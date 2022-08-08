Read full article on original website
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
SkySports
Deshaun Watson: Thirty women settle Watson-related claims against Houston Texans
Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said on Friday. The terms of the settlements reached between each of the...
NFL・
Consistency is key for Texans LB Neville Hewitt
As Davis Mills drops back to pass during the seven-on-seven red zone drill, he notices his tight end Brevin Jordan has made his way to the middle of the end zone and is using his 6-3, 245-pound frame to shield off the safety behind him. Jordan throws up his hand to signal to his quarterback that he is open.
Texans Coach Confident In Rookie OL Green
Houston Texans offensive line coach George Warhop expressed his confidence in the eventual success of rookie guard Kenyon Green.
NFL World Reacts To Dolphins, Texans Trade
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans agreed to a relatively minor trade. ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed the Dolphins acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from Houston in exchange for veteran tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-rounder. Shaheen's two Miami after being acquired from the Chicago Bears...
Yardbarker
Rockets Stephen Silas Sees Learning Curve In Texans Derek Stingley Jr.
HOUSTON — When coach Stephen Silas left the Houston Methodist Training Center Friday morning, he departed in astonishment. Silas had an opportunity to learn that the parallels between the Houston Rockets and Houston Texans are more profound than what was on the surface. Through conversations with general manager Nick...
Breaking News: Browns Plan To Start Deshaun Watson In Preseason Opener
Pete Prisco joins Chris Hassel to discuss the Browns planning to start Deshaun Watson in their preseason opener.
Popculture
Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans Make Interesting Trade Before 2022 Season
The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans made an interesting trade as the 2022 preseason begins and the regular season starts next month. The Dolphins announced they have acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from Houston in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick. As mentioned by CBS Sports, trades like this are made during the NFL Draft when teams are in the later rounds. Shaheen was behind four Dolphins tight ends on the depth chart and was set to make $2 million with the team this season.
Yardbarker
Texans Hosted Four Players For Workout
Cox, 27, wound up signing on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason but was later added to their practice squad before eventually being promoted to the Panthers’ active roster. Cox managed to make...
