
Scott Daly

Comments / 0

Community Policy